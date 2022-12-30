Read full article on original website
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report
Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report. Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; …. Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report. Traffic Alert: Route 45 Closed in Northumberland …. Traffic Alert: Route 45 Closed in Northumberland County | Eyewitness News. Extradition hearing set for Idaho homicide suspect...
Suspected Idaho killer due in court for extradition hearing
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Bryan Kohberger remains locked up at the Monroe County Correctional Facility. He was arrested on Friday in Chestnuthill Township at his home in a gated community. He faces first-degree murder charges in Idaho, where he is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in...
Police alert drivers of traffic disruptions ahead of hearing
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Stroud Regional Police Department alert the public of anticipated traffic disruptions near the Monroe County Courthouse due to a scheduled extradition hearing. Police say the streets surrounding the courthouse, Courthouse Square, Sarah Street, Monroe Street, and Seventh Street, may be closed as early as 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning and continue throughout […]
Wilkes-Barre officer punched multiple times while making arrest
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say he punched a Wilkes-Barre officer multiple times while he was being arrested. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on December 28 around 9:00 p.m. officers were called for a complaint of three men screaming while walking around the 200 block of Wyoming Street. […]
echo-pilot.com
Six Pennsylvania officials violated state ethics in 2022. Here's the list
The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission found six government officials guilty of ethics violations in 2022, most involving nepotism. A school superintendent in Chester County. A county controller in Clearfield County. A register of wills and recorder of deeds in Susquehanna County. A township supervisor in Montour County. A borough council...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged after harassing residents at Warren County motel
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was charged last month after he was allegedly harassing residents at a motel in Washington Township, according to police. On Dec. 11, at around 7:46 p.m., police responded to the Hickory Hill Motel, located at 276 Route 31 in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Murder suspect's attorney, former classmate speak out
The man accused of killing four college students in Idaho will be in a Monroe County courtroom Tuesday afternoon. Bryan Kohberger is expected to waive extradition following his arrest last week. In the meantime, a former classmate of his in the Poconos is telling us more about his background. Kohberger...
Pa. family of Idaho murder suspect says they ‘promote his presumption of innocence’
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The Monroe County family of Idaho slayings suspect Bryan Kohberger released a statement through his attorney Sunday saying they support him and are cooperating with law enforcement “in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence.”. The statement from Kohberger’s parents,...
WNEP-TV 16
New turnpike law starts today in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Turnpike officials want to crack down on drivers who don't pay tolls. Starting Monday, January 2, 2023, drivers with $250 in unpaid tolls will have their Pennsylvania registration suspended. The new law lowered that number from $500 in unpaid tolls. It is all to try and...
sauconsource.com
Lower Saucon Township Says It Will Fight State Library Decision in Court
Nearly a year after its township council declined to adopt a new agreement with the Hellertown Area Library, the state’s Office of Commonwealth Libraries has approved Lower Saucon Township’s removal from the library’s service area. But that’s not where things will end, the township confirmed in a statement released late Friday afternoon, at the start of the long New Year’s holiday weekend.
Somerset County Prosecutor: Ewing woman charged with pocketing ‘monthly rent, security deposits’ at Montgomery Township apartment complex
A 44-year-old Ewing woman has been charged with theft by deception for allegedly pocketing monthly rent and security deposits on the part of an apartment complex in Montgomery Township from 2019 to 2022, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald and Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Montgomery Township Police Captain/Director Silvio Bet.
glensidelocal.com
Old York Road, Washington Lane temporarily closed
The Abington Township Police Department recently posted to Facebook that Old York Road and Washington Lane are temporarily closed due to a car accident. Residents are asked to avoid the area if possible. Photo credits: Abington Township PD.
WFMZ-TV Online
New gym, children's indoor playground coming soon to South Mall
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A new fitness facility along with a venue for children to let loose and have fun are coming soon to a Lehigh County shopping center. SuperSets, which promises to help customers "get the body you deserve," is expected to open within a couple of months in a 19,000-square-foot space at the back of the South Mall, 3300 Lehigh St., Salisbury Township, owner Ed Frack said.
Rep. Pickett announces run for Pa. House Speaker
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WETM) – Tina Pickett (R), the State Representative for Pennsylvania’s 110th District (which includes part of Bradford County), is running to be the Commonwealth’s first Speaker of the House. In a letter to her House colleagues dated December 30, 2022, Pickett asked for their support in an election for House Speaker that’s supposed […]
977rocks.com
Michelle Henry To Become Next PA Attorney General
As Attorney General Josh Shapiro gets ready to be sworn-in as the next governor of Pennsylvania, his chief deputy is preparing to take over his office. Michelle Henry will become the top law enforcement official in Pennsylvania on January 17th. Henry has served as the top deputy for Shapiro since...
Police: Trenton man, 23, killed in three-vehicle Route 1 crash
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A 23-year-old Mercer County man was killed in a three-vehicle crash very early Saturday, police said. Malachi Marseille, of Trenton, was driving a Toyota Camry southbound on Route 1, when he lost control near Greenview Avenue, according to South Brunswick police. The Camry hit two other...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man killed in Lower Heidelberg crash identified
LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed in a Lower Heidelberg crash on December 30. They said 39-year-old Demerious Smith of Exeter Township died in the two-car collision on the 500 block of Brownsville Road Friday afternoon. Initial emergency dispatches reported an...
Lower Saucon deserved coal in its stocking for pre-Christmas landfill hearing | Turkeys & Trophies
To be fair, Lower Saucon Township Council is not the only government body with a penchant for making it as inconvenient as possible for members of the public to participate in critical public hearings. But its case certainly is one of the more egregious of 2022, at least locally. Township council thought it prudent to hold a hearing the Wednesday night before Christmas weekend on the controversial rezoning of more than 275 acres to allow for the eventual expansion of Bethlehem Landfill on Applebutter Road. Well over 100 people attended the nearly five-hour hearing that ended with council narrowly voting to approve the rezoning. Township officials stressed there’s no application yet for the expansion and the rezoning is part of a years-long process. If it’s part of a years-long process, then why was it necessary to cram in the vote four days before the biggest holiday of the year? And how could council not have the foresight to anticipate a large crowd and provide two reasonable (and inexpensive) accommodations for interested parties? First, find a larger venue to host the meeting so those in attendance can at least space out a bit instead of spending five hours bumping shoulders with dozens of strangers ahead of Christmas Eve with their immuno-compromised grandparents. Second, livestream the meeting online so those who have reason to be uncomfortable in a crowd can participate. The township did neither, and it’s fair to question whether this was an attempt to scuttle public comment on a township initiative that constituents largely oppose. Residents who spoke before council at the hearing were unanimously opposed to the rezoning. We will credit council for providing each resident who wished to speak two opportunities to do so at the hearing, but that act of good civics doesn’t absolve council of its lack of accommodations and poor timing on this one. Sometime in January at a larger site than council chambers with a functioning livestream setup would have been the way to go.
Police release photos of ‘person of interest’ in death of woman found near busy highway on Christmas
Police are seeking help identifying a person of interest in their investigation into the death of a woman whose body was found on the shoulder of a busy highway in Mercer County on Christmas day. The West Windsor Police Department on Saturday shared a grainy photo of the person of...
Pa. residents to see increases in some, but not all taxes and fees in 2023
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania residents will see increases in some, but certainly not all of the state's taxes and fees in 2023.The state's flat personal income tax is not going up, and the corporate business net income tax is being cut down.Pennsylvania currently has one of the nation's highest gasoline taxes, which will be going up.Turnpike costs will jump 5% on January 8. An E-ZPass will help you save around 60% of the full price paid by toll-by-plate drivers.
