cnycentral.com
Baldwinsville teen's season to remember with the Syracuse football team
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A 16-year-old Baldwinsville teen who has cerebral palsy, became an official member of the Syracuse football team through Team Impact in August. Team Impact is a non-profit organization that pairs children facing serious illness and disability with college athletic teams across the country. Becoming involved with...
cnycentral.com
No. 6 N.C. State rallies past Syracuse women 56-54
SYRACUSE, NY — Madison Hayes hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:11 remaining and No. 6 North Carolina State withstood a second-half rally to beat Syracuse 56-54 on Sunday night. Georgia Woolley of Syracuse had a chance to tie the game with five seconds to go but converted just one...
cnycentral.com
CNY's first ever self-serve beer wall, Harvey's Garden opens in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Harvey's Garden started out as an idea in Common Councilor Michael Greene's head, but now his dream has come to fruition. "I was traveling in Boulder, Colorado and I went to a place called Ray Back Collective that was an old warehouse that got converted to a food truck park," said Greene "Through my work on the city council I got to know a lot of the food trucks, I knew they didn’t have a dedicated space in the city of Syracuse or Onondaga County so I actually came across this warehouse and went about trying to convert it to a food truck park."
cnycentral.com
Syracuse DPW workers given a true hero welcome home from Buffalo
Syracuse DPW workers given a true hero welcome home from Buffalo. Syracuse, N.Y. — A well-deserved welcome home is what Syracuse city officials said regarding the nine DPW workers who spent the past few days helping to clear out the massive snow in Buffalo. "I mean we brought down...
cnycentral.com
14-year-old recovering after getting shot in the hand early Tuesday in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police responded early Tuesday morning to the 500 block of Delaware Street in the Skunk City neighborhood for a shooting with injuries call. At the scene, officers located a 14-year-old boy who had been shot in the hand, police said. The victim was brought to...
cnycentral.com
AAA: Gas prices drop slightly to start the New Year
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse Monday is $3.39. That's a drop of 3 cents compared to a week ago. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.22, up 12 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.40, down 2 cents since last Monday.
cnycentral.com
Police say a suspect is in custody after a 14-hour stand off on Shuart Avenue in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — As of 12:45 a.m. Tuesday according to Syracuse Police, a suspect is in custody after a nearly 14-hour standoff on Shuart Ave. Syracuse Police say just before 10 a.m. Monday, they received a call from a delivery driver complaining about a a man who was menacing neighbors with a rifle from his home. Neighbors say the suspect has menaced others in previous years.
cnycentral.com
Missing vulnerable adult in Onondaga County located
CAMILLUS, N.Y. — ***UPDATE***. Troopers said Syracuse Police have located 70-year-old Atif Hasan in good health. _____________________________________________________________________________________. New York State Police are looking for a missing vulnerable adult. Troopers said Atif Hassan, 70, was last seen December 31, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at a bus stop in front of...
cnycentral.com
2022 ended rainy and mild, but 2023 starts out chillier and drier
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Happy 2023! It really hasn't been feeling like the end of December and start of January. Temperatures have been in the 50s and 40s Saturday night with off and on rain in the area. Do you know anyone who traveled down to New York City to watch the...
cnycentral.com
Meet the first babies born in CNY this year
Syracuse, New York — Meet the first babies born in Central New York this year. Cataleya Richardson was born at Upstate Community Hospital at 12:17 in the morning. Parents Cassaundra Richardson and Twila Brantley welcomed the 7 pounds, 19 inches baby girl. Nurses and doctors met the couple in...
cnycentral.com
Binghamton teen arrested for attempted robbery of Ithaca mini mart, was armed with a rifle
ITHACA, N.Y. — Eighteen-year-old Sean J. Reese was arrested Friday night in Ithaca for attempted robbery with a weapon. On Friday at approximately 7 p.m. the Tompkins County 911 Center received a 911 call from the Dandy Mini Mart on 805 W. Buffalo St. Employees on the scene reported...
cnycentral.com
January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: CSP offering free cervical cancer screenings
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — January is National Cervical Cancer Awareness month and routine screenings are an important step to help find cervical cancer early. The Onondaga County Cancer Services Program (CSP) is offering free Pap and HPV tests for people ages 40 to 64 who have a cervix and who have barriers preventing them from getting the screenings and any necessary follow-up testing they may need.
cnycentral.com
14 fentanyl-related overdoses in 36 hours days before Christmas in Onondaga County
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — On December 22nd, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon dedicated a portion of a planned briefing on winter weather to tell the community about 14 overdoses in 36 hours. "This isn't new, but this has been scattered throughout the community these aren't 14 overdoses just in one area," explained McMahon.
cnycentral.com
Ithaca Police ask for tips on suspect who fled arrest, hid firearm in nearby apartment
ITHACA, N.Y. — A suspect was able to flee police after a brief chase in Ithaca early Sunday. Around 1:45 a.m., an Ithaca Police Officer attempted to stop a bicyclist who was suspected to have a warrant and had violated vehicle and traffic law. The suspect refused to comply...
cnycentral.com
Solvay man arrested with more than 500 baggies containing fentanyl
FULTON, N.Y. — Police in Fulton arrested a Solvay man Friday on several drug-related charges. On the morning of December 30th, Fulton Police said an officer was conducting a traffic stop on the vehicle driven by James M. Dougherty, 40, of Solvay. The man initially provided a false name...
