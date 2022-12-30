(WSAW) - Several communities have released the pick-up dates for Christmas tree disposal. Not all areas offer this service. If you have questions call your local municipality. MARSHFIELD- Starting Jan. 1, the city of Marshfield and Waste Management will no longer offer curbside collection of yard waste, brush and branches, Christmas trees and bulky items. City residents will need to drop off yard waste, branches and Christmas trees at the compost site at 501 South Hume Avenue, located at the corner of 18th Street and Hume Avenue in Marshfield. The compost site is open 24 hours per day, 7 days a week. According to a news release, Marshfield is no longer able to continue curbside collection due to budget constraints.

