Roanoke County, VA

WSLS

Rescue Mission of Roanoke helping more people as winter sets in

ROANOKE, Va. – With the holidays and winter weather, the Rescue Mission of Roanoke is seeing an increase in the number of people who are in need of their services. On any given night recently, they are seeing anywhere from 215 to 220 people sleeping at their shelter, compared to the summer when they would see around 170.
WDBJ7.com

Downtown Businesses getting ready for New Year’s celebrations

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, there’s the 10th annual ValleyStar Credit Union Big Lick Downtown Countdown. That’s at Center in the Square. General admission is $20. But it’s also the quiet before the storm for businesses in Downtown Roanoke. WDBJ7 stopped by 2 Chill to see...
WDBJ7.com

Family loses everything in Rocky Mount house fire two days after Christmas

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A family from Rocky Mount is trying to get back on their feet after losing everything in a house fire two days after Christmas. Joshua, Avory and their two-year-old daughter were visiting family in Delaware for the holidays when they received a call that their house was on fire. A neighbor smelled the smoke and called 9-1-1.
lynchburgliving.com

The Summer Soul Came to Lynchburg

How Robert “DJ Mad Lad” Goins Shaped Lynchburg’s Culture. Local DJ and all-around renaissance man Robert “DJ Mad Lad” Goins’ influence on Lynchburg’s rich and complex cultural and musical identities simply cannot be overstated. At the tender age of 15, he saw that Lynchburg’s African American population lacked representation on the radio and set out with tenacity, curiosity, and ingenuity to address the problem. Goins’ fateful tale of the summer of 1966 is a testament to an individual’s capacity to enact positive change and transform a community.
WDBJ7.com

Pediatric occupational therapy is available in the comfort of your home

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pediatric occupational therapy is available to be used in the comfort of home, via Dr. Lauren Vistarakula, owner and occupational therapist at Kidable Therapy. Therapists go to patients’ homes to complete therapeutic activities that help build sensory, motor, emotional and cognitive skills. Kidable will host...
WSET

$1M New Year raffle ticket sold in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — 2023 will be a very happy new year for five Virginians who each bought a $1 million ticket in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, including one person from Danville. Mills Grill & Grocery sold the winning million-dollar ticket in Danville. Seven people...
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke City Parks & Rec Eureka Redevelopment Survey closing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday, December 30 is the last day to fill out the first survey for Eureka Center’s redevelopment. The city of Roanoke is investing $13 million into the new center. Roanoke City Parks and Recreation Planning and Development Coordinator Katherine Slusher says this is the single...
NRVNews

Yopp, Betty Guilliams

At 80 our dear beloved “Mom” and “MawMaw” Betty Guilliams Yopp passed gracefully and peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2022. While our hearts ache for ourselves we praise God for his loving kindness and mercies and know she is in Heaven singing and praising his name.
WDBJ7.com

Smith Mountain Lake search underway for two missing boaters

PENHOOK, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Smith Mountain Lake Marine Fire and Rescue, a search is underway for the bodies of two missing males after a boat capsized Monday. The boat was recovered Monday night. The search is centered in the area of the Anthony Ford Boat Ramp in Penhook.
fox29.com

Video: Virginia family falls through ‘frozen’ pool on Christmas after dance party on ice

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Baby, it’s cold outside — especially for one family, after they dared to dance on top of a frozen pool in Virginia on Christmas day. Video shared by Anabel Rojo shows her and her two family members, Javier Martinez and Miguel Sanchez, having fun dancing on top of the icy pool on Dec. 25 before Sanchez slips on the icy surface causing it to break.
WDBJ7.com

Danville, Blacksburg come in big in New Year’s Millionaire Raffle

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Winning numbers have been drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, with one of those tickets drawn in Danville. Ticket #201325 (bought at Mills Grill & Grocery, 8481 Mount Cross Road, Danville) Ticket #116426 (bought at Wegman’s, 12501 Stone Village Way, Midlothian)...
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke’s NAACP branch gathers to celebrate Jubilee Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Almost two centuries ago, former President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. And Roanoke’s NAACP Branch has gathered to celebrate. Jubilee Day is an opportunity to celebrate and remember the day President Lincoln declared all slaves were free. “People easily forget about the Emancipation Proclamation...
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Tracy Hurd Willard

At age 55, our dear sweet, Tracy Hurd Willard of Vinton, VA, escaped her earthly tent quickly, graciously and peacefully on Thursday, December 29, 2022, surrounded by friends and family. With worship music playing and our hands laid on her, we prayed her out of this world into the next. Our hearts ache for ourselves but we rejoice and praise God for His mercies.
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Lynchburg, VA

Known as the City of Seven Hills or Hill City, Lynchburg in Campbell County is located along the banks of the James River in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. It's one of the independent cities in the Commonwealth of Virginia, with a population of 79,009 as of the 2020 census.
wfxrtv.com

Oh baby! Virginia Baptist hospital welcomes their first baby of 2023– Eleni Paige.

LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — A monumental start to 2023 for one Lynchburg couple as their new baby girl is among the first-born babies of the year. Kera and Anthony welcomed baby “Eleni Paige” around 2 a.m. on January 1. Making her the first baby born this year at Virginia Baptist hospital. Eleni came in at eight pounds and four ounces. Both the newborn and mother are doing well.
WFXR

Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — At the start of the new year, Virginia’s minimum wage jumped by a dollar. The new minimum wage has now gone from $11 to $12 per hour. While some workers say it was necessary, some small business owners say this could eventually mean higher prices for customers. Coffee shop employee, Tori […]
WDBJ7.com

Shooter sought for wounding of man in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever shot a man early Sunday. Police were called at 4:56 a.m. January 1 regarding a man with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Williamson Rd NE. Officers found the man with a wound they said was serious, but didn’t appear to be life-threatening. Police said he was alert and able to talk, but has not cooperated with the investigation. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
