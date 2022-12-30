Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Siblings forced to stop 6 times a day to recharge rented Tesla after battery drained quickly in cold weatherMaya DeviWichita, KS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From OrlandoTed RiversOrlando, FL
Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit DinerLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Florida Gas Prices To Climb Over $4.50 in 2023, Analysts Predict. What Should You Expect?Ty D.Florida State
Related
WESH
World War II tugboat built in Volusia County to return from Europe
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A World War II era tugboat built in DeLand is due back in DeLand later this month, and it's been no easy feat getting the 150-ton tug from Europe to Florida. The president of the DeLand Historic Trust had a dream and is seeing it...
WESH
Orange County officials: 19-year-old Marisia Burton is not missing
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is releasing more information about a supposed missing person's case that has spread like wildfire on social media, saying she is not missing. Marisia Burton, 19, was reported missing in Orange County on Dec. 25. Shortly thereafter, missing posters began spreading...
WESH
Businesses prepare for thousands to celebrate New Year's Eve in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of people in Orlando will head downtown to ring in the new year. Considering how the last two years went, they are excited. For the first time in a long time, New Year's Eve feels normal again after business owners struggled to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
WESH
'Fog bow' spotted in Florida
A "fog bow" was spotted in Florida on Monday. According to the National Weather Service, it was seen in Brevard County. Other images were submitted from the Palm Coast area. "A fog bow is similar to a rainbow, but the much smaller water droplet size means the color separation is weaker and more smeared, thus making the fog bow appear mostly white," the NWS said.
WESH
'Traffic jam in the skies' impacts flights into Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday, social media began swarming with reports of flights heading into Florida being halted or canceled. The FAA told WESH 2 Monday: "The FAA has slowed the volume of traffic into Florida airspace due to an air traffic computer issue that is being resolved...The ERAM system is a modern computer system at the air traffic centers that handle en route traffic."
WESH
'Nerve-wracking': Riders recount being stuck on The Wheel at ICON Park after power failure
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Another ride at ICON Park is under investigation after dozens of people were trapped on New Year's Eve. There was a power failure at The Wheel, according to ICON Park. This happened around 6:20 p.m. Saturday. WESH 2 was told there were 20 pods carrying...
WESH
Amount of Florida launches to increase in 2023, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — With the world’s largest rocket, the SLS, launching NASA’s return to the moon last year, some might think it’ll be tough to top 2022 out at Cape Canaveral this year. “The number of launches will increase, I think we have over 80...
WESH
Sheriff: Would-be burglar shot dead in Central Florida
LADY LAKE, Fla. — Officials say a would-be burglar was shot and killed on Monday in Lake County. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to Lakeview Street in Lady Lake around 6 p.m. for a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, deputies were told that the suspect entered...
WESH
Volusia County working to repair beaches still damaged by hurricanes
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, a stretch of Daytona Beach, south of International Speedway Boulevard, was jam-packed with vehicles and beachgoers for the first time in a while. The area was torn up by two hurricanes this past season. There are 33 vehicle access ramps along Volusia County's...
WESH
Orange County officials identify husband, wife dead in apparent murder-suicide
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County officials have identified two people killed in a shooting. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 7500 block of Fordham Creek Lane just after 1 a.m. on Sunday for a shooting call. Deputies found a woman in her 20s...
WESH
Deputies: Man stabbed, injured in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of the top headlines. The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that left a man injured. On New Year's Day, around 5:30 a.m., deputies went to the 5000 block of Edgewater Drive after receiving reports of gunshots being heard.
WESH
Man dies in Orange County crash, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash occurred Saturday morning in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A van crashed near Conroy Street and South Orange Blossom Trail around 4:47 a.m. on Saturday. Florida Highway Patrol said the van was westbound on Conroy Street when it lost...
WESH
FHP: 6 people injured in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash in Orange County on Saturday injured several people. A Nissan Altima was headed east on Hoffner Avenue. The driver said as he approached a curve, he lost control of the car and swerved to the left before the car ran off the road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
WESH
Pickup truck driver dies after hitting cable box, tree, fence in Orange County
A pickup truck driver has died after striking multiple objects in Orange County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday in the area of North Pine Hills Road and White Heron Drive. Officials say the 47-year-old driver was traveling northbound on North Pine Hills Drive when...
WESH
Brevard sheriff: Man with laser temporarily blinded chopper pilot
The Brevard County Sheriff's Department says a man is in custody after shining a light at a law enforcement helicopter. According to a news release, the sheriff's department helicopter was assisting with a search for a stabbing suspect when a man began shining a laser at the aircraft. "It put...
WESH
Victim hospitalized after being stabbed by roommate, Palm Bay police say
PALM BAY, Fla. — Palm Bay police say an incident thought to be a shooting was actually a stabbing. According to the Palm Bay Police Department, they responded to Malabar Road and Eldron Boulevard Sunday. The victim, who suffered from lacerations, is in stable condition. Police have not been...
WESH
Police: 15-year-old arrested after Volusia County shooting injures 3
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting. Chief Jakari Young said the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova Road. According to Young, three victims were transported to Halifax Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition. The...
WESH
Palm Bay police: Man accused of stabbing, injuring roommate taken into custody
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Bay police say an incident thought to be a shooting was actually a stabbing. According to the Palm Bay Police Department, they responded to Malabar Road and Eldron Boulevard Sunday. The victim of a stabbing attack in a Palm Bay neighborhood late New Year’s...
WESH
Man killed in Volusia County crash on New Year's Eve, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that killed one person Saturday night in Deltona. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a crash at Howland Boulevard and Fort Smith Boulevard shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Deputies believe that a 2010 Kia...
WESH
FHP: Man facing DUI charges after Sumter County crash kills motorcyclist
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A man is facing charges after a deadly crash in Sumter County. Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Friday. An SUV westbound on State Road 44 was changing lanes when the car crashed with a motorcycle. The motorcycle's driver,...
Comments / 0