hawaiinewsnow.com
Departing Land Board chair sought ‘balance.’ Instead, some saw bias
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There is more conflict ahead for the Department of Land and Natural Resources — with a controversial new appointee taking over this week. Outgoing Chair Suzanne Case’s eight-year tenure included many battles, which now await her successor. The DLNR is responsible for everything from how...
hawaiinewsnow.com
At inauguration ceremony, Maui’s new mayor pledges fiscal responsibility
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 1,000 people filled Castle Theater at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Monday evening for the public inauguration of Richard Bissen. The former judge also promised his community he will prioritize collaboration. “We like to talk about having a seat at the table for...
A Conversation With Hawaii’s Newest GOP State Senator
Brenton Awa won’t officially be sworn in as a Hawaii state senator until Jan. 18, but — like many state senators and representatives — he’s already on the job and working from an office at the Capitol. A former news anchor for KITV, he narrowly defeated...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Cabinet jobs for lawmakers will mean more turnover in state House
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green’s appointment of two veteran state lawmakers to cabinet posts will result in the largest turnover in the state House in more than two decades. Green named former state Rep. James Tokioka as the Department of Transportation’s Deputy Director in charge of the state...
hawaiinewsnow.com
At swearing-in, Maui's new mayor pledges fiscal responsibility
There is more conflict ahead for the Department of Land and Natural Resources — with a controversial new appointee taking over this week.
KITV.com
Gov. Josh Green names first director of the office of wellness and resilience
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Senate Bill 2482 became a law in July 2022. It created an office dedicated to wellness and resilience in Hawaii. Gov. Josh Green has selected Tia Roberts Hartsock to be the director of the office. Hartsock says she's hoping to strengthen the community by directly addressing different...
mauinow.com
Gov. Green makes seven more appointments including Director of Wellness and Resilience
Gov. Josh Green, M.D. announced today a third round of nominees to serve as Director and/or Deputy Directors and other appointed positions for state departments. “These exceptional and experienced individuals will work to advance our community’s quality of life, sustainably develop our economy, and modernize our systems to increase government efficiency and cross-collaboration. I am confident that today’s nominees and appointments will serve the people of Hawaiʻi wholeheartedly and hit the ground running to produce these promised results,” said Gov. Green.
hawaiinewsnow.com
State warns increase in Social Security payments could reduce SNAP benefits
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is warning people with government food support, also known as SNAP, that they may have to take steps this month to protect their benefits. Officials said this is because the government is raising payments for Social Security and disabilities. Incomes could go up so much...
kauainownews.com
What new Hawai’i laws are taking effect on New Year’s Day?
Several new State of Hawai’i laws are set to take effect on Jan. 1. They cover a wide variety of areas, including car insurance for residents renting to visitors, tobacco taxes, catalytic converters, mandatory ethics training for state legislators and workers, fireworks, ranked-choice voting and even balloons. New legislation...
mauinow.com
Liane Endo named Maui Community Correctional Center warden
The Department of Public Safety announced the selection of four new wardens, including Liane Endo as warden of the Maui Community Correctional Center, effective Jan. 3, 2023. Endo has been employed with the Department of Public Safety since 1999. She started her career as a parole officer at the Hawaiʻi Paroling Authority – Maui Section. She then worked as a human services professional at the Maui Intake Service Center and was promoted to a corrections supervisor at MCCC.
kauainownews.com
Hawaiian Church of Hawaiʻi Nei to hold workshops about iwi kūpuna repatriation
The Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ Iwi Kūpuna Repatriation and Reinterment Program is providing $50,000 over two years to The Hawaiian Church of Hawaiʻi Nei. The funding is for a series of workshops on the Big Island, Maui, Molokaʻi, Kauaʻi and Oʻahu that will cover sacred burial items needed and provide them to lineal descendants, Native Hawaiian groups and State of Hawaiʻi organizations to mālama nā iwi kūpuna in preparation for repatriation and reinterment.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaiian Now Permits WebFare Changes Online, But Not Flight Credits
A sore point for many, including us, about Hawaii bellwether Hawaiian Airlines was that changes didn’t permit getting lower “web fares” but only the highest fares possible. As of today, we find that has changed for the better. There’s just one big gotcha to be aware of, which we’ll explain too, in what took an hour with the Call Center to resolve. First, the good news…
hawaiinewsnow.com
In 2023, state is putting new focus on mental health — and hopes you do the same
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many people resolve to eat healthier or go to the gym more as the new year begins. But experts say your mental health should also be a priority as 2023 kicks off. The past year has been a tough one for mental wellness. And COVID restrictions and...
bigislandvideonews.com
Fireworks Rules For New Year Celebrations Detailed
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Concerned about illegal aerial fireworks, police are reminding the public about the fireworks rules in order to have a safe New Year’s celebration. (BIVN) – This week, the Hawaiʻi Police Department offered a few reminders about the rules for legal use of fireworks ahead of the New years holiday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: January flights heading to Hawaii
Parking rates increase at Honolulu's airport for the first time since 2015. Parking rates have increased at Honolulu's airport for the first time in eight years.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Meet Hawaii’s first babies of the new year (and their very proud parents)!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Brace yourself for a cuteness overload. Hawaii welcomed the first babies of the new year just a few hours after the clock struck midnight. North Hawaii Community Hospital on Hawaii Island saw its first birth at 2:08 am. Meanwhile, little Lio Vasa — due Jan. 11 —...
kauainownews.com
High bacteria count notification for Wai‘ohai Beach canceled
Update: The Hawai‘i Department of Health has canceled the high bacteria count notification for Wai‘ohai Beachi. Water sample retesting results show that enterococci levels no longer exceed the threshold level. Original story: The Hawai‘i Department of Health is retesting Wai‘ohai Beach on Kaua‘i for high levels of bacteria....
mauinow.com
Maui Police Department’s Nicholas Krau promoted to Lieutenant
The Maui Police Department is proud to announce the promotion of Nicholas Krau to the rank of Lieutenant, scheduled to take effect on Jan. 16, 2023. Lieutenant Krau joined the department in 2000, where he began his career as a Police Officer I in the Kīhei Patrol District, followed by a transfer to the Traffic Division’s DUI Task Force Unit in 2004. In 2009, he was assigned to the Plans, Training, Research, and Development Section before being promoted to Sergeant in 2012 and served in the Communications Section and Wailuku Patrol District.
bigislandnow.com
Big Island Year in review: 2022 started with tragedy and ended with erupting volcanoes
2022 is coming to a close. Reflecting on the past 12 months, the Big Island community experienced extreme weather, earthquakes, fires and two erupting volcanoes; mourned tragedies and the death of a revered kumu hula; and witnessed the loss of historic buildings, including the Hōlualoa Theater. This year, with...
kauainownews.com
Nearly $3M in micro-grants to help tackle food insecurity throughout Hawaiʻi
The Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture has awarded 579 grants totaling $2,684,350 for small-scale agriculture, including home gardening, herding and livestock operations in areas that face food insecurity. Of the nearly 600 grants, 32 are coming to Kauaʻi County. More than 7,400 applications were received this fall under the...
