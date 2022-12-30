ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Registration opens Jan. 3 for youth sports

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
 4 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Youth sports registration for spring soccer and summer t-ball, baseball and softball opens on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 8 a.m. through the City of Colorado Springs’ Sports Office.

In 2023, thousands of local kids will continue to benefit from the opportunity to play youth sports free of charge at park sites across Colorado Springs thanks to a program created by Olympic City USA.

The $82 fee to play spring soccer will be waived for the first 460 kids to register in the PreK-4th grade age divisions. Additionally, 380 free spots will be available in select age divisions for t-ball, a $70 value, and baseball and softball, a $74 value. Jerseys are included as part of the free registration.

The City said there are no restrictions as to who can take a free registration. The free spots are first come, first serve, however, families are asked to only take a spot if they need it so that all kids have a chance to get in the game. Most free spots will be available in the youngest age divisions, PreK-2nd grade, and at locations in the southeast and central regions.

For adults ages 18-plus who are looking to get involved in the youth sports program, there are many opportunities to serve as a volunteer coach for these teams. The Sports Office provides equipment and training to all volunteer coaches.

Head to ColoradoSprings.gov/youthsports on Jan. 3 to register and grab a free spot for your child.

A total of 1,300 kids will play for free in 2023, up from 900 total free registrations in 2022 and 600 in 2021, the City said. To date, $344,500 has been raised for the initiative that piloted in the spring of 2021 as the “Gamechanger” program.

Free registrations will be available through at least 2026 thanks to generous grants and donations from the Daniels Fund, Boeing, the Chapman Foundations, Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs Utilities, Comcast, Dakota Foundation, Gazette Charities Foundation, and the Schuck Foundation.

