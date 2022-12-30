ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

GodBless America
4d ago

I am impressed by the amazing father who is raising 5 children on one salary. His child is not only talented but appears to be very well raised. Congratulations on your blessing!

Iisa Snyder
4d ago

Good job young man. I would love to buy one of your beautiful pictures all brightly colored to. You are going to become something in life big some day.

Marii Rodriguez
3d ago

This child is a role model to many. He is an example to those who say they come from poverty he is positive and great full. Dad is doing a great job and he is also a role model to all the parents that aren’t involved with their children. God bless this family

