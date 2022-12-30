Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPigeon Forge, TN
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over AgainLIFE_HACKSSevierville, TN
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
Related
wvlt.tv
UTMC welcomes first baby girl of 2023
Malisa Dukart, a visitor traveling from North Dakota to see her boyfriend, is grateful to experience New Year’s in Knoxville. East Tenn. fisherman dies after falling into Cherokee Lake. Updated: 14 hours ago. A release stated that neither fisherman was wearing a life jacket at the time of the...
Welfare check turns into standoff at Knoxville home
Police were on the scene of a home after a welfare check call led to a standoff in Knoxville Monday afternoon.
wvlt.tv
Couple thankful to ring in new year together in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, thousands of people are expected to head to World’s Fair Park to watch the ball drop from the Sunsphere at midnight. Kyndra Brewer, director of special events at the City of Knoxville, said more than 50 workers are helping put together the event.
Rare yellow cardinal spotted in East Tennessee
HARRIMAN, Tenn — They're hard to miss—brightly colored, with a little mohawk, little black mask and thick red beak. The male Northern Cardinal is one of the most vibrant and photogenic birds in the United States. When you ask people to identify a cardinal, the first thing they'd...
Knoxville church damaged by water line break on Christmas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In 2015, a Knoxville church in a predominately Black community was damaged in a fire that was deliberately set. As they've continually tried to rebuild since then, the College Hill Seventh-day Adventist Church has suffered damage again. A water line broke inside the building on Christmas,...
KCSO corporal loses home in New Year's Eve fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County Sheriff's Office Corporal lost his home in a fire on New Year's Eve in Union County. Lance Thomas says the fire destroyed his home and everything in it. Now, he, his wife and five others, including a baby, need clothes, shoes and supplies.
WATE
Psychologist dispels myths about suicide
Health Watch: WATE's Tearsa Smith speaks with a psychologist about the myths behind suicide. Health Watch: WATE's Tearsa Smith speaks with a psychologist about the myths behind suicide. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: 2022 Year in Review. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers group is sharing some numbers from 2022 as program...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville woman celebrates 105th birthday with motorcycle ride
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Helen Akard retired from Regions Bank at 93 and spent 70 years as a loan officer. Now, the Knoxville woman spends her days waiting on adventures as she celebrated her 105th birthday with friends and family Friday afternoon. In her 20s Akard was an avid motorcycle...
cbs17
Fisherman dies after falling into lake near NC mountains; son tried to save him
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area Saturday morning. Around 7:54 a.m., Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, of Morristown, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in an aluminum Jon boat when Keen fell into the water at the lake which is about 20 miles from the North Carolina border, according to the TWRA.
wvlt.tv
University of Tennessee buildings suffer ‘major damage’
Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at East Tennessee Children's Hospital are ready for the holidays. Tennessee snapped a losing streak to Alabama Saturday and celebrated in spectacular fashion, parading the goalposts through the city and smoking cigars. Downtown Gatlinburg Fire. Updated: Oct. 9, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT.
WATE
Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect
According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, there was a robbery attempt at Rice King on Kingston Pike Friday night. The owner of the restaurant along with an employee were able to subdue the suspect until law enforcement arrived. Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect. According to the Knox...
WATE
Environmental assessment of proposed mountain bike trail system complete
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is moving forward with a plan to create a bike trail system within the park. Environmental assessment of proposed mountain bike …. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is moving forward with a plan to create a bike trail system within the park. The...
WSMV
GRAPHIC: Puppies thrown over bridge on Christmas, TN animal shelter says
SUNBRIGHT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Six puppies stuffed in a red tote were thrown off of a bridge on Burreville Road in Sunbright and left in a river where all but one died. Now, one Morgan County animal shelter is hoping to find the people responsible. “This should make you angry...
wvlt.tv
Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Sweet potato chickpea Buddha bowl
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This dish could be the perfect start to your new year!. Flavorful, filling, 30-minute Buddha Bowl with roasted sweet potatoes, onion, kale, crispy chickpeas and an AMAZING tahini-maple sauce! A healthy, satisfying plant-based meal. Serves: 1. Ingredients. VEGETABLES. 1 Tbsp olive, melted coconut, or grape seed...
wvlt.tv
Police find three shooting victims at Knoxville rap concert
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department were called to My Canna Buds located at 4956 Clinton Highway in North Knoxville. Police say officers arrived on the scene and located three gunshot victims, they were each transported to the UT Medical Center with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
TWRA: Fisherman dead after falling into Cherokee Lake
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — An East Tennessee man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake on Saturday morning. According to a release from the TWRA, Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, of Morristown, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in an aluminum Jon boat when Keen fell into the water around 7:54 a.m. near Kidwell’s Ridge Access […]
Mold found in ice machine at North Knoxville fast-food restaurant
The Sonic Drive-In on Broadway received an 85 following the health inspection. This is a passing score as a score of 69 or below is considered failing.
wvlt.tv
Roane County High School band performs in Peach Bowl
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Before No. 1 Georgia defeated No. 4 Ohio State in the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, one East Tennessee high school band took the spotlight. The band from Roane County High School was in Atlanta over the weekend for the Peach Bowl festivities. The group had several days of practice and performances before the big day.
wvlt.tv
Customers stop attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A robbery attempt at a Knoxville restaurant was stopped by customers inside, Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Heather Reyda said. KCSO Major Crimes investigators are on the scene at The Rice King Restaurant at 12564 Kingston Pike where customers within the restaurant were able to stop the suspect from robbing the store, according to Reyda.
wvlt.tv
Owner, employee shot while stopping attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant
Your headlines from (insert date) in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Fire in Sevierville, Rice King robbery latest, TDOT resumes construction. Whitley Rae Fatheree was born just a few hours after midnight. Sevierville home ‘severely’ damaged after New Year’s Eve fire. Updated: 11 hours ago. Sevierville Fire...
Comments / 0