Read full article on original website
Related
fox4beaumont.com
Marshals Service provides new details about arrest of fugitive killer Matthew Edgar
SABINE COUNTY — Matthew Edgar is preparing to stand before a judge in Sabine County for his formal sentencing on a murder conviction. The last time the jury came down with a verdict and the judge sentenced him, Edgar was a fugitive from justice, having skipped out on the last days of his trial.
fox4beaumont.com
Son released on bond after investigators say he shot his father in Jasper
JASPER — A teenager is out of jail on bond following a charge of shooting his own father in Jasper. Investigators tell our media partner, KJAS radio, that on Friday night, December 30, the father and son got into an argument at Pioneer Crossing Apartments on South Bowie Street in Jasper..
fox4beaumont.com
Jasper police release name of father who was allegedly shot by his son
JASPER — Jasper police say a father is hospitalized and his son is under arrest following a Friday night shooting. Captain Mike Poindexter says it occurred shortly after 8:00 at Pioneer Crossing, which is a new apartment complex on South Bowie Street. According to Poindexter, officers responded to a...
fox4beaumont.com
Fire investigators believe space heater caused fire at Newton County home
NEWTON COUNTY — With cool mornings and warm days lately, many people have been using a heater at night and air-conditioning during the day. The use of a space heater resulted in a small fire in a Newton County home on Saturday morning, and Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth says it’s a good reminder to be very careful with space heaters and heed all warnings about their use.
Comments / 0