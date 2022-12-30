Read full article on original website
WDEF
Southern Scuffle day 1
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Chattanooga Wrestlers like Brayden Palmer who won round of 32 to advance in the tournament. He also defeated Iowa State’s no. 2 seed Attasauov 7-4., Noah Castillo also was victories over Minnesota in the round of 32. The tournament continues Monday with the doors opening at...
WDEF
Mocs Wrestler Brayden Palmer Falls in Southern Scuffle Finals to 3 Time All American
CHATTANOOGA—Chattanooga Mocs sophomore Brayden Palmer’s run at 133 came to an end in the Southern Scuffle, presented by Compound Sportswear. He lost in the Championship tilt to Oklahoma State 3-time All-American and NCAA Finalist Daton Fix. Fix claimed a 7-3 decision. Palmer battled but couldn’t get the reverse...
WDEF
Shed Catches on Fire in Lookout Valley
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A neighborhood in Lookout Valley was shutdown for a time earlier this evening. According to Chattanooga firefighters on scene, a shed behind a home on the 3300 block of Dougs Drive caught on fire. No damage to any residential structures were reported. Witnesses in the neighborhood say...
WDEF
Special Election Today in North Georgia Mountains
BLUE RIDGE, Georgia (WDEF) – Five candidates are on the ballot for a special election in north Georgia on Tuesday. They are running to replace Blue Ridge Representative David Ralston, who died in November. The candidates include his widow, Sheree Ralston, who has been endorsed by the Governor. The...
WDEF
One Person Shot on New Year’s Eve in Alton Park
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police make an arrest after a shooting on New Year’s Eve. It happened around 11:30 Saturday night. Police say someone was shot in the 4600 block of Highland Avenue in Alton Park. Witnesses told police there was a fight between the victim and another man...
WDEF
20 Apartments Burned Up in Fire off Mountain Creek Road
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A fire started in an empty apartment at Signal View Condos late last night. The flames caused catastrophic damage to at least 19 other units, however no one was hurt. First responders arrived on the scene around 1 a.m. to contain the fire. Multiple residents...
WDEF
Son Saves Mother From Sale Creek House Fire
SALE CREEK, Tenn. (WDEF)- A man in Sale Creek drove home after church today to find his mother’s house was on fire. Hamilton County Emergency Management say that the son called in the fire shortly before 12:30 this afternoon on Gothard Street. The son went into the burning house...
WDEF
Boil Water Advisory Lifted in Dade County
TRENTON, Ga. (WDEF)-The Boil Water Advisory in Dade County that was issued last week has been lifted. The Dade County Water and Sewer Authority said that water pressures have been returned to normal solving the issue. Their microbiologist has confirmed the water is safe after a series of tests. The...
WDEF
Local officials spread awareness on human trafficking
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and officials are looking to raise awareness to assist victims. The Hamilton County Health Department posted online that “traffickers use force, fraud, or coercion to lure victims into forced labor, domestic servitude, or sexual exploitation.”. The Tennessee...
