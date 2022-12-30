Read full article on original website
WSAW
Wausau East students and faculty celebrate classmates in Rose Parade
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Northwoods Marching Band has been preparing for the Rose Parade since last year. In the Rose Parade Monday, the band performed “Beautiful Wisconsin,” a piece combined with “America the Beautiful” and “On Wisconsin.”. This is the first time the Northwoods...
WSAW
Fans, parents gather for Rose Parade during watch party in Minocqua
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - Jan. 2 was a historic day for northcentral Wisconsin. The Northwoods Marching Band took part in the 2023 Rose Parade. Eight schools combined to form the second-largest band to ever march in the Rose Parade. T-bird fans filled up Oakfire Pizzeria and Bar in Minocqua to...
WSAW
Aspirus to hold hiring events in Wisconsin Rapids and Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - For those looking for a new job, a chance to expand their career, or to learn more about opportunities in the healthcare field, Aspirus Health is hosting two area hiring events in January. The events will be held at Aspirus Riverview Hospital at 410 Dewey...
WSAW
Marathon County Public Library sets story time dates for January
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - When it comes to entertaining children, getting them interested in literacy and setting them up to become successful readers, there’s no better place than your local library. The Marathon County Public Library has numerous storytime events in the month of January to get your little...
Fox11online.com
Happy New Year! Northeast Wisconsin parents welcome babies in 2023
(WLUK) -- Families across Northeast Wisconsin rang in the new year with new bundles of joy. In Green Bay, the first baby born in 2023 at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital was Gabriela. She was born at 12:56 a.m. on Jan. 1, weighing 5 lbs, 12 oz. and measuring 18.5 inches long.
Wausau area obituaries December 30, 2022
Douglas Olson, 78, of Rothschild, passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 26, 2022. Douglas was born February 24, 1944, in Grand Forks, North Dakota to parents Ralph and Verol (Hawkinson) Olson. Doug had a long and successful career at Wausau Insurance Companies that spanned over 30 years. He...
WSAW
More than $15K raised during annual Polar Plunge in Nekoosa
NEKOOSA, Wis. (WSAW) - The freezing waters of Nekoosa didn’t stop people from plunging in. It’s all to raise money for Marshfield Children’s hospital. These Polar Plungers raised $15,100. While jumping in below-zero water may seem crazy to some, others say the children are worth it. “I...
WSAW
Chef with mission to give convicts a second chance will share story in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW/CBS News) - EDWINS restaurant in Cleveland aims to tackle one of the nation’s biggest problems: Convicts getting out of prison and then going right back in. The expanding restaurant empire, led by Brandon Chrostowski, only trains those who have had a run in with the law, in an attempt to give them a shot at a better life.
Winter weather advisory Tuesday for Wausau
Wausau and surrounding communities will see difficult travel conditions Tuesday as another winter storm pushes through the region. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Marathon County until 6 p.m. as a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain lifts north. Ice accumulations on flat and elevated surfaces including roads, sidewalks and parking lots will result in slippery conditions Tuesday morning and over northern Wisconsin through Monday night.
WSAW
Northland Pines boys hockey picks up win over Merrill/East United
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Northland Pines topped East/Merrill United 4-0 on Monday for their second win over the season. The Eagles were racing from the start, with Anderson Kielty being the first player to light the lamp in the first period. The Eagles led 1-0 through one period. Josh Graves and Roen McGee each scored in the second period, while Luke Wessel added the final score in the third period.
WSAW
Condor Coffee announces closure of Weston coffee shop
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Condor Coffee announced Tuesday the permanent closure of its Weston coffee shop. “After giving it a lot of thought and consideration for our customers and staff, we have decided to not renew the lease for this location come the new year.”. The coffee shop hadn’t been...
WSAW
Marshfield Medical Center-Weston welcomes first baby of 2023
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The first baby of the new year at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston was born before 10 a.m. Sunday morning. The health care system said baby Regan Jeffrey Rose weighed in at 6 pounds and 8 ounces, and was 20 inches long. His family is from Wittenberg. Baby Regan has five older sisters who are excited to meet him.
WSAW
Communities release dates for Christmas tree disposal pick-up
(WSAW) - Several communities have released the pick-up dates for Christmas tree disposal. Not all areas offer this service. If you have questions call your local municipality. MARSHFIELD- Starting Jan. 1, the city of Marshfield and Waste Management will no longer offer curbside collection of yard waste, brush and branches, Christmas trees and bulky items. City residents will need to drop off yard waste, branches and Christmas trees at the compost site at 501 South Hume Avenue, located at the corner of 18th Street and Hume Avenue in Marshfield. The compost site is open 24 hours per day, 7 days a week. According to a news release, Marshfield is no longer able to continue curbside collection due to budget constraints.
WSAW
Aspirus Wausau Hospital welcomes New Years baby
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Wausau Hospital says their first baby of the year arrived at 7:08 a.m. Sunday morning. Cailum Abel Berger weighted 8 pounds 10 ounces. He was 20 inches long. Cailum, his parents and his one older brother are from Rhinelander.
wxpr.org
Pelican River Forest in limbo after lawmaker anonymously objects to funding
In November of 2021, Clint Miller walked along a leaf-covered logging road through the Pelican River Forest. He’s the Central Midwest Regional Director for the Conservation Fund, a national organization dedicated to buying land with the goal of conserving it for forest management and recreation. At that time, the group had recently closed the deal to purchase the property.
2023 Honey Queen from Cecil
The Wisconsin Honey Producers Association is proud to announce that Kaelyn Sumner of Cecil, Wisconsin was selected as the 2023 Wisconsin Honey Queen at their annual convention held in Brookfield, WI. Kaelyn is the daughter of Robert and Traci Sumner of Cecil, Wisconsin. A graduate of Pulaski High School, Kaelyn is currently a junior at […]
wearegreenbay.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
spmetrowire.com
County’s top attorney to retire
Portage Co. Corporation Counsel David Ray has announced his retirement. Ray took his place as the county’s top legal counselor in May 2017. He steps down in January. Ray is a graduate of Wausau West High School and worked at First Law Group in Stevens Point for about two decades.
Column: Wausau needs to stop burying policy changes, council needs more control
Do you feel a chill? You should. That’s what happens when a door has been left open. Over the past six years, Wausau city staff have been quietly and diligently working behind the scenes on building backdoors to get around the levy limits and raise your taxes. One of those doors is the Wausau Water Works transfer payments to the city’s General Fund.
JUST IN: ‘Active situation’ reported on Bus. 51 in Weston
A heavy police presence is being reported at a Bus. Hwy. 51 convenience store, prompting authorities to caution residents to stay away from the area. The active situation is in the area of Kwik Trip, 5603 Bus. Hwy. 51. Police are not confirming any information about the ongoing situation. As...
