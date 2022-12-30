Read full article on original website
Hagan Ace Hardware invites public to ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Orange Park location
Florida witness videotapes glowing orange orbs
Painting and educating; Clay County-based artist focuses on Florida wildlife
You (might) never return if you walk down this beautiful Fernandina path
Woman abandoned as an infant 30 years ago has found her birth parents
Doughfee Donuts and Coffee coming to Jacksonville
The bakery will sell scratch-made, uniquely flavored donuts and drinks.
You (might) never return if you walk down this beautiful Fernandina path
Stock photo of a creepy road. Actual photo wasn't available.Photo byPhoto by Josh Withers on UnsplashonUnsplash. I’m not sure why my sense of adventure waited one of the coldest months Florida has seen in a long time, but in recent days a wanderlust has developed within me and I am currently in a fleeting mode to scratch that itch and search for different outdoor activities around Florida that aren’t too far from my hobbit hole.
WJCL
Message in a bottle finds owner 39 years after being thrown in Florida river
A Florida couple who found a message in a bottle written in the '80s finally found the person who wrote it, thanks to a North Carolina man that brought it all together. Sheila and Teben Pyles were doing their yearly neighborhood cleanup in South Jacksonville, Florida, last February when they came across an old bottle that read, “look inside.” On the inside, they found a note from a Ron Clark from Texas. So, they set out to find him.
thejaxsonmag.com
Neighborhoods: Baymeadows Golf Club
The Baymeadows Golf Club was a 500-acre residential and private golf course community that opened in May 1968. The development was designed by Gordon Desmond Muirhead, who was considered to be one of the county’s most respected golf course designers. During the 1980s, Muirhead warned that the era was...
Two housefires in Jacksonville started by fireworks on New Years Day, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two fires were started by fireworks early New Years Day, according to Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department Captain Eric Prosswimmer. One of the fires was started when a firework went into the garage of a home and set the garage on fire. Another home caught on...
First Coast News
Man found in front of Jacksonville home near Moncrief Road
Jacksonville police were called to the 1100 block of W. 31st Street around 7:15 a.m. Monday for a person shot. A male in his 20's was found in front of a home.
Jax mayoral race heats up as negative ads hit the airwaves
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The race to become Jacksonville’s next mayor has begun and the first attack ad has already been launched. An ad paid for by Republican candidate Daniel Davis’ political action committee hit their airwaves during the holidays attacking Republican candidate and councilmember LeAnna Cumber. [DOWNLOAD:...
wjct.org
Go | Best Live Music in Jax this Week
Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best live music in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music...
bestattractions.org
Perfect places to visit in Jacksonville, Florida
Jacksonville, Florida, has a wide variety of attractions for visitors. There is plenty to do, from world-class beaches to nature preserves. In addition, you can take a trip to Amelia Island and experience some of the best beaches in the area. The city also features lively nightlife, making it a popular destination.
News4Jax.com
Fireworks blamed for two Jacksonville fires on New Year’s Eve; no injuries reported
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said fireworks caused at least two different fires in Jacksonville on Saturday night as people around the city celebrated the new year. JFRD said the fires started just before midnight on the Northside and in the Sans Pareil neighborhood between Kernan and...
Pedestrain involved crash on I-295 ends fatal
Jacksonville, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that a passenger van was disabled in the left travel lane of Interstate 295 southbound after it crashed into the concrete barrier wall around 10 p.m. on New Year’s Day. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The...
Additional land to be added to conservation easement along the St. Mary’s River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — North Florida Land Trust has received a donation of two acres in Nassau County. The land was donated by the Eloise Bailey-Thompson Trust. It will increase the nonprofit land conservation organization’s holdings in the area. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The land is...
Woman abandoned at birth nearly 30 years ago in Jacksonville has finally found her birth parents
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It took nearly 30 years, but a woman who was left on a Jacksonville doorstep hours after she was born says she finally knows who her birth parents are. “They were shocked, really shocked as you can imagine. No one knew about me. No one even knew my mom was pregnant,” Aniya Smith said.
pasconewsonline.com
The City in Florida Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man in coma after living with black mold for months
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WBBH) - A Florida man is in the hospital fighting for his life after suffering an asthma attack on Christmas Eve. His family’s troubles began when Hurricane Ian flooded their home, and toxic black mold appeared. Kendra Elliot’s bathroom and bedroom are both off limits for her...
Police: Male in 20s found shot to death in front of home in Moncrief area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person walking to work Monday morning called police after discovering a body on the front lawn of a home near Moncrief Road. Jacksonville police were called to West 31st Street around 7:15 a.m. in response to a person shot. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced...
‘I’m doing the best I can’: Northside woman in need of home repair, chooses gratitude
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman on the Northside is sharing the appreciation she’s feeling this season, despite a major hurdle in her life. You may remember Eula Copeland, who is navigating next steps after a tree from her neighbor’s yard fell onto her home near the Trout River last month.
Clay County New Year’s Eve: Best spots to watch fireworks
New Year's Eve is Saturday, Dec. 31 and there are several large fireworks displays scheduled near Clay County for residents to attend free of charge. New Year's Eve fireworks celebrations will occur the night of Dec. 31 (Saturday).Photo byBryan LopezonUnsplash.
News4Jax.com
FHP: Bicyclist killed on State Route 200 in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a Ford F150 on State Road 200, west of Adams Road on Sunday evening, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Another pickup truck traveling behind the Ford F150 also collided with the bicyclist, according to troopers. The bicyclist...
Island Breeze Cafe Setting Up in Garden City
Caribbean Restaurant with Jamaican Cuisine to Join Jacksonville Regional Shopping Center
