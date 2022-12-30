Read full article on original website
How to make your heart healthier in the new year
Iowa's medical marijuana program has another year of growth.
2023 legislative proposals include restrictions on cellphones in cars, car seat requirement changes
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. Iowa's 2023 legislative session begins Monday, Jan. 9. Before lawmakers head back to the statehouse to get to work, bills are already...
Hy-Vee reviewing its Iowa bottle redemption services
Hy-Vee is reminding customers that Iowa law requires bottles and cans that are returned for redemptions be empty. Law breakers could be refused redemption center services. Between the lines: Hy-Vee, the state's largest grocery chain, is evaluating how it provides redemption services, spokesperson Tina Potthoff told Axios Friday. A new...
About 20 employees asked to resign as new Attorney General set to enter office
About 20 employees asked to resign as new Attorney General set to enter office
Iowa native leads Marine Corps Band in Rose Parade
Iowa native leads Marine Corps Band in Rose Parade
Report: Drug Overdoses More Deadly in Iowa, Nationwide
(KMAland) -- More Iowa communities are struggling with fatal drug overdoses, according to the latest America's Health Rankings report. State data show Iowa's overdose deaths have risen by more than a third in the last two years. Some 432 people died of drug overdoses in Iowa last year, and since 2019 Iowa's public health department shows those deaths are up by 34%, even higher than the national average.
Iowa's prized topsoil could have 60 years left, experts say
IOWA, USA — As farmers prepare for the next planting season, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging Iowan farmers to protect soil health by changing the way they farm. This is because they're worried that in 60 years, Iowa could lose enough topsoil that would make current farming...
Seek Professional Help If Resolving To Quit Smoking In 2023
Statewide Iowa — One of the most common New Year’s resolutions is to quit smoking, and a survey finds 70 percent of Iowa smokers want to quit, while 50 percent will try to quit in 2023. There are mixed messages circulating about how vaping can help smokers to...
Five Iowa Food Organizations Get Wellmark Foundation MATCH Grants
(Undated) -- Five Iowa food organizations will receive grants from The Wellmark Foundation. The Matching Assets to Community Health (MATCH) grants will go toward ending food insecurity across the state. The more than $310,000 will be split between the five Iowa groups and two others in South Dakota. City of...
I-Smile dental program gets kids into oral health care
I-Smile is a program helping Iowans connect to oral health care, which includes what we’ve always thought of as dental care but also includes the overall health of our gums, nutrition to promote healthy teeth and information about topics such as fluoride and sealants. Counties are grouped into small...
Tax reform, E-15 mandates, part of new 2023 Iowa laws
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - About 11 new laws took place in Iowa, Sunday to start the new year. Most new laws take effect in July after the Iowa General Assembly’s regular session in the first part of the year. However, some laws can be written to start at different times.
NEW YEAR BRINGS 11 NEW LAWS IN IOWA
IOWA LAWMAKERS PASSED MORE THAN 150 BILLS THIS PAST YEAR, AND ELEVEN OF THEM WILL GO INTO EFFECT ON JANUARY 1ST. THE STATE’S NINE INDIVIDUAL INCOME TAX RATES WILL BE CONSOLIDATED INTO FOUR, RANGING FROM FOUR-POINT-FOUR PERCENT TO SIX PERCENT. AN UPDATE TO IOWA’S BOTTLE BILL RAISES THE HANDLING...
Local recycling centers work to manage Iowa's carbon footprint after holidays
More than 1,800 Hawkeye fans jammed into the Sky Deck in downtown Nashville for the Hawkeye huddle. Photos of missing Iowans still missing from database despite new law. Some 'Missing Iowan person's' photographs are still not posted on the state's database, despite new legislature that allows the missing person's driver's license to be used.
Photos of missing Iowans still missing from database despite new law
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Some ‘Missing Iowan person’s’ photographs are still not posted on the state’s database, despite new legislature that allows the missing person’s driver’s license to be used. The change in the Iowa legislature came weeks after an investigation by KCCI...
United Auto Workers union to vote on contract deal after months on strike
BURLINGTON, Iowa (WQAD) - After eight months on strike, members of a Burlington based United Auto Workers union will get their first chance to vote on a contract deal. More than one thousand workers in Iowa and Wisconsin went on strike on May 2nd at Case New Holland Industrial, or CNH. That includes more than 400 in Burlington.
Part-time jobs to careers, Fareway is hiring
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Taking a part-time job at Fareway Meat and Grocery for some extra cash, can turn into a career. “I started in Northeast Iowa, part-time in the meat department, not knowing anything about meat. I progressed, progressed, moved to different stores. Being a team member at first, and then now I lead teams, manage teams and I supervise teams now.” Dustin Lechtenberg, Regional Meat Coordinator.
Parts of Iowa preparing for ice storm
HUMBOLDT, Iowa — Parts of Iowa are bracing to slip and slide. An ice storm warning begins, effective 6 p.m. Monday for much of north central and northwest Iowa. Kyle Bissell, Humboldt County Emergency Management director, told KCCI he is concerned with items falling into powerlines, creating power outages. Bissell said local power utilities are prepared and have crews on standby if outages occur.
Iowa fails to meet road safety goal
DES MOINES, Iowa — The end of 2022 was met with disappointment for the Iowa State Patrol. Once again, more than 300 people died on Iowa roads over the course of the year. State leaders had hoped to keep fatalities under 300 last year, but 338 people died. That is down slightly from 2021.
Sand says prison time should be mandatory for major theft of public funds
DES MOINES — State Auditor Rob Sand has two main policy recommendations for the 2023 legislature. Sand is again asking lawmakers to raise the penalty for those convicted of significant crimes involving tax dollars. “Making large scale theft of public funds a mandatory prison sentence,” Sand says.
Dog abandoned at Iowa airport.
Dog abandoned at Iowa airport. State health officials are urging people to understand the signs of a rare but life-threatening disease that was recently detected in Iowa. Circulating viruses increasing wait times for urgent care clinics. Leaders at Unity Point Health Hospitals and Clinics say high case numbers of Flu, RSV,
