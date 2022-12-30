Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AtlantaTed RiversAtlanta, GA
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Tradition, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The VarsityDeanLandAthens, GA
Officer That Killed A Man, Indicted 4 Years Later. Why Not Then?Chibuzo NwachukuAtlanta, GA
A Day Trip to Atlanta GeorgiaEast Coast TravelerAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
cbs19news
UVA Chapel closed for renovations
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the first time since the 1950s, the University of Virginia Chapel is closed for renovations. The chapel will be undergoing some sprucing up to clean, restore, and refinish original features while adding some modern touches throughout. Brian Hogg, the senior historic preservation planner in...
cbs19news
A program to help fitness goals in the New Year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The New Year pushes people to try new things and set new goals, especially in fitness. At Wartime Fitness boxing, people are being encouraged to try the 10-step program. Coach and owner George Rivera knows some people can get away from their goals as the...
wina.com
Charlottesville woman murdered in Gordonsville
GORDONSVILLE (WINA) – A Charlottesville woman has been shot to death in Gordonsville. The Orange County Sheriff’s office was dispatched to a home at 19540 Gates Drive — off West Gordan a half-mile from Main Street — around 5 Tuesday afternoon. They arrived and found 48-year old Deborah Griffin of Charlottesville lying in the yard, and found 79-year old James Irvin Geer inside where he was taken into custody.
wfxrtv.com
Man wins $100K prize on scratch-off ticket
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Lottery scratch-off ticket wins are one in a million, but this Rockbridge county man tested his luck. Gardening enthusiast, Peter Louquet won the grand prize of $100,000 off a “Crossword Connect 5x” ticket, reports Virginia Lottery. “This was almost in the...
wvtf.org
Trouble in Spotsylvania County Schools sparks action in Albemarle
School board races don’t often galvanize communities, but more than 400 people are already getting e-mails from a group called Forward Albemarle. Its mission is to promote diversity, equity, inclusivity and excellence in public schools – and to avoid what has happened in Spotsylvania County. There, a group...
wsvaonline.com
Local food systems get government boost
Local food systems are getting a boost with new funding from the state government. Two organizations located in our region are receiving new funding to support local foods. The Youngkin administration recently announced Silver Creek and Seamans’ Orchards in Nelson County will receive financial assistance to purchase new processing equipment. Also receiving funds will be Kelley Turkeys in Crozet, which will use the new funding to purchase new packaging equipment. State officials say organizations like these are “growth engines” and are a source of jobs throughout rural Virginia.
The Head Of The Chick-Fil-A Foundation Is Leaving To Start His Own Nonprofit
Rodney Bullard, who has served as the head of the Chick-Fil-A Foundation for more than a decade is leaving the organization to start his own nonprofit. Bullard told the Atlanta Business Chronicle that he is leaving his post as the foundation’s executive director and vice president of social responsibility to focus on “a passion of mine.”
cbs19news
First baby born after New Year at Sentara MJH
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- As everyone rang in the new year, some people were welcoming their newest family member. Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital welcomed its first baby of the year at 2:41 a.m. on Jan. 1. The Proffitt family welcomed a baby girl. The family wasn’t even considering...
Three dead, 2 missing after SUV found submerged in Virginia river
Three people are dead and two more are considered missing after an SUV was found submerged in Nelson county river. Virginia State Police is continuing to investigate.
Virginia woman killed in fiery crash in Fauquier County
Police said the woman, 50-year-old Anna M. Frye, of Bealeton, was driving a 2009 Ford Focus west on Route 651 around 11:30 p.m. in Fauquier when the crash occurred. Police say Frye failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree before her car caught fire.
NBC 29 News
Bodies found in submerged car
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a vehicle found in a river in Nelson County on Dec. 27. According to the VSP, they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County.
cbs19news
Final days before plastic bag tax goes into effect
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --On Sunday, Albemarle County and Charlottesville’s plastic bag taxes go into effect. Stores that offer plastic bags at checkout may still use them, but customers will need to pay five cents for each bag they use. The money from this new tax will go...
cbs19news
IX Art Park NYE party took guests on cosmic journey
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- New Year’s Eve parties are happening all over the city, including one at the IX Art Park. The theme of the party was galaxies. Local DJs took guests on a cosmic journey on the dance floor. While partygoers were enjoying disco house, techno, and...
Not So Happy Holidays: Driver Charged With Post-Christmas DUI In Virginia, Sheriff Says
The holidays were a little too happy for a driver in Virginia who was busted for alleged impaired driving on I-95 in Virginia on Tuesday afternoon.Caroline County resident Dino Davies, 31, of Ruther Glen, was busted for a DUI in Stafford County after he was apprehended for drunkenly driving and spr…
cbs19news
New Year's Brunch at Bold Rock Cidery
NELLYSFORD, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Bold Rock Cidery doesn't want the new year's fun to stop. The cidery hosted what it called a “hangover brunch.” Families could enjoy a menu with filling food like a breakfast burrito or a cheeseburger. Those who are of age could also enjoy...
WHSV
Two people taken to hospital after early Saturday morning fire in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Crews were called to a house fire just outside of Staunton’s city limits around 5:45 Saturday morning. When crews arrived to the 1400 block of Barterbrook Road, the two people living in the home had gotten out. They were both taken to Augusta Health for evaluation.
fox5atlanta.com
Family to hold memorial service for girl found dead in East Point apartment fire
EAST POINT, Ga. - The family of a girl killed in the Polaris East Point Apartments fire last month say they are planning a memorial service and balloon release in honor of her. Arielle Jackson, 4, lost her life the day before Thanksgiving. The memorial and vigil are expected to...
Comments / 0