Evansville, IN

wevv.com

Another slow start sends Aces to loss vs. Murray State

Murray State raced out on a 23-1 run, and never looked back, beating the University of Evansville men’s basketball team 78-61 on Sunday afternoon at the Ford Center. Senior guard Marvin Coleman II led the way for the Aces scoring 13 points. Freshman Gabe Spinelli set his career scoring mark for the second game in a row, racking up 12 points against the Racers. Yacine Toumi and Antoine Smith Jr. scored 11 points apiece.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Demolition City Roller Derby holding recruitment event

Those wanting to join the ranks of the Demolition City Roller Derby are invited to a recruitment event Tuesday night in Evansville. Recruitment event for the Demolition City Roller Derby set for Tuesday night at Evansville's Skate World. Demolition City Roller Derby members are looking to expand their roster with...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Feed Evansville to hold first community food share of 2023

Feed Evansville will kick off 2023 with its first community food share event Monday. The food share event will take place at the Westside Community Center, located at 2227 West Michigan Street from 4:30PM to 6:30PM. The food share is in partnership with CRS OneSource. Only one box is available...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Western Kentucky schools close Tuesday due to flooding

With active weather rolling through Western Kentucky, officials report severe damage and flooding Tuesday morning. School officials with Muhlenberg County Public Schools say they will be closed Tuesday, January 3rd due to flooding and the possibility of more heavy rains. We're told this will be an NTI day for students.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Hospitals across the Tri-State welcome New Year's babies

Hospitals across the Tri-State were excited to announce the first babies of the New Year. Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville says Axel Herrara Hildago Junior was delivered by their staff at 10:56 a.m. Axel weighed 5 pounds 9 ounces and was 18 3/4 inches long. Statewide, officials say Ascension St....
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Owensboro Commissioners meet for the first time in 2023

Several items are on the agenda for the first Owensboro Commissioners meeting set for Tuesday evening. Owensboro Board of Commissioners meeting for the first time in 2023. Owensboro Commissioners will take the oath of office this evening, during their first meeting of 2023.
wevv.com

Evansville warehouse fire enters its third day

ATF and Fire Marshalls joined Evansville Firefighters Monday as they continued to battle the Garvin St. warehouse fire for the third day. Crews continue to try to put out the few remaining hot spots of the fire that started on the afternoon of New Year's Eve. Many of the fire spots will appear to be fully extinguished, only to rekindle later.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

New details released in first murder in Evansville in 2023

New details have been released relating to the first murder of 2023 in Evansville. According to Evansville Police, Brandon Schaefer is accused of shooting a man in the head behind Showplace Cinemas along North Third Avenue. Evansville Police were dispatched to a shots fired run after 1 A.M. on New...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville Police arrest man following first murder of 2023

An Evansville man has been arrested after the first homicide of 2023 took place in Evansville. Evansville Police were dispatched to an area behind Showplace Cinemas at North Park after 1 A.M. Sunday morning. According to Central Dispatch, the caller who identified himself as Brandon Schaefer, said he just shot...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Coroner identifies 49-year-old man as victim in Evansville murder

The victim of a New Year's Day murder in Evansville has been identified. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office said Monday that the man who was killed was 49-year-old Todd Keith Roll of Evansville. Roll's body was found in a creek behind the Showplace Cinema theater off of First Avenue after...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Hancock County authorities looking for stolen truck

Authorities in Hancock County, Kentucky, are asking the public to keep an eye out for a stolen truck. The Hancock County Sheriff's Department says the truck you see here was stolen on Sunday between the hours of midnight and 8 a.m. The sheriff's department says the truck is a black...
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Evansville man accused of assaulting a person with a shovel

Evansville Police arrested a man for using a weapon during a fight with another man on New Year's Day. According to EPD, Abel Galindo faces battery charges after using a shovel to assault the victim. The fight took place behind a home on Monroe Avenue after 4PM. According to the...
EVANSVILLE, IN

