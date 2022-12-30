ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police seize drugs, cash, several guns after witnessing drug deal in North Seattle; 1 man arrested

Seattle police arrested a man with a warrant and seized four guns, a variety of drugs, and thousands of dollars in cash after witnessing an apparent drug deal in North Seattle on Tuesday.

According to police, just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, officers near North 105th Street and Aurora Avenue North saw someone in the driver’s seat of a parked car make a possible drug transaction with a passerby.

When officers approached the car, they saw drugs and a gun on the floorboard.

After detaining three occupants of the car, police learned that one of them had a Department of Corrections warrant. He was placed under arrest and booked into SCORE Jail.

The other two people were released, police said.

A judge approved a search warrant for the car. In total, police recovered:

  • 22.2 grams of methamphetamine
  • 7.8 grams of cocaine
  • 2.6 grams of fentanyl
  • 397.3 grams of marijuana
  • 3.4 grams of mushrooms
  • 1.8 grams of hash oil
  • 310 alprazolam pills
  • 30 Adderall pills
  • Scales
  • Approximately $4,000 in cash
  • Four handguns

The case remains under investigation.

