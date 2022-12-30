ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, shot while pumping gas on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot while pumping gas early Tuesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was pumping gas around 12:11 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Cicero Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the shoulder, police said. Paramedics took the teen to...
cwbchicago.com

Graffiti artist who killed another tagger in 2012 shot at a security guard after a traffic crash in South Loop, prosecutors say

Chicago — A one-time graffiti artist convicted of killing another tagger in 2012 slammed his car into a semi-truck in the South Loop last week and then opened fire on a security guard who tried to assist him, prosecutors said. Kristopher Klimala, 30, and his passenger remain hospitalized for injuries they suffered in the crash.
WGN News

CPD: 9-year-old dies after being shot inside Washington Heights home

CHICAGO — A 9-year-old child has died after being shot inside a home in Washington Heights, according to the Chicago Police Department. CPD said the incident happened in the 9400 block of South Wallace Street Sunday evening. Sources tell WGN the child was shot multiple times and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, […]
fox32chicago.com

Son stabbed father to death on New Year's Eve in West Pullman: officials

CHICAGO - A man was charged with murder for allegedly stabbing his 64-year-old father to death on New Year's Eve in the West Pullman neighborhood. Calvin Rice, Jr., 27, is accused of fatally stabbing Calvin Rice around 9 p.m. in the 12100 block of South Emerald Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
NBC Chicago

12-Year-Old Passenger Killed in Rollover Accident on I-55 Near Summit

A 12-year-old was killed after being involved in a rollover accident early Sunday on the Stevenson Expressway (I-55) near suburban Summit after a vehicle lost control and flipped over, officials say. According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded at 3:15 a.m. to a call of a single vehicle crash in...
fox32chicago.com

3 teens shot by unknown gunman on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Three teenagers were shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. Around 3:55 p.m., police say the juvenile victims were on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of South Springfield Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside pulled out a gun and fired shots.
NBC Chicago

Brutal Attack Leaves Northalsted Man in Critical Condition

Chicago Police are looking for three suspects in an uncommonly brutal attack that happened in the early hours of Monday morning just east of busy North Halsted Street. A 40-year-old man was walking just after midnight along the 700 block of West Buckingham Place in Chicago's Northalsted neighborhood when he said he was beaten by as many as three suspects, including one wielding a wooden board with a nail sticking out of it.
fox32chicago.com

New details released in Chicago shooting death of 9-year-old Jarvis Watts

CHICAGO - A 9-year-old is the latest young victim of violence in Chicago, and his death has been ruled a homicide by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Now, community activists are offering to pay for the child’s funeral services, and they’re offering a reward for information that will lead to an arrest in the case.
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 34, stabbed in Chicago McDonald's parking lot

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed and critically wounded Sunday night in the parking lot of a McDonald's on Chicago's South Side. The 34-year-old arguing with someone he knew around 9:31 in the parking lot in the 9200 block of South Commercial Avenue when they pulled out a knife and stabbed him, police said.
NBC Chicago

