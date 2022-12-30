Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
Bedford’s annual Festival of Trees event sees increase in participation
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - This week is the last week to visit Bedford’s annual Festival of Trees event. Every year, local organizations decorate trees to raise money for charities of their choice. They had 28 trees last year and raised around $6,500. This year, they have 38 trees for...
WSLS
Rescue Mission of Roanoke helping more people as winter sets in
ROANOKE, Va. – With the holidays and winter weather, the Rescue Mission of Roanoke is seeing an increase in the number of people who are in need of their services. On any given night recently, they are seeing anywhere from 215 to 220 people sleeping at their shelter, compared to the summer when they would see around 170.
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Businesses getting ready for New Year’s celebrations
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, there’s the 10th annual ValleyStar Credit Union Big Lick Downtown Countdown. That’s at Center in the Square. General admission is $20. But it’s also the quiet before the storm for businesses in Downtown Roanoke. WDBJ7 stopped by 2 Chill to see...
WDBJ7.com
Family loses everything in Rocky Mount house fire two days after Christmas
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A family from Rocky Mount is trying to get back on their feet after losing everything in a house fire two days after Christmas. Joshua, Avory and their two-year-old daughter were visiting family in Delaware for the holidays when they received a call that their house was on fire. A neighbor smelled the smoke and called 9-1-1.
lynchburgliving.com
The Summer Soul Came to Lynchburg
How Robert “DJ Mad Lad” Goins Shaped Lynchburg’s Culture. Local DJ and all-around renaissance man Robert “DJ Mad Lad” Goins’ influence on Lynchburg’s rich and complex cultural and musical identities simply cannot be overstated. At the tender age of 15, he saw that Lynchburg’s African American population lacked representation on the radio and set out with tenacity, curiosity, and ingenuity to address the problem. Goins’ fateful tale of the summer of 1966 is a testament to an individual’s capacity to enact positive change and transform a community.
WDBJ7.com
Pediatric occupational therapy is available in the comfort of your home
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pediatric occupational therapy is available to be used in the comfort of home, via Dr. Lauren Vistarakula, owner and occupational therapist at Kidable Therapy. Therapists go to patients’ homes to complete therapeutic activities that help build sensory, motor, emotional and cognitive skills. Kidable will host...
WSET
$1M New Year raffle ticket sold in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — 2023 will be a very happy new year for five Virginians who each bought a $1 million ticket in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, including one person from Danville. Mills Grill & Grocery sold the winning million-dollar ticket in Danville. Seven people...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Parks & Rec Eureka Redevelopment Survey closing
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday, December 30 is the last day to fill out the first survey for Eureka Center’s redevelopment. The city of Roanoke is investing $13 million into the new center. Roanoke City Parks and Recreation Planning and Development Coordinator Katherine Slusher says this is the single...
NRVNews
Yopp, Betty Guilliams
At 80 our dear beloved “Mom” and “MawMaw” Betty Guilliams Yopp passed gracefully and peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2022. While our hearts ache for ourselves we praise God for his loving kindness and mercies and know she is in Heaven singing and praising his name.
WDBJ7.com
Smith Mountain Lake search underway for two missing boaters
PENHOOK, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Smith Mountain Lake Marine Fire and Rescue, a search is underway for the bodies of two missing males after a boat capsized Monday. The boat was recovered Monday night. The search is centered in the area of the Anthony Ford Boat Ramp in Penhook.
WDBJ7.com
“It’s just sickening.’ Roanoke Mayor reacts to shootings over holiday weekend
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There have been two shootings in Roanoke City in less than 24 hours. Roanoke City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two teenagers injured Saturday night and another that left one man injured Sunday morning. WDBJ7 talked exclusively with Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea about...
fox29.com
Video: Virginia family falls through ‘frozen’ pool on Christmas after dance party on ice
MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Baby, it’s cold outside — especially for one family, after they dared to dance on top of a frozen pool in Virginia on Christmas day. Video shared by Anabel Rojo shows her and her two family members, Javier Martinez and Miguel Sanchez, having fun dancing on top of the icy pool on Dec. 25 before Sanchez slips on the icy surface causing it to break.
WDBJ7.com
Danville, Blacksburg come in big in New Year’s Millionaire Raffle
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Winning numbers have been drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, with one of those tickets drawn in Danville. Ticket #201325 (bought at Mills Grill & Grocery, 8481 Mount Cross Road, Danville) Ticket #116426 (bought at Wegman’s, 12501 Stone Village Way, Midlothian)...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke’s NAACP branch gathers to celebrate Jubilee Day
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Almost two centuries ago, former President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. And Roanoke’s NAACP Branch has gathered to celebrate. Jubilee Day is an opportunity to celebrate and remember the day President Lincoln declared all slaves were free. “People easily forget about the Emancipation Proclamation...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Tracy Hurd Willard
At age 55, our dear sweet, Tracy Hurd Willard of Vinton, VA, escaped her earthly tent quickly, graciously and peacefully on Thursday, December 29, 2022, surrounded by friends and family. With worship music playing and our hands laid on her, we prayed her out of this world into the next. Our hearts ache for ourselves but we rejoice and praise God for His mercies.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Lynchburg, VA
Known as the City of Seven Hills or Hill City, Lynchburg in Campbell County is located along the banks of the James River in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. It's one of the independent cities in the Commonwealth of Virginia, with a population of 79,009 as of the 2020 census.
WDBJ7.com
What to expect: Post-holiday Monday is busy travel day on US roads
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Monday is is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year as people get home from holiday celebrations. Experts say the best time to leave is before 2 p.m. or leave after 8 p.m. “Hopefully on the second there’s not a huge...
wfxrtv.com
Oh baby! Virginia Baptist hospital welcomes their first baby of 2023– Eleni Paige.
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — A monumental start to 2023 for one Lynchburg couple as their new baby girl is among the first-born babies of the year. Kera and Anthony welcomed baby “Eleni Paige” around 2 a.m. on January 1. Making her the first baby born this year at Virginia Baptist hospital. Eleni came in at eight pounds and four ounces. Both the newborn and mother are doing well.
Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — At the start of the new year, Virginia’s minimum wage jumped by a dollar. The new minimum wage has now gone from $11 to $12 per hour. While some workers say it was necessary, some small business owners say this could eventually mean higher prices for customers. Coffee shop employee, Tori […]
WDBJ7.com
Shooter sought for wounding of man in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever shot a man early Sunday. Police were called at 4:56 a.m. January 1 regarding a man with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Williamson Rd NE. Officers found the man with a wound they said was serious, but didn’t appear to be life-threatening. Police said he was alert and able to talk, but has not cooperated with the investigation. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Comments / 1