ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Steven Tyler is accused in suit of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in the 1970s

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=342qwM_0jyIRG2t00

Aerosmith star Steven Tyler has been accused in a lawsuit of sexually abusing an underage girl when she was 16 and he was 25 in the 1970s.

Julia Holcomb filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles in the final days of a California law that temporarily lifts the statute of limitations for such claims under a 'look-back' window that ends on Saturday.

The suit, first reported by Rolling Stone , does not name Tyler, identifying him as 'Defendant Doe,' but it quotes directly from Tyler's 2011 memoir describing the relationship.

Holcomb has previously spoken publicly about her alleged relationship with the rock star.

Holcomb in the lawsuit accuses the music legend of sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, alleging that he plied her with drugs after gaining guardianship from her mother and pressured her into an abortion.

A representative for Tyler did not immediately respond to a request for comment from DailyMail.com on Thursday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QSZyE_0jyIRG2t00

Though it did not name Holcomb, Tyler's memoir fondly described his roughly three-year sexual relationship with a teen girl in the 1970s.

'She was sixteen, she knew how to nasty, and there wasn't a hair on it,' Tyler wrote in the book, which names the girl as 'Diana'.

Tyler wrote in the book he 'almost took a teen bride' and that 'her parents fell in love with me, signed a paper over for me to have custody, so I wouldn't get arrested if I took her out of state.'

'With my bad self being twenty-six and she barely old enough to drive and sexy as hell, I just fell madly in love with her,' he wrote. 'She was a cute skinny little tomboy dressed up as Little Bo Peep. She was my heart's desire, my partner in crimes of passion.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WJy1n_0jyIRG2t00

Holcomb's lawsuit alleges that she met him in 1973 shortly after her 16th birthday, when she attended an Aerosmith concert in Portland, Oregon and returned to Tyler's hotel room after the show.

The suit claims that after discussing Holcomb's age, Tyler 'performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon' her.

According to the lawsuit, the relationship progressed and Holcomb 'was powerless to resist' Tyler's 'power, fame and substantial financial ability.'

In 1974, Tyler convinced Holcomb's mother to grant him guardianship over her so they could travel across state lines, the suit alleges, echoing Tyler's memoir.

Although Tyler had promised to take care of the teen and pay for her education and healthcare, he 'instead continued to travel with, assault and provide alcohol and drugs to Plaintiff,' the suit claims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rQx3H_0jyIRG2t00

The following year, Holcomb says she became pregnant with Tyler's son when she was 17, but that he pressured her into an abortion after an apartment fire, claiming the baby might have been injured by smoke inhalation.

Tyler mentions the fire in his memoir, but not the abortion. However, an Aerosmith autobiography from 1997 references a relationship with a teen girl, the apartment fire and an abortion.

Holcomb converted to Catholicism following her alleged relationship with Tyler, and became an anti-abortion activist who has repeatedly spoken out about her experience.

In 2011, after Tyler published his memoir, she wrote an essay for anti-abortion website LifeSiteNews.com, claiming Tyler snorted cocaine at her bedside during her abortion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lqvUO_0jyIRG2t00

Holcomb also appeared on Fox News in 2020, telling host Tucker Carlson about the alleged relationship and abortion.

'I met Steven Tyler when I was just 16 years old, and he became my legal guardian,' she said in the interview.

'He made the decision that he wanted me to have an abortion...and it didn't really matter how I begged to keep my baby, that decision really wasn't going to be in my hands.'

The lawsuit was filed under the California’s Child Victims Act, which created a three-year window for filing civil suits over child sexual abuse claims. The window expires on December 31.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter accused of raping a 17-year-old on tour bus

Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter has been accused of raping a 17-year-old girl. A woman named Shannon "Shay" Ruth filed a lawsuit against the singer on Thursday, alleging the incident occurred in 2001 on a tour bus in Tacoma, Washington.Ruth, who is now 39, filed the lawsuit in Las Vegas where Carter lives, according to a press release from her lawyers from Corsiglia, McMahon & Allard law firm. Ruth is on the autism spectrum and has a mild case of cerebral palsy. She alleges she was on an autograph line when Carter, now 42, invited her onto his tour bus. He allegedly...
TACOMA, WA
Outsider.com

Steven Tyler Hit With Lawsuit Over Decades-Old Allegations

A woman has filed a lawsuit against Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler in regard to an illicit relationship. Julia Holcomb is accusing Tyler of sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit was filed after California legislation temporarily waived statutes of limitations for childhood sexual abuse allegations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
92Q

Joycelyn Savage Welcomes First Child With R. Kelly

Joycelyn Savage has welcomed her first child with R. Kelly, who’s serving 30 years in prison. She welcomed a baby girl earlier this month. The post Joycelyn Savage Welcomes First Child With R. Kelly appeared first on 92 Q.
The Hollywood Gossip

Chase Chrisley Breaks Silence on Parents' Federal Prison Sentence

Chase Chrisley finally has something to say. One month after his famous parents, Todd and Julie, were sentenced to many years behind federal bars for committing tax evasion and bank fraud (among other crimes), the 26-year old has finally issued a handful of statements. During an appearance on sister Savannah...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

'I Am Truly Sorry': Kirstie Alley Refused To Meet Woman Who Killed Her Mother In Car Crash

