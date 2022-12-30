Iowa women start Big 10 play by beating Purdue

(Iowa City) Caitlin Clark had 24 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists and the University of Iowa women’s basketball team defeated Purdue 83-68. The Hawkeyes held the Boilermakers to only 23 points in the 1st half.

McKenna Warnock had 19 points and 9 rebounds. Warnock hit 7/10 field goal attempts and 5/7 from 3-point range. Monica Czinano scored 12. Hannah Stuelke posted 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Iowa is 11-3 on the season heading into Sunday’s road matchup with Illinois.