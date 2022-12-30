Read full article on original website
Volunteers needed for Fort Smith Christmas Honors wreath pick-up
FORT SMITH, Ark. — On Dec. 3, 2022, volunteers helped place wreaths on veterans' headstones for the 14th Annual Christmas Honors at the Fort Smith National Cemetery. Christmas Honors is a nonprofit organization that places wreaths on the headstones of those who served our country every December. The program has grown to serve over 16,000 veterans in this act of kindness.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Smokin’ Oak Wood Fired Pizza and Taproom to open Fayetteville location Jan. 8
A pizza chain is set to open a location in north Fayetteville this month. Locals Ben and Monica Roberts will open a franchisee restaurant for a Smokin’ Oak Wood Fired Pizza in the Uptown Apartments + Shops building at 3959 N. Steele Blvd. on Sunday, Jan. 8. The menu...
This Fort Smith Restaurant Closed Overnight, Now What?
YW Poke was one of my favorite spots to stop and get a delicious poke bowl. What exactly is a poke bowl? Well, it's basically sushi in a bowl. You get all of the things that make sushi great such as fresh fish, fresh vegetables, wonderful flavor, and steamed rice. I've been frequently YW Poke for a year so I was rather surprised when I went there for lunch the other day and it was completely closed with a for lease sign across it.
KHBS
Video shows damage from possible tornado in Jessieville, Arkansas
JESSIEVILLE, Ark. — A possible tornado damaged the high school in Jessieville, Arkansas. 40/29's sister station KATV reports there was damage across the area in Garland County. It has not yet been confirmed if there was a tornado. There has not been a report of injuries. Jessieville is in...
5newsonline.com
Tornado watch issued for parts of Arkansas as spring-like temps bring storms to the area
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A strong storm system is scheduled to sweep through our region Monday, Jan. 2. There is a chance for some severe storms, especially around the I-40 corridor south into the Quachitas. The window for storms is a large one lasting from 1 p.m. to as late as midnight.
deltadailynews.com
Several homes in Arkansas damaged as tornado watches in effect throughout the South
(NEW YORK) — Multiple homes were damaged in Jessieville, Arkansas, on Monday after a possible tornado passed through the area, law enforcement officials told ABC News. Garland County Sherriff’s Office Deputy Courtney Kizer said 14 homes were damaged, with at least two homes so severely damaged that several families would not be able to live in them again.
KATV
'No prior warning:' Jessieville School District and nearby area hit with possible tornado
JESSIEVILLE (KATV) — The town of Jessieville was one of two areas in the state that potentially were hit by a tornado. The Garland County Sheriff's Office said 14 homes, three commercial buildings, and seven other buildings at Jessieville School District were damaged. The district's superintendent, Melissa Spears told...
Accident at Wedington exit disrupts morning commute
An accident occurred near the Wedington exit, Exit 65, Tuesday morning in Fayetteville disrupting the morning rush hour.
Jessieville School District hit by first storm of the new year
JESSIEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday afternoon, storms rolled through various parts of Central Arkansas, including Jessieville. The storm hit just before 3:00 p.m. and the Jessieville School District reported that their high school sustained significant damage to the property, including their football field. Due to heavy winds, there were...
5newsonline.com
Storm sirens across Crawford County experiencing outages amid inclement weather
ARKANSAS, USA — According to a post by the Crawford County Department of Emergency Management, Alma High School and the city of Dyer storm sirens are not operational amid severe weather and tornado warnings for surrounding areas. New sirens have arrived, but they are currently awaiting installation. With the...
UPDATE: Missing Fort Smith teens have been found
The two teens were last seen in the care of Valley Behavioral according to Fort Smith Police.
Washington Co. selects bid from Karas Health Care for jail medical provider
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Dr. Rob Karas, the jail's current doctor, was awarded a new contract for 2023 after the medical provider pulled out of his current contract earlier this month. Karas dropped out of the contract due to the increased cost of malpractice insurance, according to the sheriff-elect. Today,...
A Fort Smith Soul Food Institution Is Closing, Here's What You Need To Enjoy Now
As you've probably heard by now, the famed Landry's New Orleans restaurant in Downtown Fort Smith will be closing in the early part of 2023. For anyone who enjoys the fresh soul food and down home cooking of Landry's time, Landry is running out to try the delicious dishes. I wanted to patronize this restaurant as much as possible before they close for good, and here are some dishes that you need to try before it's too late.
thv11.com
Fireworks banned on NYE in these Arkansas cities
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While it may sound like fun to shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year, it’s not allowed in most cities across our area. Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Springdale and Rogers all don't allow residents to shoot off fireworks this time of year. Springdale...
Arkansas faces water troubles in the wake of a winter freeze
CHARLESTON, Ark. — Milltown-Washburn Public Water Authority shut off water for customers in Charleston on Monday night, Dec. 26, but it was restored the next day. Milltown-Washburn Public Water Authority says it started to slowly fill the water tanks Tuesday. The water authority tells 5NEWS the reason for the...
KHBS
Tornado warning in Sequoyah County
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Strong to severe storms are expected to continue develop across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley until about midnight.Watch the forecast in the video player above. The National Weather Service has Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley under a Tornado Watch. This content is imported from...
YAHOO!
Murder warrant issued for Fayetteville man in New Year's Eve shooting in South Carolina
A Fayetteville man is being sought by South Carolina authorities in a fatal shooting there on New Year's Eve, according to a news release from the Sumpter. South Carolina, Police Department. A murder warrant has been issued for Amani Jalik Zahquad Kennedy, 23, in the death of Channing Goodman, 46....
ualrpublicradio.org
Governor-elect Sanders names Wood head of Department of Transformation and Shared Services
Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders announced Friday (Dec. 30) her intention to nominate Washington County Judge Joseph Wood as Secretary of the Department of Transformation and Shared Services. Wood is completing his second term as Washington County Judge after an unsuccessful run for the Republican nomination for Lt. Governor in 2022. He...
KATV
Arkansas town hit by powerful storms causing power outages and school damage
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As storms move through the state, severe weather and damage has been reported in areas of Arkansas. Our meteorologists Todd Yakoubian and James Bryant are tracking the storms that hit Jessieville Monday afternoon that could possibly have been a tornado. Many residents of the area...
KHBS
Sebastian, Crawford County communities impacted by boil orders
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — It's been a week since the single-digit cold caused pipes to freeze, and some communities have not had their water restored. Parts of Sebastian and Crawford counties are still dealing with water interruptions. "We had, you know, freeze-ups and meters and they've been bursting and...
