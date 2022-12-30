ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WUPE

Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts

It's 2023 and there is a lot for Massachusetts residents to look forward to in the New Year. If you're lucky enough to live in the western portion of Massachusetts one thing to look forward to in 2023 is welcoming back Ponderosa Steakhouse to two different locations. The cities of both Chicopee and West Springfield will welcome the chain steak house back to the area after the JK Polk Investment Group acquired the rights to the Ponderosa name, according to reports from WWLP.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts once again ranked among "most moved from" states

BOSTON - An annual study from a moving company once again shows that more people are leaving Massachusetts than making the Bay State their new home.The survey from United Van Lines found that Massachusetts was seventh on the list of "most moved from" states for 2022. The company said 57% of customer moves involving Massachusetts were outbound.Massachusetts also made the Top 10 "most moved from states" in 2021 and 2020. Thirty-six percent of those leaving the state identified family as the primary motivator; 26% said their job and 22% cited retirement."Key factors like retirement, wanting to be closer to family and lifestyle changes influenced by the pandemic along with current housing prices drove moving patterns in 2022," economist Michael A. Stoll said in a statement.The only states with a higher percentage of outbound movers were Pennsylvania, Wyoming, Michigan, New York, Illinois and New Jersey at No. 1.There are two New England states that did see far more people move in than out in 2022, according to United Van Lines. Vermont was the top state for "moving in," with an inbound percentage of 77%. Rhode Island was third on the list at 66%.Click here for the full study results.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
centraloregondaily.com

‘Medal of Honor Highway Across America’ completed in Massachusetts

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker signed legislation designating the 153 mile US Highway 20 across Massachusetts as “Massachusetts Medal of Honor Highway.”. With that act, Massachusetts joined 11 other states located along the 3,365 mile US Hwy 20 in creating the unofficial “Medal of Honor Highway Across America” on the longest highway in the United States.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
travelawaits.com

13 Quaint General Stores To Visit In New England

New England is the perfect spot for hunting out quaint general stores. They pop up in small rural towns that visitors often pass through on their way to another destination. Seeking out a slower, more deliberate pace allows you to enjoy some hidden gems along the journey. With a mix...
MAINE STATE
WBEC AM

2 Bedroom Acts That are Illegal in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is famous for having all kinds of laws and many weird laws to boot. I mean really, why would it be illegal in Massachusetts to wear a goatee out in public? Apparently, it is unless you obtain and pay for a license. Yeah, that's not happening. Luckily this law as with many of Massachusetts' weird and wild laws isn't enforced.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

CT, MA Regulators to Discuss Energy Rate Hikes

Energy regulators from Connecticut and Massachusetts will hold a technical meeting Tuesday to compare notes on the energy procurement processes that led to a steep jump in electricity rates that went into effect this week. Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority and its counterpart agency in Massachusetts are scheduled to conduct...
CONNECTICUT STATE
nepm.org

Will Massachusetts see a recession or a slowdown? 5 predictions about the 2023 economy

If you’re struggling to get an accurate read on the economy, you’re not alone. There are plenty of mixed signals out there. Nationally, inflation, high interest rates, and ongoing supply chain issues continue to make consumers and employers anxious. Add to that, concerns have swirled about a possible recession. Some sectors, like tech and media, saw significant layoffs, which could signal an economic slowdown.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Center Square

Massachusetts adult-use marijuana sales closing in on $4 billion

(The Center Square) – Adult-use marijuana sales in Massachusetts continue to stuff state coffers with cash from tax revenue. The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission reports that through Dec. 18, the state saw $1.42 billion in adult-use marijuana sales for those residents over the age of 21. On the medical marijuana side of the industry, the state saw $260.2 million over the same time period. With adult-use marijuana sales taxed at...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

MSPCA and NEAS highlight its top rescues in 2022

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — In its first full year of their affiliation, the MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter have broken records with their rescue operations. To celebrate the achievement, the organizations shared some of its top rescues of the year. The Envigo Beagles: One of the organizations’ proudest accomplishments...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

The #1 Most Common Fast Food Chain in Massachusetts is NOT McDonald’s

Massachusetts is known for many qualities including being a great place to raise a family, having a top-quality system for college education, ranking well when it comes to being a fun state and the list goes on and on. Massachusetts is also known for its culture, natural beauty, and sense of community. It's no surprise that many folks flock to Massachusetts for a vacation getaway or to set up roots and become permanent residents.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
