Wheeling, WV

WTOV 9

No injuries in Jacobsburg blaze

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — No one was injured Monday when a garage caught fire on Crozier Ridge Road in Jacobsburg. The structure and a vehicle just outside the garage were deemed a total loss. One animal remains missing. "First unit on scene we had a garage fully involved,” explained...
JACOBSBURG, OH
WTAP

Single car runs into building along Williams Hwy

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At 4:22 p.m., Sunday evening a call reported that a single car had run into a building along Williams Hwy. The building took significant damage but no person involved in the crash was transported to the hospital. The Williamstown police and fire department reported to the...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTOV 9

No one injured in Steubenville house fire

Crews are investigating a house fire that caught on Pennsylvania Avenue in Steubenville Monday night. The call came in at around 9-pm and said a duplex was on fire. People were inside but everyone got out safely. Firefighters were able to knock out the fire quickly and with the fire...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Water woes winding down in Steubenville

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The city of Steubenville has been dealing with several water main breaks and other water issues over the past week, but things are moving in the right direction. It’s been almost a week since the city released a water conservation notice for residents. "The update...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
whbc.com

Canton Man Killed in I-77 Crash Near Bolivar

LAWRENCE TWP., TUSCARAWAS CO., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man whose car had broken down on Southbound I-77 near the Bolivar exit around midnight Thursday night was killed. He was struck from behind by another vehicle. The unnamed 38-year-old victim was parked along the right shoulder...
CANTON, OH
WTOV 9

Steubenville making progress with Labelle water system

Jefferson County, OH — The Steubenville water department has begun the process of starting up the Labelle system but says they are unable to gain in the tank as it is a very long process. This after days of waiting, once water is restored there will be a boil...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Welcome to the first baby of 2023 in the Ohio Valley!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays. Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital! On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the world and he was delivered by Dr. […]
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Residents express displeasure in Steubenville water issues

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH — Multiple water line breaks in the Steubenville area this past week have created issues for residents. As of Friday night, there is not a set time as to when the water will be back on, but officials are hopeful it's sooner rather than later. Some...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WFMJ.com

Lisbon man killed after crashing into tree in Center Township

A Lisbon man has been killed after striking a tree in Center Township early Saturday morning. According to a news release, the crash happened just after 2:00 a.m. when a 2017 BMW driven by 48-year-old Marc Tunno of Lisbon was traveling westbound on Adams Road. Troopers says Tunno's vehicle traveled...
LISBON, OH
WTRF

Water pressure issues in Labelle section of Steubenville, conservation order remains

UPDATE: Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, 4:30 p.m. The City of Steubenville Water Department issued this update on the Labelle pressure system:. “The system has been pressurized to a point, however, we are still unable to gain in the tank as this is a long process. We understand that the last several days have been some of the most difficult our residents had to deal with, however, we are asking for patience with the water usage.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton man killed in fatal crash in Tuscarawas County

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Canton man was killed in a fatal car crash late Thursday night. The deadly crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on the southbound side of I-77 near the Bolivar exit. Troopers say a 2009 Honda Pilot SUV driven...
CANTON, OH
WTOV 9

Water issues set to be discussed at Steubenville city council

Steubenville, OH — As progress is being made with the Labelle water system -- what is next in the process of examining exactly what happened?. We asked councilman for Steubenville's second ward Tracy McManamon that question, as he represents the area impacted by the outage. "As far as I'm...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
connect-bridgeport.com

Attorney General Morrisey Announces Area Stops for January Including Two in Harrison County

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with north central West Virginia residents in January to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. “These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
beckersdental.com

West Virginia dentist searching for temporary relocation after office floods

A West Virginia dentist must temporarily relocate his practice after all three floors of his office flooded, CBS affiliate WDTV reported Dec. 29. Cold weather caused pipes to leak at Suncrest Dental Group in Morgantown, W.Va., while the office was closed for Christmas. The practice's owner, Timothy Sines, DDS, found out about the flood Dec. 28.
MORGANTOWN, WV

