hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Rings in New Year with 61-50 Win at Mississippi State
On the first day of 2023, Ole Miss women’s basketball brought in the new year in style by defeating its in-state rival Mississippi State, 61-50, at Humphrey Coliseum on Sunday night. Angel Baker was the key Rebel to achieving Ole Miss’s (13-2, 2-0) second SEC victory. The senior dropped...
hottytoddy.com
MHP Investigated Two Fatalities on State Highways Over New Year’s Weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated two fatal wrecks on state highways over the New Year’s holiday weekend. The New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began at 6 a.m. On Friday and concluded at midnight on Monday. Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 8037 citations, made 164 arrests for impaired driving,...
hottytoddy.com
LC Emergency Management Had a Busy 2022
Mother Nature kept the Lafayette County Emergency Management department busy in 2022. “This year has had its own sets of challenges but we are thankful and proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish,” said Director Steve Quarles. “We have several things we are looking forward to in 2023.”
