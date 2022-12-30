ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

UTMC welcomes first baby girl of 2023

Malisa Dukart, a visitor traveling from North Dakota to see her boyfriend, is grateful to experience New Year's in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Couple thankful to ring in new year together in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, thousands of people are expected to head to World’s Fair Park to watch the ball drop from the Sunsphere at midnight. Kyndra Brewer, director of special events at the City of Knoxville, said more than 50 workers are helping put together the event.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Rare yellow cardinal spotted in East Tennessee

HARRIMAN, Tenn — They're hard to miss—brightly colored, with a little mohawk, little black mask and thick red beak. The male Northern Cardinal is one of the most vibrant and photogenic birds in the United States. When you ask people to identify a cardinal, the first thing they'd...
HARRIMAN, TN
WBIR

Knoxville church damaged by water line break on Christmas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In 2015, a Knoxville church in a predominately Black community was damaged in a fire that was deliberately set. As they've continually tried to rebuild since then, the College Hill Seventh-day Adventist Church has suffered damage again. A water line broke inside the building on Christmas,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KCSO corporal loses home in New Year's Eve fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County Sheriff's Office Corporal lost his home in a fire on New Year's Eve in Union County. Lance Thomas says the fire destroyed his home and everything in it. Now, he, his wife and five others, including a baby, need clothes, shoes and supplies.
UNION COUNTY, TN
WATE

Psychologist dispels myths about suicide

Health Watch: WATE's Tearsa Smith speaks with a psychologist about the myths behind suicide.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville woman celebrates 105th birthday with motorcycle ride

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Helen Akard retired from Regions Bank at 93 and spent 70 years as a loan officer. Now, the Knoxville woman spends her days waiting on adventures as she celebrated her 105th birthday with friends and family Friday afternoon. In her 20s Akard was an avid motorcycle...
KNOXVILLE, TN
cbs17

wvlt.tv

University of Tennessee buildings suffer ‘major damage’

Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at East Tennessee Children's Hospital are ready for the holidays. Tennessee snapped a losing streak to Alabama Saturday and celebrated in spectacular fashion, parading the goalposts through the city and smoking cigars.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

wvlt.tv

Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Sweet potato chickpea Buddha bowl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This dish could be the perfect start to your new year!. Flavorful, filling, 30-minute Buddha Bowl with roasted sweet potatoes, onion, kale, crispy chickpeas and an AMAZING tahini-maple sauce! A healthy, satisfying plant-based meal. Serves: 1. Ingredients. VEGETABLES. 1 Tbsp olive, melted coconut, or grape seed...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Police find three shooting victims at Knoxville rap concert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department were called to My Canna Buds located at 4956 Clinton Highway in North Knoxville. Police say officers arrived on the scene and located three gunshot victims, they were each transported to the UT Medical Center with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

wvlt.tv

Roane County High School band performs in Peach Bowl

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Before No. 1 Georgia defeated No. 4 Ohio State in the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, one East Tennessee high school band took the spotlight. The band from Roane County High School was in Atlanta over the weekend for the Peach Bowl festivities. The group had several days of practice and performances before the big day.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Customers stop attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A robbery attempt at a Knoxville restaurant was stopped by customers inside, Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Heather Reyda said. KCSO Major Crimes investigators are on the scene at The Rice King Restaurant at 12564 Kingston Pike where customers within the restaurant were able to stop the suspect from robbing the store, according to Reyda.
KNOXVILLE, TN

