Pecatonica, IL

Pecatonica wins Eastland Holiday Championship with victory over South Beloit

 4 days ago

LANARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It’s been quite the week for the Pecatonica boys’ basketball team. The Indians played in two Holiday Tournament Championship games.

Monday night they played in the finals of the Forreston Tournament where they lost to Byron. Thursday night they played in the finals of the Eastland Tournament. They won that one when they defeated South Beloit in the championship game 57-35.

The Indians took advantage of some foul trouble by South Beloit’s 6-8 Ross Robertson. He picked up his third foul early in the second quarter and spent several minutes on the bench.

In the third quarter he returned and helped the SoBos climb back into the game briefly before Pecatonica pulled away again.

Pec was led by 17 points from senior center Korbin Gann. Robertson led South Beloit with 17 points. For highlights watch the media player above.

