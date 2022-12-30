ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, IL

‘They never leave those chains’: deputies rescue dogs after ‘concerned citizens’ reach out

By Scarlett O'Hara
 4 days ago

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – When Macon County Sheriff’s deputies responded to several calls from “concerned citizens” over the weekend, they found five dogs left outside a house in the freezing cold, one of which was nearly dead. Since Friday, that dog has been put down, two owners have been arrested for animal cruelty and the community is outraged.

“Now the dog’s dead, and nobody’s shocked,” Jessica Oftedal said. “That didn’t have to happen.”

Sergeant Scott Flannery said the Sheriff’s Office received roughly five calls about animals left outside in the cold without shelter this weekend. Some were unfounded, but one situation turned out to be just as horrific as the caller described it.

Two arrested for animal cruelty, neglect in Decatur

It started with one woman who asked to remain anonymous. As she drove home down North Taylor Road on Friday, she noticed something disturbing.

“So I opened my car door and I yelled from about halfway across the driveway, ‘your dog is dying,’” she said. “She [Nyssa Richards] opened up the door and she started yelling for me to get off her property, yelling profanities.”

What she saw was a dog stumbling and shivering until he couldn’t get back up. The temperature hit one degree with a wind chill of 16 below zero that day.

“I was just sitting there watching it suffer while she [Richards] sat in her car,” she said. “I couldn’t leave them out there and not know that they were going to get help.”

She called Macon County Sheriff’s deputies, who then arrested the dog’s owners – 42-year-old Mark Miller Jr. and 39-year-old Nyssa Richards for animal cruelty and neglect.

“The dog was in dire straits. They had to take custody of it immediately, get him in the squad car, try to get him warmed up immediately and everything like that,” Flannery said.

Flannery said the dog was an 11-year-old bulldog named Blue. Unfortunately, by the time Blue made it to the vet, there was nothing more they could do to save him. Deputies found four other dogs on the property in “rough shape” – with frozen water, no food, and only plywood dog houses with a bit of straw for shelter.

“A lot of people have said, ‘how much shelter is enough?’ The thing was, at negative 16 degrees, the shelter they had was clearly not enough. Maybe if it was 40s, 50s, it could’ve been sufficient,” Flannery said.

Now, several members of the community are speaking up about the way they say Miller and Richards treated their animals.

“Anybody that I’ve talked to about the dogs that’s driven by, they’re like ‘oh yeah, I live there, I have to see it all the time. They never leave those chains,’” Oftedal said.

“I think I did what any decent human being would’ve done. I hope this raises awareness that if you see something, say something and stick with it,” one woman said. “Don’t turn a blind eye. We have to look out for our furry friends.”

State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said it could be a few days before charges are filed. The Sheriff’s Office said animal cruelty and neglect is a Class A misdemeanor in the state of Illinois, and aggravating factors could result in a Class 4 felony.

“There are certain enhancing factors that may make things felonies where they would normally be misdemeanors to file initially,” Rueter said. “So we have to review all that and make a decision about what charges we believe are appropriate under the law.”

Flannery said the other four dogs are making a good recovery with the Macon County Animal Control. Miller and Richards are due in court in March, and if found not guilty, the dogs may be returned to them.

Comments / 10

Kathy Gustafson
4d ago

What in the world is wrong with the Macon country animal shelter that they may let those dogs go back to these cruel no good people????? Shame on you! You know these people don’t deserve to have an animal!!! Both of them should be tied up outside in the freezing cold and see how they would like it! Wicked nasty people! The neighbors should have done something before that dog died!! They saw it and just looked the other way! Shame on them! God Bless the woman who saw it and called the shelter on them!!! Don’t send those dogs back to these cruel nasty people!

Reply(4)
10
JMO
4d ago

Over the weekend?? From what I’ve seen and read people have been reporting this abuse and neglect of these dogs for a very long time. Bus MCAC and the sheriffs dept did nothing until one had to die to get their attention!! Makes me sick!! They should be held accountable as well!!

Reply
4
Deborah Klauzer
3d ago

Returned wtf...they should never get those dogs back if found not quilty...too much BS anymore with these little slaps on the wrist.

Reply
3
