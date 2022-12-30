Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Fighting for His Life After Devastating On-Field InjuryLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity is receiving millions in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
A Buffalo man with fourth-degree frostbite is still alive because of brave neighbors who heard his calls for aid.Raj guleriaBuffalo, NY
Ways To Prepare For A Blizzard.Chibuzo NwachukuBuffalo, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap
With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
Popular New York Store Saves 30 Lives During Generational Storm
During a "life-and-death-situation" a popular store with countless New York locations went above and beyond to save lives. What's been called the "strongest storm in a generation" killed around 30 people in Western New York around Christmas. The storm that lasted for many days left Buffalo with 100 inches of snow!
Hudson Valley Can Help Local Reporter, New York Yankees Writer
The family of a beloved longtime Hudson Valley reporter needs our help after what's described as a "catastrophic medical event." Rich Thomaselli is described on social media as a "premier local sports reporter." He graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes in 1982 and has lived in Millbrook and Beacon in Dutchess County, New York.
Popular Barber Shop Closing Hudson Valley Location After 28 Years
A Hudson Valley barbershop is being forced to close its doors after almost three decades and move several towns away. The small-town charm of many Hudson Valley communities has been slowly disappearing. The mom-and-pop shop on the corner, the family-run restaurant and the local barbershop have all fallen victim to higher rents and an influx of new residents unfamiliar with many of the small businesses that have been operating in the Hudson Valley for generations.
1 Killed In Gruesome Hudson Valley Crash, 3 Injured In New York
Just before the New Year, a Hudson Valley man lost his life in a gruesome-looking crash. Three were injured trying to help. On New Year's Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31., the Kent Fire Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal crash. 1 Killed In Putnam County, New York. On Friday, Dec....
adirondackalmanack.com
Great Sacandaga campground approved
The Adirondack Park Agency gave its stamp of approval for an RV campground in the town of Mayfield at is monthly meeting last week. It also sent out to public comment plans for an expanded boat launch and a beach closure in Broadalbin, about seven miles from where the campground is planned.
Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?
The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
pix11.com
Get over a cold fast
The three things you should do to speed up the recovery process. The three things you should do to speed up the recovery process. Investigators dig into past of man arrested in NYC …. More questions are emerging about Trevor Bickford, the 19-year-old man who is charged with two counts...
Experts Say Don’t Take Your Date to this Hudson Valley City
Experts have compiled a list of cities that are terrible for single people and a city in the lower Hudson Valley ranked one of the worst places. Are you single? If not, how did you and your partner meet for the first time? Did you meet them at a bar, restaurant or maybe a park? Maybe you met them through mutual friends. I met my wife on a blind date set up through some friends. Does that even happen anymore?
New York Father Accused of Hiding Child Arrested Again
A New York father who was charged earlier this year for allegedly hiding a child in the Hudson Valley was arrested another time in the region. The Saugerties Police Department announced that 33-year-old, Kirk D. Shultis Jr., of Saugerties, was charged with a burglary that took place on September 30, 2022.
Man breaks into NY school to shelter people in blizzard
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Last Friday, as the Blizzard of ’22 whipped through Western New York, Jay Withey attempted to rescue a stranded friend. He never made it. Instead, the Kenmore resident’s truck got stuck near Pine Hill Primary Center on East Delavan Avenue. “I started getting nervous, and the wind was just blowing snow,” […]
Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.
Summary : There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks across the U.S., but New York City never had one until New Year's Eve. Owner Michael Karlewicz found 40,000 square feet to build an indoor playground in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The wait to enter spanned more than a city block.
You’ll Be Craving These 10 Kingston, NY Chinese Restaurants
If it wasn't for Chinese food, I doubt I would've gotten through school. I'm not just talking college, but like all my years of school. IT would be perfect to order after long nights of activities and then finally homework. I can still picture eating my chicken and broccoli while watching the early seasons of NCIS and Survivor on television. Now, Season 43 of Survivor is wrapping up next week for a two hour finale, and I am probably going to cuddle up on the couch with an order of Chinese food right in front of me.
Unprecedented NY flood of fentanyl causing ‘heartbreaking’ loss
Sandra Pippa woke in a panic in the middle of the night six years ago — anxious her son still wasn’t home from celebrating his 29th birthday. “Oh please don’t be mad at me for being late. I’m on the train. I’m coming home,” Pippa recalled her son, Dorian, responding to her frantic 4:30 a.m. text. “And then, he didn’t… He never did make it,” she told The Post recently. “It’s as if I knew.” Dorian died moments after the exchange — found in the bathroom of a Metro-North train by NYPD officers — having taken a small but fatal dose of...
5 things to know this Monday, January 2
Governor Kathy Hochul began her first full term leading New York yesterday. Also, in the Spa City, a water main break forced the health department to issue a citywide boil water advisory. Here are five things to know, this Jan. 2, 2023.
Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.
While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
Frozen, This New York Town Is Now Covered In Ice, How Did It Happen?
ABC News reports that New York Governor Kathy Hochul described the winter storm that hit Buffalo and Western New York over Christmas Weekend as, "the blizzard of the century". Flights cancelled, 28,000 without power and vehicle travel banned on the city streets as nearly 50 inches of snow has fallen.
Atlanta man accused of drug, gun possession in Albany
The Colonie Police Department arrested an Atlanta man on Friday, December 30, 2022, for alleged gun and drug possession. Jayquan Thomas, 20, faces a number of charges.
Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors To Newburgh Casino [PHOTOS]
As the Hudson Valley anxiously waited for the news as to when the doors to the new Resorts World Casino would open, the announcement came just recently that the official grand opening was set for Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am. Earlier this week we were treated to a sneak peak...
Netflix Unveils New Production Studio Near the Hudson Valley
Netflix has just unveiled a huge $903M plan for production studios located at an ex-military base. Last Wednesday, Netflix announced their plans for an investment of $903 million into a production facility at the former Fort Monmouth in New Jersey that would serve as a central point in for the streaming entertainment giant's East Coast operations.
