ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs19news

UVA Chapel closed for renovations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the first time since the 1950s, the University of Virginia Chapel is closed for renovations. The chapel will be undergoing some sprucing up to clean, restore, and refinish original features while adding some modern touches throughout. Brian Hogg, the senior historic preservation planner in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

A program to help fitness goals in the New Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The New Year pushes people to try new things and set new goals, especially in fitness. At Wartime Fitness boxing, people are being encouraged to try the 10-step program. Coach and owner George Rivera knows some people can get away from their goals as the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wina.com

Charlottesville woman murdered in Gordonsville

GORDONSVILLE (WINA) – A Charlottesville woman has been shot to death in Gordonsville. The Orange County Sheriff’s office was dispatched to a home at 19540 Gates Drive — off West Gordan a half-mile from Main Street — around 5 Tuesday afternoon. They arrived and found 48-year old Deborah Griffin of Charlottesville lying in the yard, and found 79-year old James Irvin Geer inside where he was taken into custody.
GORDONSVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man wins $100K prize on scratch-off ticket

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Lottery scratch-off ticket wins are one in a million, but this Rockbridge county man tested his luck. Gardening enthusiast, Peter Louquet won the grand prize of $100,000 off a “Crossword Connect 5x” ticket, reports Virginia Lottery. “This was almost in the...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Local food systems get government boost

Local food systems are getting a boost with new funding from the state government. Two organizations located in our region are receiving new funding to support local foods. The Youngkin administration recently announced Silver Creek and Seamans’ Orchards in Nelson County will receive financial assistance to purchase new processing equipment. Also receiving funds will be Kelley Turkeys in Crozet, which will use the new funding to purchase new packaging equipment. State officials say organizations like these are “growth engines” and are a source of jobs throughout rural Virginia.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

First baby born after New Year at Sentara MJH

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- As everyone rang in the new year, some people were welcoming their newest family member. Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital welcomed its first baby of the year at 2:41 a.m. on Jan. 1. The Proffitt family welcomed a baby girl. The family wasn’t even considering...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Bodies found in submerged car

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a vehicle found in a river in Nelson County on Dec. 27. According to the VSP, they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Final days before plastic bag tax goes into effect

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --On Sunday, Albemarle County and Charlottesville’s plastic bag taxes go into effect. Stores that offer plastic bags at checkout may still use them, but customers will need to pay five cents for each bag they use. The money from this new tax will go...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

IX Art Park NYE party took guests on cosmic journey

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- New Year’s Eve parties are happening all over the city, including one at the IX Art Park. The theme of the party was galaxies. Local DJs took guests on a cosmic journey on the dance floor. While partygoers were enjoying disco house, techno, and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

New Year's Brunch at Bold Rock Cidery

NELLYSFORD, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Bold Rock Cidery doesn't want the new year's fun to stop. The cidery hosted what it called a “hangover brunch.” Families could enjoy a menu with filling food like a breakfast burrito or a cheeseburger. Those who are of age could also enjoy...
NELLYSFORD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy