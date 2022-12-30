Read full article on original website
Indiana Child Services: Fatalities due to maltreatment rose in 2021
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana officials on Friday reported 10 additional child fatalities from “caregiver maltreatment” in 2021 than a year earlier. The total of caregiving maltreatment deaths increased to 60 in 2021 from 50 in 2020, the Indiana Department of Child Services says in its annual report for 2021. The department takes a year to prepare the report, which was issued as 2022 nears its end.
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
indypolitics.org
NORMLizing Indiana’s Cannabis Laws
Indy Politics speaks with representatives from NORML Indiana, the organization that has been pushing for the legalization of marijuana. We discuss the likelihood of that occurring in the next session of the Indiana General Assembly. The Leon-Tailored Audio runs a total of 30 minutes. The first segment is 20 minutes;...
WNDU
Indiana Dept. of Health urges parents to have children tested for led under new law
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off. Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw.
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer sworn into second term Sunday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is promising to bring people together to solve problems across Michigan. It was a commitment she made after being sworn into her second term as Michigan’s Governor Sunday. “If you want to come together to get things done, your future is in...
Indiana Flu Update
As flu cases continue to rise across the state, one Hoosier doctor has some suggestions on how to stay safe. Recent statistics show that 64 Hoosiers have died of flu-related illness so far this year, with thousands more falling ill. These numbers could be even higher now, as the holidays have delayed some reports. Dr. Ethan Charles Blocher-Smith, Outpatient Family Medicine Physician with IU Health in Fishers, says these numbers are significantly higher than they were at this time last year. He attributes this spike to various causes, including a more dangerous strain of the flu. However, Dr. Blocher-Smith urges you to get this year’s vaccine. He says getting vaccinated is still the best way to protect yourself, though he notes that it will take your body about two weeks to build an immunity after getting the vaccine. Other ways to stay safe include washing your hands, cleaning surfaces, staying home if you are sick, wearing a mask, and seeing a medical professional if sick to possibly access an anti-viral treatment. Unfortunately, some of these anti-viral treatments are not as readily available as they have been in the past. So, the shortage of medications like Tamiflu makes seeing a doctor even more important if you feel you might have the flu.
14news.com
Statewide vehicle pursuit law takes effect in Indiana on Sunday
(WNDU) - A law that will impact police departments across Indiana goes into effect on Sunday. The statewide policy starting Jan. 1 creates minimum standards for how police can pursue suspects. The policy states a pursuit should not begin or be continued if the need for immediate apprehension is very...
WOWO News
Should Indiana Ax Its Individual Income Tax?
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana State Senator, Travis Holdman, a Republican from Markle who chairs the Senate Tax & Fiscal Policy Committee tells Inside INdiana Business that he plans to introduce legislation next year to create a commission to consider changes to Indiana’s tax structure, including phasing out the state income tax.
KIMT
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for much of viewing area
NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota) .A slow moving system will bring wintry weather through Wednesday. The worst conditions will be later this morning and early afternoon when heavy band of precipitation lifts up from the south across the region. A wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice across southern Minnesota will continue today. Some locations may see over a quarter of an inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. This morning, heavy snow will move into southwest Minnesota, and spread across central Minnesota and western Wisconsin into early afternoon. Several hours with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely, which will cause significant travel impacts as visibility drops to a quarter mile at times due to the heavy snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for this heavy snow, with generally 5 to 9 inches of snow expected, with the highest amounts across portions of west central and southwest Minnesota. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas that will see a wintry mix, and less snow. The warnings will end later this evening, and transition to a Winter Weather Advisory as steady snow develops Tuesday night and persist through Wednesday. Most locations can expect an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow during period. Please adjust your travel plans if possible. ...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
WNDU
19-year-old hurt in apparent drive-by shooting in St. Joseph County
While some policies haven't changed in years, other stores are tightening up the rules in 2023, which means that return could cost you.
More than 60 Hoosiers now dead from the flu
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 16 more people have died of the flu in the Hoosier state this season. The state health department has reported flu activity as “very high” in Indiana. Right now, 64 Hoosiers have died from the flu in 2022. Most of the are 65 […]
southarkansassun.com
WTHI
Three Indiana men arrested for drunk driving on New Year's Eve
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police increased patrols for New Year's Eve celebrations. Between 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., ISP conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers in the Vincennes area. In Knox County, troopers gave out 29 traffic tickets, 42 traffic warnings, arrested three motorists...
