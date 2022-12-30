ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hottytoddy.com

LC Emergency Management Had a Busy 2022

Mother Nature kept the Lafayette County Emergency Management department busy in 2022. “This year has had its own sets of challenges but we are thankful and proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish,” said Director Steve Quarles. “We have several things we are looking forward to in 2023.”
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy