Apartment complex in Cobb County still without water 10 days after storm
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several residents at The Halsten at Vinings Mountain apartment complex told Atlanta News First they haven’t had running water in their units since Christmas Eve. “I’ve been calling leaving several voicemails,” one resident said. Many of the residents told Atlanta News...
Woman dies in Fulton County townhouse fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is dead after a fire ripped through her home Monday night. Atlanta Fire responded to a report of a house fire in the 300 block of Lakemoore Drive in Fulton County. Officials say the fire broke out on the second floor of a three-story townhome. When firefighters arrived, they were told a woman was trapped inside so they had to forcibly enter the structure. Burglar bars made it difficult to get inside and by the time they made it in, it was too late. One woman and a cat died.
Fire breaks out on roof of hotel in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta firefighters responded to a fire that broke out on the roof of Westin hotel Monday afternoon. The Atlanta Fire Department told Atlanta News First that there was a small fire on the roof of the hotel. According to fire officials, the cause of...
Firefighters save southwest Atlanta home after fire breaks out in attic
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A home in southwest Atlanta was saved from a fire overnight. Atlanta Fire crews snuffed out an attic fire at a home in the 1500 block of Willis Mill Road SW. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in the attic area, saving the...
Atlanta homeowner fights what he calls a 'bogus' parking ticket
ATLANTA - A homeowner says he and his guest recently got hit with bogus parking tickets. Hans Klein says you don’t need a permit to park in front of his home in Ansley Park. But he says ATL Plus hit him and his contractor with fines of $75 each.
Atlanta to begin shutting off water for overdue accounts
ATLANTA - The city of Atlanta plans to begin shutting off water to customers who have not settled overdue bills starting Monday. At a meeting in December, Watershed Commissioner Mikita Browning told the Atlanta City Council’s City Utilities Committee this week that the shutoffs will begin Jan. 2 and could affect as many as 27,000 customers.
Boil Water Advisory for residents in Cumming
Update: This story was changed to add new information that the water main break repairs were completed and Maple Street is back open as of Monday, January 2. Boil Water Advisory in effect for City of Cumming water customersPhoto by(Forsyth County Government)
Elderly woman killed after fire breaks out at Atlanta townhouse, officials say
ATLANTA — Fire trucks lined the street along Lakemoore Drive NE. The fire occurred at a three-story townhome Atlanta Fire officials said. Crews responded to the scene and a bystander, according to officials, told them that someone was trapped. Firefighters then focused their attention on getting inside the residence.
While you were Christmas shopping, Fayetteville Council OK’d movie studios expansion, sewer extension
After receiving state approval for the large development related to Trilith Studios, the Fayetteville City Council on Dec. 15 approved annexations of 24 acres and 14.5 acres along Sandy Creek Road and multiple rezonings on 252 acres along Veterans Parkway. It’s all part of Trilith growth plans “to allow for...
Mobile home parks update
On Thursday, The Clayton Crescent asked the owner of Forest Valley Mobile Home Park, Mario Datillo, whether he knew about the water service outage in Clayton County and its impact on residents at the property. Datillo wrote back Friday with this response:. Thanks for reaching out and for your concern....
Firefighters respond to house fire in in Dacula
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County fire crews responded to a report of a house fire in Dacula Saturday night. Fire officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that all occupants were evacuated. A dog and cat were also found upon the arrival of firefighters. Firefighters continue their efforts...
What to do when water pipes burst in your rental
ATLANTA - Pipes all over the metro have burst from the sustained freezing temperatures. If you own your home, you fix it. But what happens if you are a renter?. There are some rules and guidelines here that are helpful, but who is responsible and how you should approach this is not black and white. So let’s get started.
Fire spotted on top of Westin hotel in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — The spire on top of The Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel was seen on fire Monday afternoon. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the lightning rod on the hotel in downtown Atlanta. At the top of the hotel is the iconic rotating Sun Dial Restaurant which...
Body found at Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a body was found at an Atlanta apartment complex overnight on Sunday. The complex is on Continental Colony Parkway, near Interstate 285 and Greenbriar Parkway. Based on the address given, it looks to be the Greenbriar Glen complex. Atlanta Police has been there...
1089 Sweet Mia Lane, Powder Springs
Move in ready with $10,000 buyer closing cost and $5,000 buyers’ broker incentive for a limited time. Classic and elegant craftsman home featuring five bedrooms with four and a half bathrooms on a full basement. Main level features gorgeous hardwood floors and soaring 10-foot ceilings. Private main level guest/in-law suite with ensuite bathroom plus additional powder room. Separate dining room with butler’s pantry is perfect for family gatherings. Cook’s kitchen with large island, quartz countertops, walk-in pantry and GE stainless double ovens, five-burner cooktop, dishwasher and 36″ tapered wood range hood. Huge upstairs media room is built for relaxation! Owner’s suite is spacious with a sitting room and huge walk-in closet. Three additional large bedrooms upstairs, along with two beautiful full secondary bathrooms. Designed and built by Bercher Homes, one of Cobb County’s most trusted and respected home builders! You deserve to own this treasure in Ward Mills Farm – the Jewel of West Cobb.
50 years later, remembering the deadly Doraville Refinery Fire of 1972
Fifty years ago, an explosion at the Triangle Refinery in Doraville shook the entire community. It resulted in mass evacuations, a three-day-long fire, and several casualties. Todd Drummond was five years old on the morning of April 6th, 1972, when it occurred. “It was a huge explosion. It felt like it had moved the house off the foundation,” Drummond said. He continued, “My father said, ‘Go with your mom.’ And I said, ‘I want to stay with you.’ And then he yelled at me to follow my mom, and my mom was gone. She was down the road in her nightgown, and she was trucking it out of there with my brother.”
Level 2 risk for severe storms across metro Atlanta Tuesday
ATLANTA — Strong and potentially severe storms are expected to more into north Georgia Tuesday. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said the biggest threats will be to west Georgia, including the western portions of metro Atlanta, where there is a Level 2 of 5 severe weather threat.
Officials warning pet owners of 'highly contagious' dog flu in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County Animal Services is warning pet owners about a "highly contagious" strain of dog flu that is hitting Atlanta. Official say the strain of the flu has been spreading in several cities and is circulating through the metro Atlanta area. Animal Services recommends pet owners...
Recent North Fulton restaurant health inspection scores
Below are recent restaurant health inspection scores for restaurants in North Fulton County. These reports cover the period from Dec. 20, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023. All inspections were conducted and reported by the Fulton County Environmental Health Department. 1920 Tavern. 948 CANTON ST ROSWELL, GA 30075. View inspections:. Alessio’s...
Families worried about loved ones inside Fulton County Jail amid freezing temperatures
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Low water pressure and little heat. Those are the problems inmates at the Fulton County jail have had to deal with this week. It took several days for the jail to fix broken pipes after the deep freeze. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
