Cedar Rapids, IA

KCRG.com

Woman dies after stabbing in Cedar Rapids, police investigating

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Two major Iowa food banks resume working together after months at odds

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City and Cedar Rapids get perfect scores on LGBTQ inclusion

The cities of Iowa City and Cedar Rapids both received perfect scores from a national human rights organization for their LGBTQ inclusion. The 2022 Municipal Equality Index scored Cedar Rapids at a 100, up from 97 last year; Iowa City has now had perfect scores on the Index for nine straight years. They are among 120 cities nationwide with 100 or more points on the Index.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids Police criticized after failing to remove anti-Semitic signs

The Cedar Rapids Police Department believes officers acted appropriately after responding to a neo-Nazi group hanging anti-Semitic signs in November. KCRG TV reports the department has come under scrutiny worldwide after more than 1.8 million people saw a police officer’s body camera footage from the incident on Tik Tok and Reddit over a seven-day period. The signs, which said “Money runs the world and Jews own the banks. The truth is anti-Semitic” and “The Holocaust didn’t happen, but it should have”, hung over an Interstate 380 overpass on Wilson Avenue Southwest.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Fire causes damage to Cedar Rapids home

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kwayradio.com

Man Who Committed Suicide May Have Been Murderer

Investigators believe that a man that committed suicide in Waterloo may have been responsible for a double murder near Moab, Utah, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. In August of 2021 Kylen Schulte and her wife, 38 year old Crystal Turner were found dead at a remote mountainside campsite. Turner’s coworker at a McDonald’s was a man named Adam Pinkusiewicz, who, following the murders, left town and failed to pick up his last paycheck. Investigators say he had been confrontational with his fellow employees before the murders. Pinkusiewicz made his way to Waterloo to see his boyfriend. Despite his family reporting that he was in a good place mentally in Waterloo, he committed suicide at the Motel 6 on LaPorte Road.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City residents reflect, look ahead toward promise of new year

IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iconic Iowa City Restaurant Won’t Close This Month After All

Last Friday, December 30th, Iowans were shocked to hear that a staple of Iowa City would be closing its doors "indefinitely." KCRG reported that Katy Wells, the Assistant Manager of Hamburg Inn No. 2, said that the restaurant would be closed as of January 8th, but she did not give a reason for the closure. The Iowa City Press-Citizen reported that Manager Robert "Ajax" Ehl stated that the restaurant isn't making enough to pay their bills. He said, "The bottom line is I can't stay open if I can't pay my employees and I'm not going to ask them to work for free."
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Hazmat team called in for cleanup after Clayton County semi crash

GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - A Hazmat Team was called in for a semi rollover in Clayton County that caused milk to leak into a pond just before 6 p.m. on Monday. The Guttenberg Fire Department said the crash happened in the 300 block of North Highway 52. The semi-tractor had crashed and rolled into the pond.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

United Auto Workers union to vote on contract deal after months on strike

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Salvation Army potentially lost thousands in donations due to blizzard

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Salvation Army said they lost a lot of fundraising because of the recent blizzard. The organization said they decided not to put out their red kettles the final three days leading up to Christmas due to safety concerns. Leaders say those days are normally their busiest time of year, with nearly $30,000 raised in 2021 during that period.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
momcollective.com

Specialty Grocery Stores in the Iowa City Area

One of the best things about living in the Iowa City area is the wide variety of food and grocery options for every palate, dietary tradition, and budget. Check out some of our favorite spots, make your list, and head to your new favorite shop. Be sure to check out this map featuring all of these superb specialty grocers to see all of the great locations!
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Shelter House resident accused of fighting three Iowa City officers

A Shelter House resident was taken into custody Friday night after getting involved in an altercation with Iowa City officers. The incident occurred at approximately 9:50 at the Emergency Shelter on Southgate Avenue. Officers were responding to a call when 33-year-old Jerry Dale allegedly became argumentative and stepped in the officers’ way. He then reportedly began to fight the three officers on scene, resulting in him being physically restrained and detained.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

New year tends to mean new customers for area fitness businesses

IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Man hurt in Buchanan County crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
KWQC

6 Scott County animal facilities found non-compliant in 2022

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Six of Scott County’s forty-five animal facilities had non-compliant inspection reports in 2022. Those include Amber’s Mutt Cutz, Posh Pet Resorts, New Beginnings Pet Rescue, and Pampered Pets Salon and Spa. PetSmart and Teske’s Pet and Garden Center were initially found non-compliant in their 2022 annual inspection but later reinspected and found compliant.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA

