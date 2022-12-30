ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Baldwinsville teen's season to remember with the Syracuse football team

Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A 16-year-old Baldwinsville teen who has cerebral palsy, became an official member of the Syracuse football team through Team Impact in August. Team Impact is a non-profit organization that pairs children facing serious illness and disability with college athletic teams across the country. Becoming involved with...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
No. 6 N.C. State rallies past Syracuse women 56-54

SYRACUSE, NY — Madison Hayes hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:11 remaining and No. 6 North Carolina State withstood a second-half rally to beat Syracuse 56-54 on Sunday night. Georgia Woolley of Syracuse had a chance to tie the game with five seconds to go but converted just one...
SYRACUSE, NY
CNY's first ever self-serve beer wall, Harvey's Garden opens in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Harvey's Garden started out as an idea in Common Councilor Michael Greene's head, but now his dream has come to fruition. "I was traveling in Boulder, Colorado and I went to a place called Ray Back Collective that was an old warehouse that got converted to a food truck park," said Greene "Through my work on the city council I got to know a lot of the food trucks, I knew they didn’t have a dedicated space in the city of Syracuse or Onondaga County so I actually came across this warehouse and went about trying to convert it to a food truck park."
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse DPW workers given a true hero welcome home from Buffalo

Syracuse DPW workers given a true hero welcome home from Buffalo. Syracuse, N.Y. — A well-deserved welcome home is what Syracuse city officials said regarding the nine DPW workers who spent the past few days helping to clear out the massive snow in Buffalo. "I mean we brought down...
SYRACUSE, NY
AAA: Gas prices drop slightly to start the New Year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse Monday is $3.39. That's a drop of 3 cents compared to a week ago. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.22, up 12 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.40, down 2 cents since last Monday.
SYRACUSE, NY
Police say a suspect is in custody after a 14-hour stand off on Shuart Avenue in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — As of 12:45 a.m. Tuesday according to Syracuse Police, a suspect is in custody after a nearly 14-hour standoff on Shuart Ave. Syracuse Police say just before 10 a.m. Monday, they received a call from a delivery driver complaining about a a man who was menacing neighbors with a rifle from his home. Neighbors say the suspect has menaced others in previous years.
SYRACUSE, NY
Missing vulnerable adult in Onondaga County located

CAMILLUS, N.Y. — ***UPDATE***. Troopers said Syracuse Police have located 70-year-old Atif Hasan in good health. _____________________________________________________________________________________. New York State Police are looking for a missing vulnerable adult. Troopers said Atif Hassan, 70, was last seen December 31, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at a bus stop in front of...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Meet the first babies born in CNY this year

Syracuse, New York — Meet the first babies born in Central New York this year. Cataleya Richardson was born at Upstate Community Hospital at 12:17 in the morning. Parents Cassaundra Richardson and Twila Brantley welcomed the 7 pounds, 19 inches baby girl. Nurses and doctors met the couple in...
SYRACUSE, NY
January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: CSP offering free cervical cancer screenings

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — January is National Cervical Cancer Awareness month and routine screenings are an important step to help find cervical cancer early. The Onondaga County Cancer Services Program (CSP) is offering free Pap and HPV tests for people ages 40 to 64 who have a cervix and who have barriers preventing them from getting the screenings and any necessary follow-up testing they may need.
SYRACUSE, NY
Solvay man arrested with more than 500 baggies containing fentanyl

FULTON, N.Y. — Police in Fulton arrested a Solvay man Friday on several drug-related charges. On the morning of December 30th, Fulton Police said an officer was conducting a traffic stop on the vehicle driven by James M. Dougherty, 40, of Solvay. The man initially provided a false name...
FULTON, NY

