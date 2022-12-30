Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb makes appointments to various boards and commissions
INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions including Jerry Roach, of Orleans, to the Board of Safety Review. Board of Safety Review. The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until July 31, 2025:. Jerry Roach...
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer sworn into second term Sunday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is promising to bring people together to solve problems across Michigan. It was a commitment she made after being sworn into her second term as Michigan’s Governor Sunday. “If you want to come together to get things done, your future is in...
hometownnewsnow.com
County Government Looking to Fill Board Appointments
(La Porte County, IN) - The La Porte County Council is looking for citizens to fill appointments to boards of various types. La Porte County Public Library Board of Trustees, 4-year term, applicant must have lived in district for at least 2 years. Michigan City Public Library Board of Trustees,...
WNDU
Michiana hospitals welcome first newborns of 2023
(WNDU) -As we welcome in 2023, we’re also welcoming in the first newborns of the year here in Michiana!. Beacon Health System says it delivered the first New Year’s baby in Michiana. Sean Daniel Miller came into the world at 12:51 a.m. at Elkhart General Hospital. First-time parents...
WNDU
19-year-old hurt in apparent drive-by shooting in St. Joseph County
19-year-old hurt in apparent drive-by shooting in St. Joseph County
michiganradio.org
Report: Berrien Co. has highest jail phone rate in the nation
It’s expensive to communicate while incarcerated. And the Berrien County Jail is the most expensive place in the nation to make calls. That’s according to a report by the Prison Policy Initiative, which tracks the cost of jail and prison phone calls, and advocates for policies to bring down those costs. Its latest report looked at phone rates through 2021. It found that people incarcerated at the Berrien County Jail paid at least 3.5 times more than people held in other county jails in Michigan.
WNDU
1 killed in Monday night shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting in South Bend late Monday night. Police were called just before 11:30 p.m. to the 800 block of Ashland Avenue on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a female suffering from gunshot wounds. She was...
WNDU
1 injured in overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting overnight in South Bend. Police were called around 12:15 a.m. on Monday to the 1500 block of Lincoln Way West. When they arrived, they found one person with injuries that were not life-threatening.
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
Reminder: New turn signal law in effect in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A new turn signal law went into effect at the start of the new year that chops out a specific measured distance in which a turn signal is required to be used before a turn. Previously, Indiana law required vehicles to signal 200 feet before a turn or lane change, or 300 feet […]
WNDU
Berrien County Animal Control shelter receives upgrades
Berrien County Animal Control shelter receives upgrades
abc57.com
St. Joseph County New Year's Day shooting leaves one injured
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind., --- Police are investigating a shooting in St. Joseph County that sent one person to the hospital. Dispatch confirmed the call came in around 9:24 p.m. on Sunday for reports of a shooting on the 23000 block of Filmore Road in St. Joseph County. Police say...
hometownnewsnow.com
Good Response to Dumpster Program
(La Porte, IN) - The dumpster program in the city of La Porte is over for the season. It will resume in the spring. The dumpsters are made available in the spring, summer and fall for residents to dispose of things like old furniture and mattresses. La Porte Code Enforcement...
indypolitics.org
NORMLizing Indiana’s Cannabis Laws
Indy Politics speaks with representatives from NORML Indiana, the organization that has been pushing for the legalization of marijuana. We discuss the likelihood of that occurring in the next session of the Indiana General Assembly. The Leon-Tailored Audio runs a total of 30 minutes. The first segment is 20 minutes;...
WNDU
17-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting early Monday morning. Officers were called just before 1:25 a.m. to the area of W. Indiana Avenue and Prairie Street on reports of a shooting with injuries. They later located a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds at the intersection of Chester Street and Wagner Avenue.
WNDU
2 New Year’s Day shootings in South Bend under investigation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When the ball dropped at midnight, apparently so did gunshots in South Bend. The South Bend Police Department says there were two shootings in the early hours of New Year’s Day. The first shooting is believed to have taken place around 12:15 a.m. in...
WNDU
Mishawaka Food Pantry changes direction under new leadership
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - After shutting down operations indefinitely, the Mishawaka Food Pantry tells 16 News Now they’ve changed leadership. It comes after their former executive director was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in October. Officials at the Mishawaka Food Pantry tell us that they were close...
wamwamfm.com
Indiana Nursing Shortage
There is a nursing shortage in Indiana with experts saying that altogether Indiana’s hospitals are understaffed by about 4,300 nurses. Organizations like the Indiana Hospital Association have done what they can to get hospitals staffed, but they say one thing that is really hampering efforts to find enough nurses is the state’s licensing requirements for nurses to work in Indiana.
Welcome to the world: Illinois, Indiana hospitals celebrate first babies of 2023
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The new year is underway and with that, there are new additions who met their parents and the world for the first time. Hospitals around Illinois and Indiana are celebrating their first deliveries of 2023. Prepare to have your faces scrunched for a while as we introduce you to these precious infants. Advocate Health Care Aalora was born at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove at 12:37 a.m. Sunday.Aalora weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and 18 inches long. She will live in southwest suburban Lemont with parents Lopa and Aashish Vyas and her big brother.AdventHealth BolingbrookAdventHealth in Bolingbrook welcomed Zaviyar at...
Detroit News
MyPillow's Lindell endorses DePerno for GOP chair, tells other candidates to 'stand down'
MyPIllow CEO Mike Lindell on Friday endorsed Matt DePerno in the Michigan GOP chair race, arguing the Kalamazoo lawyer and unsuccessful attorney general nominee would prioritize "raising money, beating Democrats and fighting for election integrity." Lindell asked other candidates for the chair position to "stand down and support Matt." "There...
