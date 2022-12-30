ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVM

Suspect arrested after kidnapping taxi driver in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man has been arrested and is being charged after kidnapping a taxi driver in Columbus. On Sunday, January 1, at 12:15 p.m., a female taxi driver received a call to pickup a customer at a location on Armour Road. She picked up Saiveon Small, who asked to be dropped off at a location on Victory Drive. While in route, Small changed his mind and asked to be taken to the Mulberry Creek exit in Harris County.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus police investigate kidnapping on Miller Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a possible kidnapping. Police say the incident happened in the 3800 block of Miller Road. There is no further information available at this time. Stay with WRBL News 3 on-air and online as we keep you updated.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Phenix City teenager accused of shooting 16-year-old

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — An 18-year-old from Phenix City has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one teenage girl in critical condition. On Dec. 31, 2022, at 11:45 p.m., Phenix City police responded to a shooting at Meadowlane Park. Officers found a 16-year-old female was shot in the head. The victim […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Opelika police asking for public’s help in identifying two theft suspects

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying theft suspects. On December 22, the suspects entered Best Buy in Tiger Town Parkway at approximately 1:34 p.m., where they stole more than $2,000 worth of merchandise. Surveillance video shows the first suspect,...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Shots fired into Columbus apartments, two units struck

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident into Farley Homes on New Years Eve. Police say two apartment units were struck and there are no injuries. Farley Homes is located on Shepherd Drive in South Columbus Stick with News 3 on air and online as we continue to […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police Officer strikes pedestrian in early morning car crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus Police Department Patrol Officer was involved in an early morning New Years Eve crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Police say the incident took place northbound on Veterans Parkway near River Road around 5:45 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022. The pedestrian was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional with […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

More than a dozen vehicles crash in East Alabama pile-up

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Dense fog contributes to a New Year’s Eve pile-up in East Alabama involving more than a dozen vehicles. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says there are no reports of any deaths so far. First responders tell WRBL there are more than a dozen vehicles involved in the pileup along 280. We […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

18-year-old charged with capital murder in Union Springs

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - Union Springs police have charged a man with the shooting death of Sidney Freeman on Christmas Eve. According to police, Jarquavious Ahmad Smith, 18, of Union Springs, has been charged with capital murder, shooting into an occupied residence and shooting into an occupied vehicle. According...
UNION SPRINGS, AL
atlantanewsfirst.com

Mother and daughter die in LaGrange fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities are investigating a fatal house fire in LaGrange that happened on Dec.31. According to the Troup County Fire Department, fire crews responded to 83 Old Kimbrough Road around 12:05 a.m. after reports of a house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters located two females dead...
LAGRANGE, GA
alabamanews.net

Auburn Police Make Drug Bust Involving 16,000 Pills, Mushrooms and Cocaine

Auburn police say a case involving an overdose led to a drug bust that’s left a man facing multiple drug charges. Police say they responded to the 1900 block of Samford Trace Court on Wednesday on a report of a drug overdose involving a 21-year-old woman. First responders gave her Narcan and took her to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Heavy police presence on Rigdon Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy police presence on Rigdon Road in Columbus. There’s no details on the reason for the presence. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Opelika police identifies woman suspected of using fake money in Target

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department identified a woman suspected of using counterfeit money at a local Target. On Dec. 19, police say a woman used a fake $50 bill to purchase merchandise from the store. Upon identifying the woman, investigators confirmed the individual unknowingly used the fake...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

16-year-old in custody after firing gun at people in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police arrested a 16-year-old on multiple charges including possession of a firearm. On December 28, officers observed an individual shooting a firearm at other people in the area of Hamilton Road near 33rd Street. Officers chased the suspect on foot and eventually took him into...
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

US 280 in Lee County reopens after multi-vehicle crash

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says all lanes of U.S. Highway 280 near Lee Road 980 in Lee County have reopened hours after a multi-vehicle crash. The crashes happened just before 9 p.m., an ALEA spokesperson said. Few other details about the crash, including the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy