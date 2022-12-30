Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her ActionsTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Transit Authority hiring Bus Mechanics, Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Rich Township High School Residents To See $15Mil. Decrease In Property TaxesSouth Suburban NewsRichton Park, IL
'Wolf Moon' rises: The first full moon of 2023 is known as a 'micromoon'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
cwbchicago.com
Man critically injured in fall while trying to climb down the exterior of a Near North Side apartment building, police say
Chicago — A man was critically injured Monday evening when he fell from the third floor of a Near North Side apartment complex, apparently while trying to scale down the building’s exterior, Chicago police said. He fell in the 1100 block of North Larrabee, but the building’s address is in the 500 block of West Elm.
3 Teens Injured in Shooting on Chicago's West Side, Police Say
Three teens were injured after a shooting on Chicago’s West Side Monday afternoon. According to Chicago police, the three teens were standing on a sidewalk just before 4 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Springfield when a vehicle pulled up, and an individual inside opened fire. Two of...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, shot while pumping gas on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot while pumping gas early Tuesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was pumping gas around 12:11 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Cicero Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the shoulder, police said. Paramedics took the teen to...
'He just started life': Young father hit, killed by driver who tried to flee in West Englewood
Police said the driver is in custody and charges are pending.
Two 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Lawndale
Two 13-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy were on a sidewalk about 3:55 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Springfield Avenue when someone in a vehicle drove up and an occupant started shooting, Chicago police said. All three boys were hospitalized.
12-Year-Old Dead After Single-Vehicle Crash On the Stevenson Expressway
A 12-year-old child died after a single-vehicle crash early Sunday on the Stevenson Expressway, according to Illinois State Police. State troopers responded to a rollover crash about 3:15 a.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of the Stevenson at Harlem Avenue, officials said. The child was ejected from the vehicle and...
Chicago shooting: 9-year-old boy dies after shot inside Far South Side home, police say
The child was transported to Comer Children's Hospital, where he later died, according to Chicago police.
cwbchicago.com
Graffiti artist who killed another tagger in 2012 shot at a security guard after a traffic crash in South Loop, prosecutors say
Chicago — A one-time graffiti artist convicted of killing another tagger in 2012 slammed his car into a semi-truck in the South Loop last week and then opened fire on a security guard who tried to assist him, prosecutors said. Kristopher Klimala, 30, and his passenger remain hospitalized for injuries they suffered in the crash.
9-Year-Old Boy Shot to Death Inside Residence on Far South Side
A 9-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a residence on the city's Far South Side Saturday evening, according to officials. Officials said the boy was shot in the 9400 block of South Wallace Street shortly after 6:30 p.m. and went into traumatic arrest. The boy was transported to Comer Children's...
CPD: 9-year-old dies after being shot inside Washington Heights home
CHICAGO — A 9-year-old child has died after being shot inside a home in Washington Heights, according to the Chicago Police Department. CPD said the incident happened in the 9400 block of South Wallace Street Sunday evening. Sources tell WGN the child was shot multiple times and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, […]
fox32chicago.com
Son stabbed father to death on New Year's Eve in West Pullman: officials
CHICAGO - A man was charged with murder for allegedly stabbing his 64-year-old father to death on New Year's Eve in the West Pullman neighborhood. Calvin Rice, Jr., 27, is accused of fatally stabbing Calvin Rice around 9 p.m. in the 12100 block of South Emerald Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Shots Fired at Mariano's in West Town, Where Man Was Killed 2 Weeks Earlier
Gunfire erupted Sunday in the parking lot of a Mariano’s in West Town, where a man was fatally shot about two weeks ago. About 5:40 p.m., a 31-year-old man was loading items into his car in the grocery store’s parking lot in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue when someone drove up in a car and began shooting, Chicago police said.
NBC Chicago
12-Year-Old Passenger Killed in Rollover Accident on I-55 Near Summit
A 12-year-old was killed after being involved in a rollover accident early Sunday on the Stevenson Expressway (I-55) near suburban Summit after a vehicle lost control and flipped over, officials say. According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded at 3:15 a.m. to a call of a single vehicle crash in...
fox32chicago.com
3 teens shot by unknown gunman on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Three teenagers were shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. Around 3:55 p.m., police say the juvenile victims were on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of South Springfield Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside pulled out a gun and fired shots.
Brutal Attack Leaves Northalsted Man in Critical Condition
Chicago Police are looking for three suspects in an uncommonly brutal attack that happened in the early hours of Monday morning just east of busy North Halsted Street. A 40-year-old man was walking just after midnight along the 700 block of West Buckingham Place in Chicago's Northalsted neighborhood when he said he was beaten by as many as three suspects, including one wielding a wooden board with a nail sticking out of it.
Intoxicated driver arrested after Metra train hits his vehicle in North Chicago, officials say
An accused drunk driver was arrested after his car got stuck on the railroad tracks and a Metra train, which was occupied with passengers, struck the car in North Chicago Friday evening. The incident happened just after 9 p.m. Friday at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Sheridan Road in North Chicago. Metra train 370 […]
fox32chicago.com
New details released in Chicago shooting death of 9-year-old Jarvis Watts
CHICAGO - A 9-year-old is the latest young victim of violence in Chicago, and his death has been ruled a homicide by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Now, community activists are offering to pay for the child’s funeral services, and they’re offering a reward for information that will lead to an arrest in the case.
Chicago police: Man, 73, struck in head with screwdriver in Lakeview robbery
A 73-year-old man was struck in the head with a screwdriver during a robbery inside a Lakeview apartment building last Thursday, Chicago police said.
Man, 34, stabbed in Chicago McDonald's parking lot
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed and critically wounded Sunday night in the parking lot of a McDonald's on Chicago's South Side. The 34-year-old arguing with someone he knew around 9:31 in the parking lot in the 9200 block of South Commercial Avenue when they pulled out a knife and stabbed him, police said.
Chicago shooting: 3 teens shot on sidewalk in Lawndale, police say
Three teenagers were shot on a sidewalk on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
85K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0