Clarksville, AR

5NEWS

Volunteers needed for Fort Smith Christmas Honors wreath pick-up

FORT SMITH, Ark. — On Dec. 3, 2022, volunteers helped place wreaths on veterans' headstones for the 14th Annual Christmas Honors at the Fort Smith National Cemetery. Christmas Honors is a nonprofit organization that places wreaths on the headstones of those who served our country every December. The program has grown to serve over 16,000 veterans in this act of kindness.
FORT SMITH, AR
Cameron Eittreim

This Fort Smith Restaurant Closed Overnight, Now What?

YW Poke was one of my favorite spots to stop and get a delicious poke bowl. What exactly is a poke bowl? Well, it's basically sushi in a bowl. You get all of the things that make sushi great such as fresh fish, fresh vegetables, wonderful flavor, and steamed rice. I've been frequently YW Poke for a year so I was rather surprised when I went there for lunch the other day and it was completely closed with a for lease sign across it.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Video shows damage from possible tornado in Jessieville, Arkansas

JESSIEVILLE, Ark. — A possible tornado damaged the high school in Jessieville, Arkansas. 40/29's sister station KATV reports there was damage across the area in Garland County. It has not yet been confirmed if there was a tornado. There has not been a report of injuries. Jessieville is in...
JESSIEVILLE, AR
deltadailynews.com

Several homes in Arkansas damaged as tornado watches in effect throughout the South

(NEW YORK) — Multiple homes were damaged in Jessieville, Arkansas, on Monday after a possible tornado passed through the area, law enforcement officials told ABC News. Garland County Sherriff’s Office Deputy Courtney Kizer said 14 homes were damaged, with at least two homes so severely damaged that several families would not be able to live in them again.
JESSIEVILLE, AR
THV11

Jessieville School District hit by first storm of the new year

JESSIEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday afternoon, storms rolled through various parts of Central Arkansas, including Jessieville. The storm hit just before 3:00 p.m. and the Jessieville School District reported that their high school sustained significant damage to the property, including their football field. Due to heavy winds, there were...
JESSIEVILLE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

A Fort Smith Soul Food Institution Is Closing, Here's What You Need To Enjoy Now

As you've probably heard by now, the famed Landry's New Orleans restaurant in Downtown Fort Smith will be closing in the early part of 2023. For anyone who enjoys the fresh soul food and down home cooking of Landry's time, Landry is running out to try the delicious dishes. I wanted to patronize this restaurant as much as possible before they close for good, and here are some dishes that you need to try before it's too late.
FORT SMITH, AR
thv11.com

Fireworks banned on NYE in these Arkansas cities

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While it may sound like fun to shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year, it’s not allowed in most cities across our area. Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Springdale and Rogers all don't allow residents to shoot off fireworks this time of year. Springdale...
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas faces water troubles in the wake of a winter freeze

CHARLESTON, Ark. — Milltown-Washburn Public Water Authority shut off water for customers in Charleston on Monday night, Dec. 26, but it was restored the next day. Milltown-Washburn Public Water Authority says it started to slowly fill the water tanks Tuesday. The water authority tells 5NEWS the reason for the...
CHARLESTON, AR
KHBS

Tornado warning in Sequoyah County

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Strong to severe storms are expected to continue develop across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley until about midnight.Watch the forecast in the video player above. The National Weather Service has Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley under a Tornado Watch. This content is imported from...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Sebastian, Crawford County communities impacted by boil orders

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — It's been a week since the single-digit cold caused pipes to freeze, and some communities have not had their water restored. Parts of Sebastian and Crawford counties are still dealing with water interruptions. "We had, you know, freeze-ups and meters and they've been bursting and...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

5NEWS

