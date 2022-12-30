ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, SC

WBTW News13

Marion firefighters keep busy with rash of residential fires

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire damaged a home on East Bond Street in Marion early morning, the fourth time in less than a week that crews have battled residential fires in the city, Marion Fire Rescue said. Flames were coming from the front of the house when crews called out at about midnight Monday to […]
MARION, SC
WBTW News13

Bicyclist injured in crash with car in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A bicyclist was injured Monday afternoon in a crash with a car in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach, according to Sgt. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The crash happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Coventry Boulevard and Thornberry Drive, officials said. The […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

2 killed in Darlington County shooting; SLED called in to assist, officials say

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting. Authorities were called Monday night to the scene on Gemini Drive in the Darlington area. The Darlington County Homicide Unit is on the scene. Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee said two people...
cbs17

Teen has life-threatening injuries after shootout with SC police

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night after he was shot at a Conway officer, according to officials. An officer initiated a traffic stop at about 9 p.m. in the area of Forest Loop Road when the man pulled into a driveway, got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the officer, according to officials.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

1 shot, 2 hurt in New Year’s Day shooting at Longs area bar, report shows

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 22-year-old man was killed in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, according to the Horry County coroner. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed to WMBF News that Emmanuel Melvin was shot just after 3 a.m. Sunday at the G-Spot Arcade Bar and Grill along Highway 90, between Old Chesterfield and Andrew roads.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Horry County Fire Rescue reaches 1 million calls in 2022 since 2001

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue reached a record number of calls in 2022 with one million since 2001. A medical call in the Myrtle Beach area Saturday was number 76,925 and marks 210 calls per day on average, more than 2021's record call volume total of 74,857, according to a release.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Camper, barns catch fire on New Year’s Eve near Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A camper and several barns caught on fire New Year’s Eve morning near Aynor, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday on Rogers Road, HCFR said. The fire is now under control and remains under investigation. The Horry County Police Department is assisting. No […]
AYNOR, SC
wpde.com

Machine catches fire at Robeson County plant

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A machine caught fire in a building at the Silgan plant in the Maxton area of Robeson County Saturday, according to officials with the Robeson County Fire Marshall’s Office. The plant’s maintenance team got an alert of an electrician problem in the room...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Man killed in Longs shooting, coroner says

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a shooting in the Longs area. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the incident happened Thursday evening at a home on Jefferson Road. She added that 51-year-old Bobby Liles, of Liles died of a gunshot wound. The Horry County Police...
LONGS, SC
WBTW News13

51-year-old dies in Longs shooting, coroner’s office says

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 51-year-old man died after a shooting Thursday evening in Longs, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Bobby Liles, of Longs, died of a gunshot wound after a shooting at a home on Jefferson Road, McSpadden said. Horry County police are investigating the shooting. No other details were immediately […]
LONGS, SC

