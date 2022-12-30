Read full article on original website
Related
Off-duty Miami-Dade cop watched a man drop a 4-month-old girl at Walmart, police say
A man was arrested Monday after an off-duty police officer watched him drop a 4-month-old baby girl multiple times at a Walmart in Miami-Dade, authorities say.
A Florida cop was on a traffic stop. Suddenly, her voice ‘sounded different’ on the radio
A Florida police officer is expected to recover after her department says she was exposed to fentanyl on the job early Tuesday.
‘I’m so serious,’ laughing Alabama officer tells 82-year-old woman arrested for not paying trash bill
The Alabama police officer who arrested an 82-year-old woman last month for not paying her $77 trash bill can be heard laughing during the encounter in body cam footage released Thursday. “Ms. Menefield, we have a warrant for you,” the Valley officer tells Martha Louis Menefield in body cam video...
Ohio murder suspect mistakenly freed from jail arrested in fatal gas station shooting
David A. Johnson III, 20, was facing homicide and other charges when he was mistakenly freed from jail only to become involved in another fatal shooting, authorities said.
Teen Who Went Missing at California Rest Stop Found Dead
The body of a 16-year-old California boy who went missing after traveling to a rest stop area for a school project has been discovered, authorities announced Thursday night. Dante de la Torre was reported missing Wednesday night after he failed to return home. He had set out at 12:30 p.m. that day, authorities said. He had packed water bottles, a hand towel, small shovel, and snow boots but had not contacted friends or family since. By 7 p.m. Thursday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed de la Torre’s body was located in a remote wooded area near the rest stop. “It is with a heavy heart we are updating the community that 16-year-old Dante de la Torre was found deceased this afternoon,” a statement read. There is no indication his death was foul play, police said, but the teen’s body will be taken to the Coroner’s Unit to undergo an examination. “We offer our condolences to the de la Torre family and Dante’s friends during this unbelievably tragic time,” the sheriff posted. According to The Sacramento Bee, “overnight temperatures in the area were near freezing.”Read it at Placer County Sheriff’s Office
Upworthy
Good Samaritan foils kidnapping attempt of 12-year-old girl by pretending to be her mother
Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 8, 2021. It has since been updated. A 12-year-old girl narrowly escaped from the clutches of a kidnapper thanks to the quick thinking of a good Samaritan who intervened. Talking to KTLA, the child named Amy Martinez revealed that she was just walking on Main Street in Santa Ana to Lathrop Intermediate School when a woman who was described as homeless grabbed her out of nowhere. "I thought that I was never going to see my mom or my family again," the youngster said of the 2018 incident. "She just came up to me and went like this," Amy said, simulating a bear hug. "And then she started walking with me away."
Suspect Punched a Restaurant Employee Who Stood Up to Him for Being a Bully, Caused Her to Lose Her Right Eye: Cops
A 19-year-old restaurant employee in California who stepped in when she saw a man bullying an intellectually disabled person lost her right eye after the suspect punched her in the face, authorities say. After several weeks of investigation, law enforcement agencies on Monday announced that the alleged culprit, 20-year-old Isaac...
Arizona police release video of suspect who broke into sleeping family's home
Arizona police are looking for an individual who broke into a family's home while they were sleeping on Saturday morning and stole several thousands of dollars.
Man accused of dismembering infant daughter found after 2-week search
A Connecticut man wanted for the murder and dismemberment of his 11-month-old daughter was found and arrested Friday, after a two-week search by Connecticut and federal authorities, and arraigned on murder charges Monday. Christopher Francisquini, a 31-year-old Naugatuck, Conn., man, was charged with murder with special circumstances and risk of...
These Teenage Mississippi Sisters Were Accused in the Shooting and Stabbing Death of Their Mom
In 2019, two sisters aged 12 and 14 years old stood accused in the death of their 32-year-old mother Erica Hall. According to the reports, the two girls apparently attacked and ultimately killed their mother one Friday evening three years ago. The attack was said to be bloody and horror-inducing.
Mystery as US tourist plunges three storeys to his death in front of screaming families at Thai airport
AN American tourist plunged three storeys to his death today in front of horrified families at an airport in Thailand. The 35-year-old, from Utah, fell from the third floor of the Phuket International Airport shortly after 3pm local time. Shocked tourists screamed as he slammed into the ground and lay...
Clinton Township police suspect alcohol played a role in crash that killed pedestrian
One man is dead in Clinton Township after police said he was struck by a pickup truck while walking along Metropolitan Parkway late Thursday evening – and alcohol may be to blame.
Shocking moment portly porch pirate steals Christmas present from outside home caught on camera
A porky, ponytailed bogan has been allegedly caught on camera making off with a package that was to go under someone's Christmas tree.
72K state IDs to expire in 2023, City’s plan to tackle
Renewing Hawai'i state identifications and drivers' licenses has been a bit of challenge since the pandemic.
Urgent warning to drivers over ordinary-looking phones that hide a sinister secret that can see your car STOLEN in secs
MOTORISTS have been warned that criminals can now buy cheap devices online that easily unlock cars in 90 seconds. Car thieves are using Bluetooth speakers and mobile phones to hide devices that connect to the electronic system in cars. Hackers can buy the products online for just over £1,000 but...
Comments / 0