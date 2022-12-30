UPDATE: Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, 4:30 p.m. The City of Steubenville Water Department issued this update on the Labelle pressure system:. “The system has been pressurized to a point, however, we are still unable to gain in the tank as this is a long process. We understand that the last several days have been some of the most difficult our residents had to deal with, however, we are asking for patience with the water usage.

