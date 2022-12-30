Read full article on original website
UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
Louisville teen arrested on New Year's Day for striking LMPD cruiser in stolen car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville teenager is facing several charges after driving a stolen vehicle and striking a police officer's vehicle on New Year's Day before attempting to flee. Louisville Metro Police say two officers were assisting another officer with a Mental Inquest Warrant (MIW) in Smoketown just before...
Semi-truck struck by train in Crestwood
CRESTWOOD, Ky. — A semi-truck was hit by a train in Crestwood on Tuesday morning. The semi was reportedly stuck on the tracks when a train struck the vehicle, according to Oldham County Police. The accident occurred around 4 a.m. on Highway 22 at Railroad Avenue (KY-146). Oldham County...
This Indiana State Trooper’s Traffic Reminder Could Be Louder…For the People in the Back
Whether it was in western New York, Pennsylvania, or Ohio this summer or recently during trips to Nashville in Louisville, I was amazed at drivers who seemed to forget something... You don't drive slow in the left lane. It honestly didn't happen nearly as much during a WEEK in the...
Video shows Dejaune Anderson, Dawn Coleman with police a month before Cairo Jordan is found in suitcase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New video shows the woman accused of killing Cairo Jordan, the little boy found in a suitcase, in the hands of law enforcement one month before he was found. Indiana State Police announced Dawn Coleman's arrest in October. She was charged with aiding in Jordan's murder.
LMPD: Man shot near Shawnee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering in the hospital, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, after a shooting near Shawnee Park on Monday night. Around 7 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting on Vermont Avenue near Southwestern Parkway, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on...
LMPD: Woman killed in shooting in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood on Tuesday morning. Around 2 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of West Kentucky Street, according to an LMPD press release. Officers found a woman suffering from a...
Zoneton Fire Department rescues Kentucky drivers from flash flooding
ZONETON, Ky. — One Louisville fire department has responded to multiple water rescues of people trapped in their cars due to high water from overnight thunderstorms. "People just don't perceive that water covering roads is deeper than it appears and it doesn't take much moving water to carry a car away," Zoneton Fire spokesperson Rich Carlson said.
LMPD: Man shot in Shelby Park neighborhood dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man who was injured a shooting in Louisville's Shelby Park neighborhood early Monday morning has died, police say. Just after midnight, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 400 block of East Oak Street. Officers on scene found a...
2 southern Indiana fire departments could soon be merging
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two southern Indiana fire departments could soon become one. Two special meetings were held last week about the merger of The Lafayette Township Fire Department and the Greenville Township Fire Department. The new name for the departments would be Highlander Fire District. Another meeting will be...
LMPD: Man killed in overnight shooting in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Tyler Park neighborhood early Monday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene found a man who...
'Just want him home' | Scottsburg radio station owner fighting for his life in Mexico after suffering stroke
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana radio station owner is fighting for his life in Mexico and his family is desperately trying to bring him back home. But his daughter has faced a major roadblock in getting him admitted to a hospital in the United States. Ray Rice's vacation...
Woman arrested after student abducted from Southern Indiana elementary school
AUSTIN, Ind. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to families of students at a Southern Indiana elementary school after a student was abducted Monday. In the letter, administrators of Austin Elementary School said a woman came onto the school’s playground and left with a student. The administration, a...
Coroner IDs man shot, killed on New Year's Day in Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man who was shot and killed on New Year's Day in the Algonquin neighborhood. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Reginald Speight. Around 9:15 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a call of a...
8 people injured after SUV crashes into bar, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after eight people were hurt early Saturday morning, when an SUV crashed into a Clifton-area bar. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) says around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of a vehicle colliding with a building in the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue.
Woman finds piles of mail in Shively apartment dumpster
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Buckets of letters and packages from the United States Postal Service were discovered in an apartment dumpster in Shively. Michelle Carter found a stack of mail ads piled on top of the dumpster with stacks of sealed mail addressed to zip codes on different parts of town.
Activist calls for people to 'live in peace with our neighbors' after deadly start to 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Only two days into the new year, and community activists are calling on the public for help as Louisville Metro Police detectives investigate three homicides in three different neighborhoods. "Anytime you have that senseless violence on top of each other over and over, it's difficult on...
Madison Police Arrest Four Over Two Days
On 12/29/2022 at approximately 1:30AM, Patrol Officer Curtis Shelpman observed a ford F150 traveling on Green Road with no working tail lights. After a traffic stop, it was determined that the driver of the vehicle, Ricky L. Perry, 42 of Madison was driving with a suspended license. Perry was taken into custody for driving while suspended, and a package containing methamphetamine was located on his person.
2 charged with murder after deadly shooting outside southern Indiana manufacturing plant
Two men have been charged with murder after a deadly shooting outside of a southern Indiana manufacturing plant on Thursday. Indiana State Police said the incident occurred around 10:30 am when the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department responded to calls of a shooting in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North.When officers arrived they found 34-year-old Justin Hall of Madison, Indiana dead in the parking lot. The two men being charged, Christian Kennedy, 21, and Matthew Redd, 36, were still on the scene and immediately detained, according to police. Police said that all three men had arrived to the parking lot where the shooting happened just prior. They then became involved in an altercation that led to Hall being shot and killed, police said. Investigators said they do not believe the incident was related to the business, Madison Precision, and that it was not random. They said there is no threat to the public. Kennedy and Redd are both charged with murder and will be appearing in Jefferson County Circuit Court once formal charges are filed by the prosecutor’s office. Police said that the investigation is still ongoing and that Hall’s family has been notified.
Bartholomew County swears in new sheriff
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Former Chief Deputy Major Chirs Lane is the new sheriff of Bartholomew County. Lane took his oath at the Bartholomew County Courthouse on Friday. Sheriff Matt Myers leaves and now becomes Lane’s chief deputy. He will serve in the position for a few months. Sheriff...