The woman who killed Kirstie Alley's mom while driving drunk in 1981 begged to meet the late Cheers star years before the actress' death, RadarOnline.com has learned."That night is always on my mind and I'm so sorry for what happened," Cherrie White, who is now a grandmother, revealed in 2019. "I wish I could go back and change everything, but I cannot."Cherrie was working at the Boeing aircraft plant in Wichita, Kansas, and going through a messy divorce when she had a few drinks on the way home on October 23, 1981, and slammed into a car carrying Kirstie's parents.The...
KANSAS STATE
RadarOnline

Aaron Carter’s Fiancée Melanie Martin Awarded Full Custody Of Late Pop Star’s 1-Year-Old Son Prince

Aaron Carter’s fiancée Melanie Martin was awarded full custody of their son Prince weeks after the pop star’s death, RadarOnline.com has learned. A rep for Melanie revealed that a Los Angeles judge made the ruling this afternoon during a hearing. The 1-year-old had been in the care of Melanie’s mom since September. Melanie and Aaron had lost custody of Prince after allegations of domestic violence were filed in court. Melanie’s rep said she was in New York when the court decision came down today but is now headed home to LA. They said she is ecstatic at the outcome. Melanie...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Actress Kirstie Alley Became A Recluse Before Her Untimely Death, Source Spills

Kirstie Alley was pretty lonely prior to her untimely death, Radar reported. “She’s constantly bent out of shape, letting everything upset her, and making calls at all hours to complain about the people who’ve wronged her, real or imagined,” a source told the outlet.The insider revealed that the Cheers alum, who died after a battle with cancer, didn't have many people to rely on during her final years. “She has a housekeeper and a gardener who she communicates with — but other than that she doesn’t see much of anyone anymore,” said the source.“The fear is she’s having a midlife...
AOL Corp

Autopsy confirms cause of death for Tina Turner's 'beloved' son Ronnie Turner

An autopsy of Tina Turner's son Ronnie Turner shows he died of complications related to late-stage cancer, as well as cardiovascular disease, officials said Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office revealed the primary cause of death as complications of metastatic colon carcinoma, which is when the cancer has spread to other organs. Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, in which a buildup of fats and cholesterol obstructs blood flow, was given as a significant condition that contributed to his death.
RadarOnline

Eddie Cibrian Breaks Silence On Ex-Wife Brandi Glanville's Bombshell Claim He Had Affair With 'Cave' Costar Piper Perabo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville came forward with some explosive allegations in a new interview, claiming Yellowstone actress Piper Perabo and her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, had an affair while filming the 2005 horror-action flick The Cave.The Bravolebrity revealed why she was not a fan of the Coyote Ugly star after the movie came up in conversation, claiming that she made "friends on set" of The Cave who told her "a lot of things" after she noticed their allegedly flirty banter herself."And [Perabo] was a horrible c--- to me," she claimed to Page Six.According to Glanville, she confronted...
NBC News

TikTok creator Cooper Noriega died of an accidental drug overdose, coroner says

TikTok star Cooper Noriega, whose body was found in a Los Angeles parking lot in June, died of an accidental drug overdose, according to authorities. Noriega, who was 19, died of the "combined effects" alprazolam, a medication known by its brand name Xanax, fentanyl and lorazepam, which is used to treat anxiety and sleep disorders, the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RadarOnline

Post Malone Facing $787k Judgment After Blowing Off Lawsuit Involving His Ex-Girlfriend

Rapper Post Malone has been accused of failing to respond to a lawsuit and now faces being hit with a massive default judgment, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the White Iverson rapper, 27, did not respond to the lawsuit brought by the Los Angeles law firm named Martorell Law despite being served. As a result, Martorell Law now wants the court to enter judgment against Post in the amount of $787,027.60. The judge has yet to rule. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the law firm sued Post and his ex-girlfriend Ashlen Diaz. The firm said they...
HollywoodLife

Jesse James’ Pregnant Wife Files For Divorce Again After He Denies Cheating On Her

Jesse James, the former husband of actress Sandra Bullock, is seemingly headed for divorce once again. Just a day after his current wife Bonnie Rotten filed for divorce the first then motioned to stop the move — she once again decided to refile for the divorce on Tuesday, Dec. 6 per TMZ, who also said that the move took place hours after she decided to move back into their home. Bonnie, 29, is currently five months pregnant with his child. The pair wed in a backyard Texas wedding in June 2022.
TEXAS STATE
E! News

New Details Revealed on Anne Heche's Cause of Death and Drugs in Her System

Officials have released new details regarding Anne Heche's death. According to a Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner report dated Dec. 6 and obtained by E! News, traces of cocaine, cannabinoids (a substance found in cannabis plants) and benzodiazepines (a depressant) were detected in the Men in Tree star's system in August when she was admitted to a hospital following a car crash.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Savannah Chrisley Reveals Her Life Plans While Parents Serve Lengthy Prison Sentence

Savannah Chrisley revealed what she will not be doing while her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are serving lengthy prison sentences beginning next month. In the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, the 25-year-old said she'll hit the pause button when it comes to having kids or getting married because she "can't move on" while Todd serves 12 years in prison and Julie serves seven years, respectively, after they were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud back in June. They are both scheduled to report to prison in January.
thesource.com

T.I. Admits To Snitching On Dead Cousin To Avoid Prison In 2020 Interview

In a 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast, self proclaimed King Of The South T.I. admitted to snitching on a dead family member in order to get out of an illegal gun case. T.I.’s cousin, Toot, was killed before the two could go to trial for a gun case caught...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

718K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy