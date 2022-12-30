KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area Saturday morning. Around 7:54 a.m., Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, of Morristown, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in an aluminum Jon boat when Keen fell into the water at the lake which is about 20 miles from the North Carolina border, according to the TWRA.

MORRISTOWN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO