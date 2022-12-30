ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aliquippa, PA

Getting the job done: Aliquippa knocks off West Philadelphia 47-40 at Central Valley Roundball Holiday Classic

By Bill Allmann
Beaver County Times
 4 days ago
CENTER TWP. – The Aliquippa boys’ basketball team is appreciative of the fact games are decided on the scoreboard and not by style points like figure skating.

Especially since its 47-40 win over West Philadelphia at the Central Valley Roundball Holiday Classic was certainly not a thing of beauty even though the Quips never trailed.

Tournament begins:Central Valley Roundball Holiday Classic hits 30th anniversary

“We’ve played four games, West Philadelphia has played 13 and it shows,” said Aliquippa coach Nick Lackovich. “We’re having to learn on the fly ― we’ve done it before but it doesn’t get any easier.”

The minimal number of games that Lackovich’s charges have played is because of the success of the football team. The Quips reached the PIAA title game and four of the five basketball starters played in that football game.

One of those players ― DJ Walker ― led the Quips in scoring with 18 points. His progress in the transformation from football to basketball player was even obvious during the game. He scored five in the first half but 13 of the Quips’ 22 after intermission.

“We’re still not a basketball team yet, but we’re getting there,” Walker said. “I was getting more locked on as we were playing this game but we’re still a couple of games from being a basketball team.

“We knew very little about West Philadelphia, we watched a few films was all we had. We still have the talent to match up with anybody, but we’re not there as a team yet.”

One obvious measure of the team’s transition was its shooting ― as the Quips advanced deep into the PIAA basketball playoffs last year, they rarely missed free throws, making about 90%. In fact, when there were misses, fans wondered what they were setting up.

Against the Speedboys (really, that is the nickname) of West Philadelphia, the Quips made just 13 of 27 free throws and the field goal shooting was even worse.

“We haven’t had a chance to work on free throws and shooting and it shows,” Lackovich said. “I’ve never seen these guys miss free throws like that, but the one thing they do know how to do is win and they just grind it out.

“It takes toughness to grind it out, but these guys do it. They’ve done it before and we’ve seen it before. In the offseason, I could only scrape together a few guys for a scrimmage and only had a handful of guys for summer league. When you put together a long football playoff run, it shows, but no one feels sorry for you, and who can blame them?

“Having games back to back doesn’t give you time to work on things either but we’ll have it together in a few weeks.”

The only other Aliquippa player to score in double figures was senior Damar Freeman, the lone starter not on the football team, with 10.

