COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man has been arrested and is being charged after kidnapping a taxi driver in Columbus. On Sunday, January 1, at 12:15 p.m., a female taxi driver received a call to pickup a customer at a location on Armour Road. She picked up Saiveon Small, who asked to be dropped off at a location on Victory Drive. While in route, Small changed his mind and asked to be taken to the Mulberry Creek exit in Harris County.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO