ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Justice Department sues major drug distributor over opioid epidemic

By Zach Schonfeld
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4ZA6_0jyIOUTq00

The Department of Justice (DOJ) sued one of the nation’s largest drug distributors on Thursday, accusing the company of partially fueling the opioid crisis by failing to report hundreds of thousands of suspicious orders.

The civil complaint against AmerisourceBergen, filed in federal court in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, asks for potentially billions of dollars in financial penalties against the firm based on alleged violations of the Controlled Substances Act that federal prosecutors say date back to 2014.

“The Department of Justice is committed to holding accountable those who fueled the opioid crisis by flouting the law,” Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said in a statement. “Companies distributing opioids are required to report suspicious orders to federal law enforcement. Our complaint alleges that AmerisourceBergen — which sold billions of units of prescription opioids over the past decade — repeatedly failed to comply with that requirement.”

The complaint in particular singles out several pharmacies that prosecutors alleged demonstrate how AmerisourceBergen was aware of “red flags” of their product being diverted to illegal markets, arguing the company continued to sell product anyways and did not properly report the suspicions.

Prosecutors alleged AmerisourceBergen continued to send drugs to two pharmacies even after it became aware their product was likely being sold in parking lots for cash.

The complaint also details AmerisourceBergen’s alleged sales to one pharmacy that pleaded guilty to unlawfully selling controlled substances, another whose pharmacist-in-charge was indicted for alleged drug diversion and another that the company identified was distributing drugs to 11 patients who were potentially addicted to drugs.

AmerisourceBergen pushed back on those examples, arguing the blame should instead be placed on the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

“In each of these examples — which were cherry picked by DOJ from the thousands of pharmacies AmerisourceBergen delivers medicines to be the most incriminating to the company — the DEA received information directly from AmerisourceBergen on the pharmacy and its ordering of controlled substances like opioids,” the company said in a statement.

“And in each case AmerisourceBergen invested time and money to take action before the DEA did,” the statement continued. “Perhaps the most fundamental demonstration of this fact is that the Department of Justice complaint never accuses AmerisourceBergen of delivering opioid based medicines to a pharmacy that the Department of Justice’s own agency — the DEA — had not registered themselves.”

The suit marks the latest attempt by the federal government as well as state and local jurisdictions to pursue claims against the pharmaceutical industry in response to the nation’s opioid crisis.

The DOJ sued Walmart roughly one year ago, accusing the nation’s largest retailer of failing to properly screen for abuse in its prescribing practices. Walmart similarly denied any wrongdoing.

Walmart separately settled with state, local and tribal governments for $3.1 billion last month.

CVS and Walgreens also agreed to collectively pay more than $10 billion to several states earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Missing Crawford County woman found deceased

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police have reported that Kelli Mead, a missing Crawford County woman, has been found deceased. Mead, 41, of Conneautville Borough had last been seen at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Embassy Health Care in West Mead Township, where she worked. PSP announced a missing person search mid-afternoon on Dec. […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Two women who went missing in 2022 in Crawford County remain missing

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — While many people gathered with their families to celebrate the holiday season, two families spent their first holiday seasons without their missing loved ones. Both Candice Caffas and Debra Sue Daniel have been missing from Meadville since the summer of 2022. Candice Candice Leeann Caffas is a Meadville resident who was last seen […]
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

PSP Erie announces New Year’s Eve weekend enforcement results

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Erie has announced the results of its recent enforcement efforts to combat DUI and encourage sober driving. PSP Erie conducted a checkpoint over the weekend of Dec. 30 through Jan. 1. During that weekend, PSP Erie reported 21 DUI arrests and two DUI crash arrests. PSP Erie did […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Appeals court rules against transgender man in bathroom case

MIAMI (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that a Florida school district’s policy of separating school bathrooms based on biological sex is constitutional. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals announced its 7-4 decision on Friday, ruling that the St. Johns County School Board did not discriminate against transgender students based on sex, […]
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
YourErie

Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police Chief Justin McIntire was fatally shot in Brackenridge, Allegheny County on Monday evening, according to Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro. According to police officials in Allegheny County, 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan Jr. of Duquesne was involved in multiple chases with police over two days due to a probation violation for […]
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Pennsylvania State Police holds conference on arrest of Bryan Kohberger

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA State Police along with the Monroe County District Attorney will be holding a press conference to discuss the apprehension of Bryan C. Kohberger. Colonel Robert Evanchick, Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, Major Christopher Paris, Area III Commander of State Police, and Monroe County District Attorney E. David Christine […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Penn State celebrates second-ever Rose Bowl win

PASADENA, Calif. (WHTM) — It was on the Rose Bowl Stadium field that Ki-Jana Carter made his name known in that 1995 Rose Bowl. Monday, it was Central Pennsylvania native Nick Singleton. The freshman running back broke out to an 87 yard touchdown that sealed a 35-21 win over the Utah Utes. Securing the Nittany […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YourErie

Nearly 10,000 wronged employees in PA see wages returned in 2022

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) recently announced that more than $8.5 million in earnings was returned to Pennsylvania workers in 2022 from investigations into alleged labor law violations. The department received more than 4,500 complaints that led to the investigations. Most of the complaints that were investigated in 2022 were […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

LIVE COVERAGE: House votes on whether to make McCarthy Speaker

The House is voting on its next Speaker. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) battled his GOP colleagues all morning in a last ditch effort to lock down the 218 votes he needs to be elected Speaker. Democrats nominated Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.). And Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) nominated fellow Arizona Republican Andy Biggs for […]
ARIZONA STATE
YourErie

Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges, his defense attorney said Saturday. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student and teaching assistant in the Department of Criminal […]
MOSCOW, ID
YourErie

National park closed following arrival of 300 migrants

The National Park Service (NPS) closed a park in the Florida Keys on Monday after about 300 migrants arrived there over the weekend. The temporary shutdown at Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles from Key West, Fla., could stretch through the week as police and emergency responders assist the migrants, park officials said. “The […]
KEY WEST, FL
YourErie

Chief justice: Judges’ safety ‘essential’ to court system

WASHINGTON (AP) — With security threats to Supreme Court justices still fresh memories, Chief Justice John Roberts on Saturday praised programs that protect judges, saying that “we must support judges by ensuring their safety.” Roberts and other conservative Supreme Court justices were the subject of protests, some at their homes, after the May leak of the court’s decision that […]
ARKANSAS STATE
YourErie

YourErie

19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy