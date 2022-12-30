Dusty Evely previews Packers and Vikings
Dusty Evely of Packer Report and the Pack A Day podcast joins Steve "Sparky" Fifer to preview the Packers and Vikings game. Other topics include: Packers red zone struggles, Quay Walker, and Devonte Wyatt.
