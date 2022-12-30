Read full article on original website
Marion firefighters keep busy with rash of residential fires
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire damaged a home on East Bond Street in Marion early morning, the fourth time in less than a week that crews have battled residential fires in the city, Marion Fire Rescue said. Flames were coming from the front of the house when crews called out at about midnight Monday to […]
wpde.com
2 dead following incident just outside of Darlington, coroner says
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A man and a woman are dead Monday night following a situation on Gemini Drive off of East McIver Road just outside of Darlington, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. Hardee said agents with the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are helping in the...
Bicyclist injured in crash with car in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A bicyclist was injured Monday afternoon in a crash with a car in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach, according to Sgt. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The crash happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Coventry Boulevard and Thornberry Drive, officials said. The […]
Firefighters respond to crash in Georgetown County; lane closures expected
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Firefighters responded to a crash Saturday afternoon in Georgetown County, according to Georgetown County Fire & EMS. It happened at Highmarket and North Hazard streets in Georgetown County, Georgetown County Fire & EMS said. Drivers should expect lane closures and should use caution in the area. Count on News13 for […]
WMBF
2 killed in Darlington County shooting; SLED called in to assist, officials say
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting. Authorities were called Monday night to the scene on Gemini Drive in the Darlington area. The Darlington County Homicide Unit is on the scene. Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee said two people...
cbs17
Teen has life-threatening injuries after shootout with SC police
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night after he was shot at a Conway officer, according to officials. An officer initiated a traffic stop at about 9 p.m. in the area of Forest Loop Road when the man pulled into a driveway, got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the officer, according to officials.
2 dead after murder-suicide in Darlington County shooting, coroner says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are dead after a shooting Monday night on Gemini Drive in Darlington County, authorities said. Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee identified the two people as Kadejah McKay, 25, whose death was ruled a homicide, and Joshua Jeramiah Lee, 30, of Manning, whose death was ruled a suicide. […]
EMS responds to crash in Georgetown on New Year’s Eve
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say a crash is impacting traffic in Georgetown Saturday afternoon. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, the incident happened at Highmarket Street and N. Hazzard Street around 3:30 p.m. Law enforcement expects to close lanes of Highmarket Street.
WMBF
1 shot, 2 hurt in New Year’s Day shooting at Longs area bar, report shows
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 22-year-old man was killed in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, according to the Horry County coroner. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed to WMBF News that Emmanuel Melvin was shot just after 3 a.m. Sunday at the G-Spot Arcade Bar and Grill along Highway 90, between Old Chesterfield and Andrew roads.
WMBF
Police: Suspects wanted in robbery at North Myrtle Beach Burlington Coat Factory
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Police is asking for the community’s help to identify suspects in an assault and robbery at Burlington Coat Factory on the evening of December 20. NMBPD says the male subject has a tattoo on his right bicep and wears...
wpde.com
Horry County Fire Rescue reaches 1 million calls in 2022 since 2001
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue reached a record number of calls in 2022 with one million since 2001. A medical call in the Myrtle Beach area Saturday was number 76,925 and marks 210 calls per day on average, more than 2021's record call volume total of 74,857, according to a release.
wpde.com
Lanes closed after crash on Highmarket Street in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Lanes of traffic are closed due to a crash on Highmarket Street in Georgetown Saturday afternoon. Georgetown County Fire & EMS reported the crash at 3:38 p.m. near N. Hazard Street. The Georgetown City Fire Dept. also responded. Drivers are asked to use caution in...
Camper, barns catch fire on New Year’s Eve near Aynor
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A camper and several barns caught on fire New Year’s Eve morning near Aynor, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday on Rogers Road, HCFR said. The fire is now under control and remains under investigation. The Horry County Police Department is assisting. No […]
wpde.com
Machine catches fire at Robeson County plant
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A machine caught fire in a building at the Silgan plant in the Maxton area of Robeson County Saturday, according to officials with the Robeson County Fire Marshall’s Office. The plant’s maintenance team got an alert of an electrician problem in the room...
wpde.com
Police hear 'barrage' of gunshots, respond to Green Sea home hit by bullets: Report
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An officer responded to reports of shots fired on Highway 9 near Green Sea early Thursday morning. Before arriving, the officer heard a barrage of rounds being shot in the area while answering another call nearby, according to an incident report. The report said...
WMBF
Man killed in Longs shooting, coroner says
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a shooting in the Longs area. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the incident happened Thursday evening at a home on Jefferson Road. She added that 51-year-old Bobby Liles, of Liles died of a gunshot wound. The Horry County Police...
cbs17
Fayetteville man wanted after 1 killed while breaking up fight between women, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wanted in a South Carolina murder this weekend is from Fayetteville, according to police. Sumter police say Channing Goodman, 46, was killed in a shooting around 7 p.m., New Year’s Eve. Sumter, South Carolina, which is west of Columbia and about 2...
51-year-old dies in Longs shooting, coroner’s office says
LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 51-year-old man died after a shooting Thursday evening in Longs, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Bobby Liles, of Longs, died of a gunshot wound after a shooting at a home on Jefferson Road, McSpadden said. Horry County police are investigating the shooting. No other details were immediately […]
Report: Horry County officer hears gunshots; home found with bullet holes in Green Sea area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County police officer heard gunshots early Thursday morning in the Green Sea area before police found a home with multiple bullet holes, according to a report obtained by News13. An officer was responding to an unrelated call at about 1:50 a.m. when he heard “a barrage of rounds […]
One dead in crash involving dirt bike, SUV in Horry County, SCHP says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old was killed Thursday afternoon in a crash involving a dirt bike and an SUV in Horry County, according to officials. The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. along Highway 17 Business near Stanley Drive in the Garden City area, according to troopers. The dirt bike and SUV crashed […]
