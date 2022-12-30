ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, IN

UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
Semi-truck struck by train in Crestwood

CRESTWOOD, Ky. — A semi-truck was hit by a train in Crestwood on Tuesday morning. The semi was reportedly stuck on the tracks when a train struck the vehicle, according to Oldham County Police. The accident occurred around 4 a.m. on Highway 22 at Railroad Avenue (KY-146). Oldham County...
LMPD: Man shot near Shawnee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering in the hospital, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, after a shooting near Shawnee Park on Monday night. Around 7 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting on Vermont Avenue near Southwestern Parkway, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on...
LMPD: Woman killed in shooting in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood on Tuesday morning. Around 2 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of West Kentucky Street, according to an LMPD press release. Officers found a woman suffering from a...
Zoneton Fire Department rescues Kentucky drivers from flash flooding

ZONETON, Ky. — One Louisville fire department has responded to multiple water rescues of people trapped in their cars due to high water from overnight thunderstorms. "People just don't perceive that water covering roads is deeper than it appears and it doesn't take much moving water to carry a car away," Zoneton Fire spokesperson Rich Carlson said.
LMPD: Man shot in Shelby Park neighborhood dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man who was injured a shooting in Louisville's Shelby Park neighborhood early Monday morning has died, police say. Just after midnight, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 400 block of East Oak Street. Officers on scene found a...
2 southern Indiana fire departments could soon be merging

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two southern Indiana fire departments could soon become one. Two special meetings were held last week about the merger of The Lafayette Township Fire Department and the Greenville Township Fire Department. The new name for the departments would be Highlander Fire District. Another meeting will be...
LMPD: Man killed in overnight shooting in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Tyler Park neighborhood early Monday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene found a man who...
8 people injured after SUV crashes into bar, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after eight people were hurt early Saturday morning, when an SUV crashed into a Clifton-area bar. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) says around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of a vehicle colliding with a building in the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue.
Woman finds piles of mail in Shively apartment dumpster

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Buckets of letters and packages from the United States Postal Service were discovered in an apartment dumpster in Shively. Michelle Carter found a stack of mail ads piled on top of the dumpster with stacks of sealed mail addressed to zip codes on different parts of town.
Madison Police Arrest Four Over Two Days

On 12/29/2022 at approximately 1:30AM, Patrol Officer Curtis Shelpman observed a ford F150 traveling on Green Road with no working tail lights. After a traffic stop, it was determined that the driver of the vehicle, Ricky L. Perry, 42 of Madison was driving with a suspended license. Perry was taken into custody for driving while suspended, and a package containing methamphetamine was located on his person.
2 charged with murder after deadly shooting outside southern Indiana manufacturing plant

Two men have been charged with murder after a deadly shooting outside of a southern Indiana manufacturing plant on Thursday. Indiana State Police said the incident occurred around 10:30 am when the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department responded to calls of a shooting in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North.When officers arrived they found 34-year-old Justin Hall of Madison, Indiana dead in the parking lot. The two men being charged, Christian Kennedy, 21, and Matthew Redd, 36, were still on the scene and immediately detained, according to police. Police said that all three men had arrived to the parking lot where the shooting happened just prior. They then became involved in an altercation that led to Hall being shot and killed, police said. Investigators said they do not believe the incident was related to the business, Madison Precision, and that it was not random. They said there is no threat to the public. Kennedy and Redd are both charged with murder and will be appearing in Jefferson County Circuit Court once formal charges are filed by the prosecutor’s office. Police said that the investigation is still ongoing and that Hall’s family has been notified.
Bartholomew County swears in new sheriff

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Former Chief Deputy Major Chirs Lane is the new sheriff of Bartholomew County. Lane took his oath at the Bartholomew County Courthouse on Friday. Sheriff Matt Myers leaves and now becomes Lane’s chief deputy. He will serve in the position for a few months. Sheriff...
