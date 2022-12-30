Read full article on original website
GodBless America
4d ago
I am impressed by the amazing father who is raising 5 children on one salary. His child is not only talented but appears to be very well raised. Congratulations on your blessing!
13
Iisa Snyder
4d ago
Good job young man. I would love to buy one of your beautiful pictures all brightly colored to. You are going to become something in life big some day.
8
Marii Rodriguez
3d ago
This child is a role model to many. He is an example to those who say they come from poverty he is positive and great full. Dad is doing a great job and he is also a role model to all the parents that aren’t involved with their children. God bless this family
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New law gives $9,000 in guaranteed income to these familiesBeth TorresSaint Louis, MO
Should St. Louis City and St. Louis County Merge?Evan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
St. Louis American
A Californian couple brings new flavor to St. Louis
Californian couple Darren Young, 32, and Charlene Lopez-Young, 34, nurtured the seedling that was once their Milque Toast pop-up in 2017 and transformed it into a blossoming business, winning a UMSL DEI grant and Arch grants funding for the Fattened Caf. "We're trying to build a Filipino barbecue brand," Young...
KMOV
Seek 23 Summit brings thousands of Catholics to St. Louis to evangelize, as All Things New looms over local parishes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Thousands of Catholics from across the country poured into downtown St. Louis, Monday, for the first day of the SEEK 23 Summit. This is a national conference to teach college students, and other people of faith attending, how to spread the word of God. The...
KMOV
Maplewood Richmond Heights Elementary School to remain closed following massive water pipe rupture
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) - While many students across the St. Louis region return to school this week, the students at Maplewood Richmond Heights Elementary School will remain home until Jan. 9 following a major water pipe rupture over the holiday break. On Christmas Day the district received word that...
KMOV
First baby born in 2023 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Meet Tre’Vaion Hollimon. He was the first newborn of 2023 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis. He weighs seven pounds 11 ounces and is just shy of 20 inches long. His father, Shaun, said the plan wasn’t to be in the hospital for New Years,...
KMOV
House fire displaces family in Wildwood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 2nd alarm fire went through a home in the 400 block of Arlington Terrace Drive in Wildwood on Sunday night. The Metro West Fire Protection District responded to the fire. They told News 4 there were no injuries, and the family, along with their family pets, were evacuated.
Roaming St. Louis: Brewing, German traditions thrive in Millstadt
For this week’s Roaming St. Louis segment, KMOX’s Scott Jagow crossed the Mississippi to check out an unheradled Illinois small town – Millstadt – and its German-influenced brewery, Millpond.
So St. Louis: How the Galleria Mall Ruined Christmas
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
FOX2now.com
Demetrious Johnson's generous heart will live on through charity, daughters say
A large turnout is expected Monday as family, friends, and the community gather for a memorial service for Demetrious Johnson. The former football player and longtime volunteer and activist leaves behind a lasting impact on St. Louis. Demetrious Johnson’s generous heart will live on …. A large turnout is...
Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities
KSNF/KODE — Whether it’s your neighbor, a relative, or a coworker, there’s a good chance you know someone who lives alone. In fact, more than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And the trend of living solo shows no signs of slowing down […]
Severe weather is likely south of St. Louis tonight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Thunderstorms are likely this evening and tonight. A few strong to severe storms are possible, mainly south of I-70. The region of greatest risk is south of St. Louis. A strong weather system is charging across the Midwest today and tomorrow. Clouds, fog, and drizzle will be the story during the […]
KMOV
New Year’s Eve shooting calls decline by more than 50 percent in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Gun violence is a problem in downtown St. Louis regularly, and New Year’s Eve is no different. Residents captured video early Sunday morning of shots ringing out. They said they woke up to the aftermath of shattered windows and shall casings on sidewalks. However,...
KMOV
Annual violence memorial held in St. Louis as city hovers near 200 homicides again
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An organization aimed at reducing violence in St. Louis held its annual memorial service remembering people who have been victims of violence. Mothers Advocating Safe Streets held the event at Williams Temple Cogic Church in North St. Louis on Saturday. In 2021, the St. Louis...
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape Girardeau
Update and correction: previously the title indicated you have to drive to Columbia or St. Louis for a White Castle location; Cape Girardeau was necessarily added. This White Castle in Minneapolis, Minnesota is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.Photo byTodd Murray, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
Crews respond to downtown crashes involving 9 people early Monday morning
Emergency crews responded to a multi-car crash involving nine people shortly before 3:00 a.m. Monday.
FOX2now.com
18-year-old shot and killed Sunday afternoon
The victim was identified as Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago of Collinsville, Illinois. The victim was identified as Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago of Collinsville, Illinois. Rethinking Retirement: How healthcare can effect …. How healthcare can effect you before retirement. Belleville Humane Soicety displays dog looking for …. Belleville Humane Soicety displays...
Should St. Louis City and St. Louis County Merge?
St. Louis, Mo. - In the decades following the City of St. Louis' decision to split from St. Louis County in 1876, city leaders began to regret the decision to become an independent city.
KMOV
Episode 215: Excel Bottling
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Happy New Year from the Meet St. Louis podcast!. We’re excited to be back with new episodes for 2023! While there’s so much attention on new things, this week, we’re taking you to a place rich with history: we head to Excel Bottling in Breese, Illinois.
KMOV
‘There was only one DJ’: Demetrious Johnson Foundation vows to keep his memory alive
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Sports legend Demetrious Johnson’s passing continues to leave its mark on the city he served and loved so much. “When God made him he threw away the blueprint. There was only one DJ,” said Willie Metcalfe of the Demetrious Johnson Foundation. Metcalfe said...
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: December 2022
The new year approaches swiftly. To help us all avoid cabin fever, the Armory opened its huge doors on six acres of entertainment, food and drinks in Midtown. Meanwhile, the Foundry added to its collection of restaurants and businesses, with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema also opening in December. The comfy, stylish theater has two locations in Missouri, but each spot gets its own theme – in our case, dynamic and colorful with retro vibes.
KMOV
Two dead after fight at Collinsville pub on New Years
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Just 45 minutes into 2023, Collinsville Police Department responded to a call about gunshots being fired near a pub in downtown Collinsville. When police arrived, they found two men who had been shot. Ricardo Correa, 20, and Rodolfo Torres-Granado, 24, were pronounced dead at the...
