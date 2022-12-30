ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

I live in an airplane in the woods for $370/month — take a look inside

As an electrical engineer, Campbell feels fulfilled by living in an airplane. He has no regrets and believes that eventually, more people will come around to living in retired jetliners. Unlocked is a new home tour series focused on how much people across the U.S. spend on their housing, what...

