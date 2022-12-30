Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
No injuries in Jacobsburg blaze
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — No one was injured Monday when a garage caught fire on Crozier Ridge Road in Jacobsburg. The structure and a vehicle just outside the garage were deemed a total loss. One animal remains missing. "First unit on scene we had a garage fully involved,” explained...
WTAP
Single car runs into building along Williams Hwy
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At 4:22 p.m., Sunday evening a call reported that a single car had run into a building along Williams Hwy. The building took significant damage but no person involved in the crash was transported to the hospital. The Williamstown police and fire department reported to the...
WTOV 9
No one injured in Steubenville house fire
Crews are investigating a house fire that caught on Pennsylvania Avenue in Steubenville Monday night. The call came in at around 9-pm and said a duplex was on fire. People were inside but everyone got out safely. Firefighters were able to knock out the fire quickly and with the fire...
WTOV 9
Water woes winding down in Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The city of Steubenville has been dealing with several water main breaks and other water issues over the past week, but things are moving in the right direction. It’s been almost a week since the city released a water conservation notice for residents. "The update...
West Virginia and Ohio under a flood warning
Some West Virginia and Ohio counties are under a flood advisory. Currently Marshall County, Monroe County and Ohio and Wetzel County are under a flood advisory.
Lisbon man dies in Center Twp. crash
A Lisbon man has died after an early morning crash in Lisbon on Adams Road.
whbc.com
Canton Man Killed in I-77 Crash Near Bolivar
LAWRENCE TWP., TUSCARAWAS CO., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man whose car had broken down on Southbound I-77 near the Bolivar exit around midnight Thursday night was killed. He was struck from behind by another vehicle. The unnamed 38-year-old victim was parked along the right shoulder...
WTRF
Occupational cancer is now the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths among firefighters
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Recent statistics show a troubling trend in the fire service industry. Occupational cancer is now the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths among firefighters, even surpassing heart disease. Over the past two years, as many as seventy five percent of firefighter deaths have been attributed to...
WTOV 9
Steubenville making progress with Labelle water system
Jefferson County, OH — The Steubenville water department has begun the process of starting up the Labelle system but says they are unable to gain in the tank as it is a very long process. This after days of waiting, once water is restored there will be a boil...
West Virginia schools releasing early on Tuesday due to high water
UPDATE: Cameron Elementary School and Cameron High School will be dismissed today, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 12:30 pm because of flooding. All other public schools in Marshall County will dismiss at 1:00 pm due to flooding throughout the county. Some schools in West Virginia are releasing early due to high waters and forecasted […]
Welcome to the first baby of 2023 in the Ohio Valley!
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays. Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital! On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the world and he was delivered by Dr. […]
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on I-275E between Colerain and Blue Rock, debris in roadway
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on I-275E between Colerain and Blue Rock, debris in roadway. Use caution when approaching this area.
WTOV 9
Residents express displeasure in Steubenville water issues
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH — Multiple water line breaks in the Steubenville area this past week have created issues for residents. As of Friday night, there is not a set time as to when the water will be back on, but officials are hopeful it's sooner rather than later. Some...
WFMJ.com
Lisbon man killed after crashing into tree in Center Township
A Lisbon man has been killed after striking a tree in Center Township early Saturday morning. According to a news release, the crash happened just after 2:00 a.m. when a 2017 BMW driven by 48-year-old Marc Tunno of Lisbon was traveling westbound on Adams Road. Troopers says Tunno's vehicle traveled...
WTRF
Water pressure issues in Labelle section of Steubenville, conservation order remains
UPDATE: Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, 4:30 p.m. The City of Steubenville Water Department issued this update on the Labelle pressure system:. “The system has been pressurized to a point, however, we are still unable to gain in the tank as this is a long process. We understand that the last several days have been some of the most difficult our residents had to deal with, however, we are asking for patience with the water usage.
cleveland19.com
Canton man killed in fatal crash in Tuscarawas County
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Canton man was killed in a fatal car crash late Thursday night. The deadly crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on the southbound side of I-77 near the Bolivar exit. Troopers say a 2009 Honda Pilot SUV driven...
WTOV 9
Water issues set to be discussed at Steubenville city council
Steubenville, OH — As progress is being made with the Labelle water system -- what is next in the process of examining exactly what happened?. We asked councilman for Steubenville's second ward Tracy McManamon that question, as he represents the area impacted by the outage. "As far as I'm...
connect-bridgeport.com
Attorney General Morrisey Announces Area Stops for January Including Two in Harrison County
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with north central West Virginia residents in January to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. “These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey...
beckersdental.com
West Virginia dentist searching for temporary relocation after office floods
A West Virginia dentist must temporarily relocate his practice after all three floors of his office flooded, CBS affiliate WDTV reported Dec. 29. Cold weather caused pipes to leak at Suncrest Dental Group in Morgantown, W.Va., while the office was closed for Christmas. The practice's owner, Timothy Sines, DDS, found out about the flood Dec. 28.
Meth found during distracted driving stop, police say
A man has been charged after officers found methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Fairmont.
