League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids school board to review how to interview superintendent candidates
KCRG.com
Iowa City residents look back, and forward to the promise of a new year
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 2022 has come to a close. We spoke to some Eastern Iowans about their New Year’s resolutions and reflected on the year. “Over the last two years, the COVID-19 restrictions have made the city less busy,” Craig Burton, of Iowa City, said. “It...
KCRG.com
Woman dies after stabbing in Cedar Rapids, police investigating
KCRG.com
Two major Iowa food banks resume working together after months at odds
KCJJ
Iowa City and Cedar Rapids get perfect scores on LGBTQ inclusion
The cities of Iowa City and Cedar Rapids both received perfect scores from a national human rights organization for their LGBTQ inclusion. The 2022 Municipal Equality Index scored Cedar Rapids at a 100, up from 97 last year; Iowa City has now had perfect scores on the Index for nine straight years. They are among 120 cities nationwide with 100 or more points on the Index.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids Police criticized after failing to remove anti-Semitic signs
The Cedar Rapids Police Department believes officers acted appropriately after responding to a neo-Nazi group hanging anti-Semitic signs in November. KCRG TV reports the department has come under scrutiny worldwide after more than 1.8 million people saw a police officer’s body camera footage from the incident on Tik Tok and Reddit over a seven-day period. The signs, which said “Money runs the world and Jews own the banks. The truth is anti-Semitic” and “The Holocaust didn’t happen, but it should have”, hung over an Interstate 380 overpass on Wilson Avenue Southwest.
KCRG.com
Fire causes damage to Cedar Rapids home
kwayradio.com
Man Who Committed Suicide May Have Been Murderer
Investigators believe that a man that committed suicide in Waterloo may have been responsible for a double murder near Moab, Utah, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. In August of 2021 Kylen Schulte and her wife, 38 year old Crystal Turner were found dead at a remote mountainside campsite. Turner’s coworker at a McDonald’s was a man named Adam Pinkusiewicz, who, following the murders, left town and failed to pick up his last paycheck. Investigators say he had been confrontational with his fellow employees before the murders. Pinkusiewicz made his way to Waterloo to see his boyfriend. Despite his family reporting that he was in a good place mentally in Waterloo, he committed suicide at the Motel 6 on LaPorte Road.
KCRG.com
Iowa City residents reflect, look ahead toward promise of new year
Iconic Iowa City Restaurant Won’t Close This Month After All
Last Friday, December 30th, Iowans were shocked to hear that a staple of Iowa City would be closing its doors "indefinitely." KCRG reported that Katy Wells, the Assistant Manager of Hamburg Inn No. 2, said that the restaurant would be closed as of January 8th, but she did not give a reason for the closure. The Iowa City Press-Citizen reported that Manager Robert "Ajax" Ehl stated that the restaurant isn't making enough to pay their bills. He said, "The bottom line is I can't stay open if I can't pay my employees and I'm not going to ask them to work for free."
KCRG.com
Hazmat team called in for cleanup after Clayton County semi crash
GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - A Hazmat Team was called in for a semi rollover in Clayton County that caused milk to leak into a pond just before 6 p.m. on Monday. The Guttenberg Fire Department said the crash happened in the 300 block of North Highway 52. The semi-tractor had crashed and rolled into the pond.
KCRG.com
United Auto Workers union to vote on contract deal after months on strike
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police say one person taken to hospital after ‘weapons incident’
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police said one person was taken to the hospital Monday night after a “weapons incident” at Cambridge townhomes in Northeast Cedar Rapids. It happened around 6:45 Monday night. Police have not released any other information at this time.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Salvation Army potentially lost thousands in donations due to blizzard
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Salvation Army said they lost a lot of fundraising because of the recent blizzard. The organization said they decided not to put out their red kettles the final three days leading up to Christmas due to safety concerns. Leaders say those days are normally their busiest time of year, with nearly $30,000 raised in 2021 during that period.
momcollective.com
Specialty Grocery Stores in the Iowa City Area
One of the best things about living in the Iowa City area is the wide variety of food and grocery options for every palate, dietary tradition, and budget. Check out some of our favorite spots, make your list, and head to your new favorite shop. Be sure to check out this map featuring all of these superb specialty grocers to see all of the great locations!
KCJJ
Shelter House resident accused of fighting three Iowa City officers
A Shelter House resident was taken into custody Friday night after getting involved in an altercation with Iowa City officers. The incident occurred at approximately 9:50 at the Emergency Shelter on Southgate Avenue. Officers were responding to a call when 33-year-old Jerry Dale allegedly became argumentative and stepped in the officers’ way. He then reportedly began to fight the three officers on scene, resulting in him being physically restrained and detained.
KCRG.com
New year tends to mean new customers for area fitness businesses
KCRG.com
Man hurt in Buchanan County crash
KWQC
6 Scott County animal facilities found non-compliant in 2022
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Six of Scott County’s forty-five animal facilities had non-compliant inspection reports in 2022. Those include Amber’s Mutt Cutz, Posh Pet Resorts, New Beginnings Pet Rescue, and Pampered Pets Salon and Spa. PetSmart and Teske’s Pet and Garden Center were initially found non-compliant in their 2022 annual inspection but later reinspected and found compliant.
cbs2iowa.com
Woman dies after being stabbed outside Cedar Rapids apartment complex Monday night
Cedar Rapids police are investigating a Monday night stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Ct. NE the resulted in the death of a 29-year-old woman. Officers found and treated Devonna Walker on-scene and transported her to a local hospital. She did not survive her wound. Two individuals were...
