Green Bay, WI

Dusty Evely previews Packers and Vikings

 4 days ago

Dusty Evely of Packer Report and the Pack A Day podcast joins Steve "Sparky" Fifer to preview the Packers and Vikings game. Other topics include: Packers red zone struggles, Quay Walker, and Devonte Wyatt.

