The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Notable Staff Loss

One of Ohio State's strength coaches is reportedly graduating to a bigger role elsewhere. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel: "Ohio State assistant strength coach Niko Palazeti is leaving to take the director of football sports performance job for Scott Satterfield at Cincinnati." Noting, "He spent six years with the Buckeyes and is a former player at Michigan State."
COLUMBUS, OH
wtmj.com

Extra Points: Thank your athletic trainers

99 times out of 100, sports injuries follow the following routine: athlete is hurt, doesn’t immediately get up, but is moving around, athletic trainer aids the athlete back to the sidline, and we play on. If you were watching Monday Night Football, you noticed the instant urgency displayed by...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Vote for the LINK nky Team of the Week Dec. 26 – Jan. 1

To be the winning team, fan votes play a heavy role, along with consideration from our sports team here at LINK. Nominations are reader-submitted or recommended by our sports team. Our Team of the Week program honors all local sports at all levels, whether it’s youth- or adult-oriented recreation, high school or college, professional or amateur.
NEWPORT, KY
WHIO Dayton

DaRon Holmes sets career-high in points in Dayton’s win at Davidson

DAVIDSON, NC — The Dayton Flyers got a big game from DaRon Holmes II as they beat the Davidson Wildcats, 69-55, Saturday afternoon at Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina. Holmes set a new career-high in scoring with 32 points, 20 in the first half, and grabbed 10 rebounds. He made 11-14 shots, including a first half three-pointer.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Kettering couple helps Bengals fan scammed out of tickets get to game

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – After hearing a Cincinnati man was scammed out of tickets to the Bengals vs. Bills game, a couple in Kettering stepped in to help him get to the game. Andrew Pettit from Cincinnati budgeted to buy tickets to Monday night’s Bengals game. He found a seller on Facebook, paid $260 for […]
KETTERING, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Pete Rose places Ohio's first legal sports bet

CINCINNATI — As the clock struck midnight, the wait was finally over for the Hard Rock Casino. The windows opened, the kiosks went online, the app went live and with former Reds All-Star Pete Rose placing Ohio's first legal sports bet, the Hard Rock Sportsbook was open. It’s been...
OHIO STATE
linknky.com

International delegates stop at Point Perk in Covington

During their 50th year, the Point/Arc has gone international, and they never even had to leave their Covington base. The World Affairs Council of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky selected several Congressional Office of International Leadership delegates from Tajikistan to participate in an exchange to Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky last month.
COVINGTON, KY
daytonlocal.com

Level Up Pinball Bar Coming to Dayton

News to cheer about for Miami Valley pinball wizards and aficionados. Level Up Pinball Bar to open with 35 pinball machines and 12 arcade games on Seajay Drive in Beavercreek in June 2023. Time to Fire Up Your Flipper Fingers!. Daniel Huiet and Michael Keggan, owners of Wild Axe Throwing,...
DAYTON, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
linknky.com

New York-style steak and seafood restaurant comes to Bellevue

Bellevue residents looking for a nearby fine dining experience should take this advice: Look up, because they won’t simply be able to walk into Bellevue’s newest restaurant right off the street. Instead, they’ll need to ride a glass elevator, looking over the Ohio River skyline, to the fourth floor of 119 Hamilton Ave. to get a seat at Northern Kentucky’s newest fine dining venue, MRBL.
BELLEVUE, KY
WKRC

When the first Greater Cincinnati Shake Shack location is expected to open

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A Michigan-based commercial real estate developer is working on bringing the region’s first Shake Shack to Liberty Township. Liberty Retail Management LLC, an affiliate of Bingham Farms, Mich.-based Alrig USA, confirmed with Local 12 that a development in front of the $350 million Liberty Center would include the restaurant. Mike Schuchman with Alrig USA said he anticipates that it will be completed “sometime in the Spring... maybe sooner.”
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
linknky.com

Kentucky State Police announce traffic checkpoints Sunday

The Kentucky State Police announced Sunday they will conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 6 area of Kentucky. Post 6 includes Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Harrison, Nicholas, and Bourbon counties. “These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Friends hope to keep beloved chef’s legacy alive

CINCINNATI — The City of Cincinnati is mourning the loss of well-known French chef Jean-Robert de Cavel, a friend to many who for nearly 30 years helped build the culinary scene in the city and grow the talent. What You Need To Know. Jean-Robert de Cavel was a well-known...
CINCINNATI, OH

