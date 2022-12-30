To be fair, Lower Saucon Township Council is not the only government body with a penchant for making it as inconvenient as possible for members of the public to participate in critical public hearings. But its case certainly is one of the more egregious of 2022, at least locally. Township council thought it prudent to hold a hearing the Wednesday night before Christmas weekend on the controversial rezoning of more than 275 acres to allow for the eventual expansion of Bethlehem Landfill on Applebutter Road. Well over 100 people attended the nearly five-hour hearing that ended with council narrowly voting to approve the rezoning. Township officials stressed there’s no application yet for the expansion and the rezoning is part of a years-long process. If it’s part of a years-long process, then why was it necessary to cram in the vote four days before the biggest holiday of the year? And how could council not have the foresight to anticipate a large crowd and provide two reasonable (and inexpensive) accommodations for interested parties? First, find a larger venue to host the meeting so those in attendance can at least space out a bit instead of spending five hours bumping shoulders with dozens of strangers ahead of Christmas Eve with their immuno-compromised grandparents. Second, livestream the meeting online so those who have reason to be uncomfortable in a crowd can participate. The township did neither, and it’s fair to question whether this was an attempt to scuttle public comment on a township initiative that constituents largely oppose. Residents who spoke before council at the hearing were unanimously opposed to the rezoning. We will credit council for providing each resident who wished to speak two opportunities to do so at the hearing, but that act of good civics doesn’t absolve council of its lack of accommodations and poor timing on this one. Sometime in January at a larger site than council chambers with a functioning livestream setup would have been the way to go.

LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO