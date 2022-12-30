SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Kidzeum of Health and Science will soon be moving into the empty storefronts in front of the museum. The space will be all about developing kids curiosity and helping them learn different branches of science. The program includes partnerships with the University of Illinois Springfield, Eaton Engineering, and the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport, so students can learn about the fields of aeronautics, astronomy, and engineering.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO