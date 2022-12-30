ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Related
Ohio State Football: Former Buckeye LB lands at Florida

The Ohio State football team lost to Georgia in the Peach Bowl last Saturday evening. Things are starting to heat up for the Buckeyes in the portal. The Ohio State football team lost another member of its program yesterday as linebacker Teradja Mitchell has left the team in favor of Florida. This comes on the heels of two other players on the roster entering the transfer portal following the Peach Bowl loss.
