Teen Who Went Missing at California Rest Stop Found Dead

The body of a 16-year-old California boy who went missing after traveling to a rest stop area for a school project has been discovered, authorities announced Thursday night. Dante de la Torre was reported missing Wednesday night after he failed to return home. He had set out at 12:30 p.m. that day, authorities said. He had packed water bottles, a hand towel, small shovel, and snow boots but had not contacted friends or family since. By 7 p.m. Thursday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed de la Torre’s body was located in a remote wooded area near the rest stop. “It is with a heavy heart we are updating the community that 16-year-old Dante de la Torre was found deceased this afternoon,” a statement read. There is no indication his death was foul play, police said, but the teen’s body will be taken to the Coroner’s Unit to undergo an examination. “We offer our condolences to the de la Torre family and Dante’s friends during this unbelievably tragic time,” the sheriff posted. According to The Sacramento Bee, “overnight temperatures in the area were near freezing.”Read it at Placer County Sheriff’s Office
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Upworthy

Good Samaritan foils kidnapping attempt of 12-year-old girl by pretending to be her mother

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 8, 2021. It has since been updated. A 12-year-old girl narrowly escaped from the clutches of a kidnapper thanks to the quick thinking of a good Samaritan who intervened. Talking to KTLA, the child named Amy Martinez revealed that she was just walking on Main Street in Santa Ana to Lathrop Intermediate School when a woman who was described as homeless grabbed her out of nowhere. "I thought that I was never going to see my mom or my family again," the youngster said of the 2018 incident. "She just came up to me and went like this," Amy said, simulating a bear hug. "And then she started walking with me away."
SANTA ANA, CA

