Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
KCRG.com
Two major Iowa food banks resume working together after months at odds
Cedar Rapids school board to review how to interview superintendent candidates. The Cedar Rapids School board will review how to interview candidates for superintendent. The icy conditions caused a crash that has shut down a road in Buchanan County. Iowa's medical marijuana program sees another year of growth. Updated: 4...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids school board to review how to interview superintendent candidates
The icy conditions caused a crash that has shut down a road in Buchanan County. Iowa's medical marijuana program sees another year of growth. Iowa's medical marijuana program has another year of growth. Ankeny fire dept. Struggles to keep up after record setting number of calls in 2022. Updated: 7...
KCRG.com
Fire causes damage to Cedar Rapids home
New year tends to mean new customers for area fitness businesses. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne learned how setting a goal at New Year's can impact people focused on fitness, and how it gives local gyms a boost. Iowa City residents reflect, look ahead toward promise of new year. Updated: 6 hours...
KCRG.com
Iowa City residents reflect, look ahead toward promise of new year
New year tends to mean new customers for area fitness businesses. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne learned how setting a goal at New Year's can impact people focused on fitness, and how it gives local gyms a boost. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Cedar Rapids home has heavy smoke damage after a...
KCRG.com
Woman dies after stabbing in Cedar Rapids, police investigating
The icy conditions caused a crash that has shut down a road in Buchanan County. Iowa's medical marijuana program sees another year of growth. Iowa's medical marijuana program has another year of growth. Ankeny fire dept. Struggles to keep up after record setting number of calls in 2022. Updated: 7...
KCRG.com
Local experts offer holiday recycling advice
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The holidays are in full swing and as you’re busy celebrating the season, local recycling centers are working to manage Iowa’s carbon footprint. From the carefully decorated tree, to neatly wrapped presents, you may have more trash than usual after the holidays. “So...
KCRG.com
Areas of showers and fog continue today, slick roads possible north
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This system continues to affect the area today with slick roads being found over the far north this morning. Additional showers are likely today along with the potential for a few thunderstorms. In addition, areas of fog may occur as temperatures jump well into the 40s from Cedar Rapids and points south. Some 50s will occur south of I-80 this afternoon. On the backside of this system, some scattered snow is possible tomorrow and tomorrow night. At this time, only minor accumulations up to an inch seem likely given recent mild and wet weather. Temperatures throughout the rest of the week will generally stay in the 30s for highs with lows in the teens to lower 20s.
KCRG.com
Hikers learn about nature at New Years Hike in Buchanan County
QUASQUETON, Iowa (KCRG) - Buchanan County Conservation held its fifth New Year’s hike around the Guy Grover Timber and Tree Planting Trail along the Wapsipinicon River. Michael Maas led the guided tour and said it was a chance to educate hikers about wildlife. About 30 hikers got the opportunity to see a bobcat pelt, an eagle talon, and a hummingbird skull and feathers.
KCRG.com
New year tends to mean new customers for area fitness businesses
Iowa City residents reflect, look ahead toward promise of new year. KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick went to Iowa City to find out some New Year's resolutions, and hear how people are reflecting on 2022. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Cedar Rapids home has heavy smoke damage after a fire broke out...
KCRG.com
Garage fire extends to second garage and home in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Three adults and five pets safely escaped a fire at their home in Independence on Monday evening. Firefighters said they responded to the fire, which started at a nearby garage, at about 6:39 p.m. The fire at the two-stall garage in the 500 block of 9th...
KCRG.com
Iowa City residents look back, and forward to the promise of a new year
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 2022 has come to a close. We spoke to some Eastern Iowans about their New Year’s resolutions and reflected on the year. “Over the last two years, the COVID-19 restrictions have made the city less busy,” Craig Burton, of Iowa City, said. “It...
KWQC
Main break causes Grilled Cheese Bar to temporarily close
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A water main break in Davenport has caused damage to a nearby restaurant, which has since closed to repair. A water main burst on Sunday, causing the Grilled Cheese Bar in the East Village of Davenport to temporarily close. On the restaurant’s Instagram profile, they announced...
KCRG.com
Man hurt in Buchanan County crash
New year tends to mean new customers for area fitness businesses. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne learned how setting a goal at New Year's can impact people focused on fitness, and how it gives local gyms a boost. Iowa City residents reflect, look ahead toward promise of new year. Updated: 2 hours...
kciiradio.com
Iowa DNR Ice Fishing Report
Ice Fishing season has officially begun in Southeast Iowa. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released its Iowa Fishing Report with updates about ice conditions and fish activity. For Lake Darling near Brighton, the Iowa DNR reports that Ice thickness is 4 inches with two inches of water on it; the first inch of ice is pretty soft. Bluegill fishing is fair: The few anglers that have been out are catching some bluegills, but nothing fast and furious. To the north, we have a report from Lake MacBride; early in the week, ice thickness was 4-8 inches on most of the lake. Use caution; Macbride has variable ice and some poor seams. The report on black crappie is that it is slow and to try fishing over deeper brush or look for fish suspended 15-25 feet down over open water. Find a link to the Iowa DNR website for more information on ice fishing all over Iowa with this story at KCIIradio.com.
KWQC
6 Scott County animal facilities found non-compliant in 2022
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Six of Scott County’s forty-five animal facilities had non-compliant inspection reports in 2022. Those include Amber’s Mutt Cutz, Posh Pet Resorts, New Beginnings Pet Rescue, and Pampered Pets Salon and Spa. PetSmart and Teske’s Pet and Garden Center were initially found non-compliant in their 2022 annual inspection but later reinspected and found compliant.
KCRG.com
Freezing rain threat north Monday into Tuesday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A strong storm system will bring widespread precipitation to the central United States on Monday into Tuesday, with freezing rain likely on the edge between colder and warmer air. A few winter weather alerts are in effect for parts of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area for...
KCRG.com
Unidentified body recovered from Cedar River
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:57 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of found human remains. Emergency crews were dispatched to an area of the Cedar River near Bertram, where hunters reported finding the body. A rescue/recovery team located and retrieved the remains. Identification of the...
KCRG.com
How to make your heart healthier in the new year
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Improving your heart health can make a big impact on your overall well-being, and it can start with something as simple as easy exercises throughout the day. That could be going for a walk or even around your house, anything that gets your heart rate...
cbs2iowa.com
Hunters report finding human remains on the Cedar River
Cedar Rapids Police and Fire department were called to the Cedar River just below the water treatment facility near Bertram after hunters reported finding human remains on Friday. The call came in at 12:57pm. A water-rescue/recovery team from the Fire Department located and recovered the remains. Positive identification is pending.
kciiradio.com
Spring Road Projects Scheduled For Johnson County
Johnson County Engineer, Greg Parker spoke at the Board of Supervisors meeting on December 21 to review department accomplishments in 2022 and discuss road projects for the new year. One such project includes a pavement rehabilitation for 540th Street SW. In the upcoming spring and summer, plans are scheduled to...
Comments / 0