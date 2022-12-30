Chicago Police are looking for three suspects in an uncommonly brutal attack that happened in the early hours of Monday morning just east of busy North Halsted Street. A 40-year-old man was walking just after midnight along the 700 block of West Buckingham Place in Chicago's Northalsted neighborhood when he said he was beaten by as many as three suspects, including one wielding a wooden board with a nail sticking out of it.

