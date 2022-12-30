Fire crews called to Shelby home for chimney fire

TOWN OF SHELBY, Wis. (WKBT) – Two people and a small kitten are okay following a structure fire in the Town of Shelby.

The Shelby Fire Department responded to the home around 2:30 Thursday afternoon.

When they arrived, firefighters say the basement and first floor were full of smoke.

They discovered a fire in the chimney.

The crews put the fire out within 15 minutes.

First responders say chimney fires are becoming less common.

However, they can still happen without proper precautions, especially if you’ve just moved into a home.

“It’s typically homeowners’ first or second year with a home, or they didn’t use the fireplace for a long time, they light it for the first time and that’s when they have a problem,” said Assistant Chief of Shelby Fire Department Travis Proksch.

Firefighters say the home had minimal smoke damage and the family should be able to move back in.

