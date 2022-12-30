Read full article on original website
Murray State raced out on a 23-1 run, and never looked back, beating the University of Evansville men’s basketball team 78-61 on Sunday afternoon at the Ford Center. Senior guard Marvin Coleman II led the way for the Aces scoring 13 points. Freshman Gabe Spinelli set his career scoring mark for the second game in a row, racking up 12 points against the Racers. Yacine Toumi and Antoine Smith Jr. scored 11 points apiece.
Those wanting to join the ranks of the Demolition City Roller Derby are invited to a recruitment event Tuesday night in Evansville. Recruitment event for the Demolition City Roller Derby set for Tuesday night at Evansville's Skate World. Demolition City Roller Derby members are looking to expand their roster with...
Ladies looking to join the rough and tumble world of Roller Derby are invited to suit up Tuesday night. The Demolition City Roller Derby is hosting a recruitment event Tuesday night. Tuesday's introduction to the hard hitting sport gets underway at 6:30 P.M. at Evansville's Skate World location along Fairfield...
KY 762 - 0 - 1 KY 2127 - high water at 6.75 - 5.76. KY181 road closed signs (12.4-12.7) & (15.2-16.5) KYTC says that drivers are strongly encouraged to turn around should they encounter water over the road, and reminds motorists that the power of water shouldn't be underestimated.
Feed Evansville will kick off 2023 with its first community food share event Monday. The food share event will take place at the Westside Community Center, located at 2227 West Michigan Street from 4:30PM to 6:30PM. The food share is in partnership with CRS OneSource. Only one box is available...
With active weather rolling through Western Kentucky, officials report severe damage and flooding Tuesday morning. School officials with Muhlenberg County Public Schools say they will be closed Tuesday, January 3rd due to flooding and the possibility of more heavy rains. We're told this will be an NTI day for students.
Hospitals across the Tri-State were excited to announce the first babies of the New Year. Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville says Axel Herrara Hildago Junior was delivered by their staff at 10:56 a.m. Axel weighed 5 pounds 9 ounces and was 18 3/4 inches long. Statewide, officials say Ascension St....
A new game and toy store is getting ready to hold a grand opening in Newburgh, Indiana. "The Loot Box" game and toy store will kick off its grand opening event at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The new gaming shop is located at 1118 State Route 662 in Newburgh, at...
Emergency response officials in Henderson County, Kentucky stayed busy over the last year, according to stats released Monday. A 2022 emergency response recap from the Henderson City/County Rescue Squad (HCCR) said that over the last year, the rescue squad responded to 534 total incidents. Among those emergency response incidents were...
Several items are on the agenda for the first Owensboro Commissioners meeting set for Tuesday evening. Owensboro Board of Commissioners meeting for the first time in 2023. Owensboro Commissioners will take the oath of office this evening, during their first meeting of 2023.
No matter the time or location, people are rushing to grab a spot in line to get their hands on a Feed Evansville food box. "With the holiday's just ending and some of the food programming was closed over the holiday's there's been a need," said Feed Evansville Chair, Lisa Vaughan.
ATF and Fire Marshalls joined Evansville Firefighters Monday as they continued to battle the Garvin St. warehouse fire for the third day. Crews continue to try to put out the few remaining hot spots of the fire that started on the afternoon of New Year's Eve. Many of the fire spots will appear to be fully extinguished, only to rekindle later.
Between 8:00 P.M. Saturday and 2:00 A.M. Sunday morning, troopers with Indiana State Police conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers in the Vincennes area. During the 6-hour period, troopers issued 29 traffic tickets, 42 traffic warnings, arrested three people for impaired driving, and cited two people for...
There are new developments in the investigation into a large warehouse fire that broke out on North Garvin Street in Evansville. As of Tuesday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) National Response Team (NRT) will be arriving in Evansville to assist in the investigation. The ATF National...
New details have been released relating to the first murder of 2023 in Evansville. According to Evansville Police, Brandon Schaefer is accused of shooting a man in the head behind Showplace Cinemas along North Third Avenue. Evansville Police were dispatched to a shots fired run after 1 A.M. on New...
An Evansville man has been arrested after the first homicide of 2023 took place in Evansville. Evansville Police were dispatched to an area behind Showplace Cinemas at North Park after 1 A.M. Sunday morning. According to Central Dispatch, the caller who identified himself as Brandon Schaefer, said he just shot...
The victim of a New Year's Day murder in Evansville has been identified. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office said Monday that the man who was killed was 49-year-old Todd Keith Roll of Evansville. Roll's body was found in a creek behind the Showplace Cinema theater off of First Avenue after...
Investigators said that the home was deemed "unlivable" after the fire, and estimated more than $10,000 worth of damage was caused to the home next door. Evansville man facing arson charges after house fire on South Bosse Avenue. Investigators said that the home was deemed "unlivable" after the fire, and...
Authorities in Hancock County, Kentucky, are asking the public to keep an eye out for a stolen truck. The Hancock County Sheriff's Department says the truck you see here was stolen on Sunday between the hours of midnight and 8 a.m. The sheriff's department says the truck is a black...
Evansville Police arrested a man for using a weapon during a fight with another man on New Year's Day. According to EPD, Abel Galindo faces battery charges after using a shovel to assault the victim. The fight took place behind a home on Monroe Avenue after 4PM. According to the...
