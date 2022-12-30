ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabine County, TX

fox4beaumont.com

Son released on bond after investigators say he shot his father in Jasper

JASPER — A teenager is out of jail on bond following a charge of shooting his own father in Jasper. Investigators tell our media partner, KJAS radio, that on Friday night, December 30, the father and son got into an argument at Pioneer Crossing Apartments on South Bowie Street in Jasper..
JASPER, TX
Jasper police release name of father who was allegedly shot by his son

JASPER — Jasper police say a father is hospitalized and his son is under arrest following a Friday night shooting. Captain Mike Poindexter says it occurred shortly after 8:00 at Pioneer Crossing, which is a new apartment complex on South Bowie Street. According to Poindexter, officers responded to a...
JASPER, TX
Fire investigators believe space heater caused fire at Newton County home

NEWTON COUNTY — With cool mornings and warm days lately, many people have been using a heater at night and air-conditioning during the day. The use of a space heater resulted in a small fire in a Newton County home on Saturday morning, and Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth says it’s a good reminder to be very careful with space heaters and heed all warnings about their use.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX

