FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MyStateline.com
Trivia with Tom
Dixon residents leave apartment, come back to deer …. Dixon residents came home to a new roommate, but it is not the kind that many would welcome. Rockford museum takes residents back to the Ice Age. Rockford's Burpee Museum celebrated the holidays with a new exhibit that showcases the world...
Illinois' gas tax holiday ends, prices up at the pump
The State of Illinois lifted the suspension of the gas tax yesterday, meaning motorists will pay an extra 42 cents per gallon. Illinois’ gas tax holiday ends, prices up at the …. The State of Illinois lifted the suspension of the gas tax yesterday, meaning motorists will pay an...
Police: Byron man arrested for New Year's Eve stabbing
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Tragedy struck for one Freeport resident who was hit and killed by a car December 30th. The 22 year old was identified as Kody Newman, lead singer for local band Backhand Betrayal. Best Friend Zack Parkinson, who is drummer for the band spoke about receiving...
Pawn shop owners ready to fight proposed law to cap interest rates
100 pawnbrokers will head to Springfield on Wednesday to let as many state lawmakers as possible know that proposals to cap the interest rates they charge could devastate their industry. Pawn shop owners ready to fight proposed law to cap …. 100 pawnbrokers will head to Springfield on Wednesday to...
Intoxicated driver hit in roadway moments after Rock County car crash
A 23-year-old Wisconsin man, later arrested for OWI, was struck by and pinned beneath a car moments after he reportedly slid into the path of an oncoming snow plow Sunday morning. Intoxicated driver hit in roadway moments after Rock …. A 23-year-old Wisconsin man, later arrested for OWI, was struck...
Dense fog continues Sunday night
UPDATE: The DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been extended to include the following counties: Carroll, Whiteside, Ogle, Lee and DeKalb counties. Visibility continues to drop in those areas with dense fog expanding across the region. This will impact the commute Monday morning. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for Stephenson,...
Beloit Police hope to catch car burglar, caught on video
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are asking the public for help to identify a man who has reportedly been burglarizing cars over the past few nights. According to police, the thief had been going through unlocked vehicles on Sherwood Drive, but Monday he “graduated to burglary,” police said. The suspect was caught on security […]
