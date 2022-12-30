Read full article on original website
College Basketball round-up: Norse in sole possession of 1st in Horizon, NKU women fall on road, Thomas More teams record victories
NKU (9-6, 4-0) stifled IUPUI (3-11, 0-3) in a 55-42 victory, holding the Jaguars to just 36 percent shooting. While the Norse had some offensive struggles of their own at just 37 percent from the field, they won the turnover battle by committing just five mistakes to IUPUI’s 20.
College basketball power rankings: A new No. 1 following UConn's first loss
When Sean Miller sat down in the spring to talk about returning to Xavier to coach the Musketeers, I asked him the simple question: What is possible here?. Miller grinned, and took no time to get to his point. "Everything that I would have thought would be possible at my...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Notable Staff Loss
One of Ohio State's strength coaches is reportedly graduating to a bigger role elsewhere. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel: "Ohio State assistant strength coach Niko Palazeti is leaving to take the director of football sports performance job for Scott Satterfield at Cincinnati." Noting, "He spent six years with the Buckeyes and is a former player at Michigan State."
Report: UC Football Hires Director Of Player Personnel
Cincinnati's off-field staff continues to grow.
Extra Points: Thank your athletic trainers
99 times out of 100, sports injuries follow the following routine: athlete is hurt, doesn’t immediately get up, but is moving around, athletic trainer aids the athlete back to the sidline, and we play on. If you were watching Monday Night Football, you noticed the instant urgency displayed by...
Vote for the LINK nky Team of the Week Dec. 26 – Jan. 1
To be the winning team, fan votes play a heavy role, along with consideration from our sports team here at LINK. Nominations are reader-submitted or recommended by our sports team. Our Team of the Week program honors all local sports at all levels, whether it’s youth- or adult-oriented recreation, high school or college, professional or amateur.
DaRon Holmes sets career-high in points in Dayton’s win at Davidson
DAVIDSON, NC — The Dayton Flyers got a big game from DaRon Holmes II as they beat the Davidson Wildcats, 69-55, Saturday afternoon at Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina. Holmes set a new career-high in scoring with 32 points, 20 in the first half, and grabbed 10 rebounds. He made 11-14 shots, including a first half three-pointer.
Kettering couple helps Bengals fan scammed out of tickets get to game
KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – After hearing a Cincinnati man was scammed out of tickets to the Bengals vs. Bills game, a couple in Kettering stepped in to help him get to the game. Andrew Pettit from Cincinnati budgeted to buy tickets to Monday night’s Bengals game. He found a seller on Facebook, paid $260 for […]
Video: Ohio State Fans Furious With Non-Targeting Call For Marvin Harrison Jr. Hit
Ohio State fans have steam coming out of their ears after wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was slammed by Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard in the endzone and Bullon wasn't flagged for targeting. Officials originally called targeting on Bullard. They then reviewed the play but ruled the hit ...
Explaining cardiac arrest, commotio cordis, following Damar Hamlin incident
On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered from a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during the Bills-Bengals Monday night game.
Pete Rose places Ohio's first legal sports bet
CINCINNATI — As the clock struck midnight, the wait was finally over for the Hard Rock Casino. The windows opened, the kiosks went online, the app went live and with former Reds All-Star Pete Rose placing Ohio's first legal sports bet, the Hard Rock Sportsbook was open. It’s been...
International delegates stop at Point Perk in Covington
During their 50th year, the Point/Arc has gone international, and they never even had to leave their Covington base. The World Affairs Council of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky selected several Congressional Office of International Leadership delegates from Tajikistan to participate in an exchange to Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky last month.
Level Up Pinball Bar Coming to Dayton
News to cheer about for Miami Valley pinball wizards and aficionados. Level Up Pinball Bar to open with 35 pinball machines and 12 arcade games on Seajay Drive in Beavercreek in June 2023. Time to Fire Up Your Flipper Fingers!. Daniel Huiet and Michael Keggan, owners of Wild Axe Throwing,...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Parts of Eden Park closes as another movie sets up for filming in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Twin Lakes at Eden Park will be closed on Wednesday for the filming of a movie, according to Cincinnati Parks. In addition to the popular overlook being closed, there will also be road closures on Eden Park Drive and Luray Avenue that same day, the park said.
New York-style steak and seafood restaurant comes to Bellevue
Bellevue residents looking for a nearby fine dining experience should take this advice: Look up, because they won’t simply be able to walk into Bellevue’s newest restaurant right off the street. Instead, they’ll need to ride a glass elevator, looking over the Ohio River skyline, to the fourth floor of 119 Hamilton Ave. to get a seat at Northern Kentucky’s newest fine dining venue, MRBL.
Goose Celebrates “Goose Day” On First Night Of New Year’s Run In Cincinnati [Photos/Videos]
Goose kicked off a two-night New Year’s run at The Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, OH Friday night. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval honored the band and the occasion by officially designating December 30th, 2022 as Goose Day—as if the band needed more reason to celebrate the completion of its biggest year yet.
When the first Greater Cincinnati Shake Shack location is expected to open
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A Michigan-based commercial real estate developer is working on bringing the region’s first Shake Shack to Liberty Township. Liberty Retail Management LLC, an affiliate of Bingham Farms, Mich.-based Alrig USA, confirmed with Local 12 that a development in front of the $350 million Liberty Center would include the restaurant. Mike Schuchman with Alrig USA said he anticipates that it will be completed “sometime in the Spring... maybe sooner.”
Kentucky State Police announce traffic checkpoints Sunday
The Kentucky State Police announced Sunday they will conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 6 area of Kentucky. Post 6 includes Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Harrison, Nicholas, and Bourbon counties. “These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the...
Friends hope to keep beloved chef’s legacy alive
CINCINNATI — The City of Cincinnati is mourning the loss of well-known French chef Jean-Robert de Cavel, a friend to many who for nearly 30 years helped build the culinary scene in the city and grow the talent. What You Need To Know. Jean-Robert de Cavel was a well-known...
