WAND TV
Family, dogs escape Urbana house fire
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A family and pets escaped a house fire in Urbana New Year's Eve. The Urbana Fire Department was called to a working fire in the 1900 block of Willow Rd. around 5 p.m. Dec. 31. Four engines, one ladder, and a command officer were initially sent...
WAND TV
Suspect involved in Decatur shooting enters plea
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect who police said was involved in a shooting that injured 3 people pleaded guilty to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Court records indicated on Tuesday, Deyondre Weaver, 18, entered a plea of guilty to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. His charges of aggravated discharge of a weapon were dismissed.
WAND TV
Decatur man enters plea in accused vehicular hijacking crimes
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One of two suspects accused of vehicular hijacking crimes in the Decatur pleaded guilty to armed robbery. Calvin G. Shepherd III, 20, entered a plea of guilty on Dec. 21 to armed robbery. Charges of aggravated vehicular hijacking were dismissed. He and 18-year-old Calvin G. Shepherd...
WAND TV
Man shot in Champaign Sunday morning
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for the person who shot someone early Sunday morning in Champaign. Champaign County Sheriff's deputies were called to Carle Foundation Hospital around 5 a.m. for a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen and pelvis, the News Gazette reports. Friends drove...
WAND TV
Decatur family calls New Year's baby 'a blessing'
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) — Local parents started off their new year with a bundle of joy. Parents Tiffany King and Akim Thomas welcomed their New Year's baby, Amari Rashaad Thomas at Decatur Memorial Hospital at 8:46 a.m., New Year's Day. "He's just the cutest little thing. He's just so...
WAND TV
Police: Man in critical condition after being shot during fight with neighbor
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police are looking for a suspect after they said a man was shot during a fight with a neighbor early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 2400 block of N. Neil St. just before 2 a.m. They found a 40-year-old Champaign man with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen.
WAND TV
Decatur man seeks life-changing kidney transplant
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Timothy Shelley is a man of smiles and giving back. By the looks you wouldn't think he hopes to see his 35th birthday next September. Diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at a young age, his health took a serious turn at age 29. Alarming high blood pressure which soon was determined to be linked to kidney function.
WAND TV
Man shot and killed in Decatur on New Year's Eve identified
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was shot and killed in Decatur New Year's Eve has been identified. Police were called to the 1000 block of E. Pearl St. around 12:30 p.m. for a report of a man shot. They found a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The...
WAND TV
Record warmth is likely for parts of Central Illinois today
(WAND WEATHER)- Record high temperatures will likely be broken across parts of Central Illinois today. After that, cooler weather moves in. However, temperatures will still be slightly above average. Tuesday's highs will top out in the mid-to-upper-60s. Record highs for Tuesday range from 62° in Decatur to 68° in Jacksonville...
WAND TV
New STEAM center coming to the Kidzeum of Health and Science
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Kidzeum of Health and Science will soon be moving into the empty storefronts in front of the museum. The space will be all about developing kids curiosity and helping them learn different branches of science. The program includes partnerships with the University of Illinois Springfield, Eaton Engineering, and the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport, so students can learn about the fields of aeronautics, astronomy, and engineering.
WAND TV
Illinois falls to Mississippi State in 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl
TAMPA, Fla. (WAND) -- Close losses have been the story of the 2022 season for the Illini. And that is exactly how the season ended. Illinois fell to Mississippi State 19-10 in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Despite some key opt-outs, the Illini defense stood tall for the first three quarters. The...
WAND TV
POSTGAME REACTION: Illinois discusses 19-10 loss in ReliaQuest Bowl
TAMPA, Fla. (WAND) -- Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema was optimistic after Monday's 19-10 loss in the ReliaQuest bowl to Mississippi State. All five of Illinois' losses came by nine points or fewer. Illinois finished the season with 8 wins, their most since 2007. “This is going to be,...
WAND TV
CHAMPA Bay: Illini football fans take over Tampa for bowl bash
TAMPA, Fla. (WAND) - The Orange and Blue faithful have flocked to Tampa Bay to cheer on Illini faithful in the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl. Hundreds of fans from all over flooded American Social sports bar on Sunday. WAND caught up with several supporters gearing up for the big game. From...
WAND TV
2023 ReliaQuest Bowl: Devito prepares for final game, Bulldogs have extra motivation
TAMPA, Fla. (WAND) - The ReliaQuest Bowl is set to kick off on Monday. So here is what is at stake for both Illinois and their opponent Mississippi State. Some key members for Illinois (8-4) will be sitting out of the ReliaQuest Bowl. The list includes running back Chase Brown and defensive backs Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown.
