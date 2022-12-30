ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

klkntv.com

A murder-suicide in David City has Nebraska State Patrol investigating

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol revealed two people were found dead in a possible murder -suicide inside a house inside David City. The bodies were discovered Friday afternoon by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office after they were called in by family to conduct a welfare check around 4th and K Street.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha woman arrested after allegedly shooting into air on New Year's Eve

Omaha has once again opened its drop-off sites for Christmas tree disposal. The Omaha Fire Department had a record-breaking year. Hospitals urging Nebraska lawmakers to help financial crisis. Updated: 4 hours ago. Nebraska hospitals urge lawmakers to address financial issues. Ice threat continues north of Omaha tonight. Updated: 5 hours...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Hospitals urging Nebraska lawmakers to help financial crisis

Omaha has once again opened its drop-off sites for Christmas tree disposal. The Omaha Fire Department had a record-breaking year. Significant accumulation of ice are possible north of Highway 30 where an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. Scattered power outages and tree damage is possible.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

New Charges for Man Who Conducted Shooter Drill

(Omaha, NE) -- New charges are being filed against the man accused of conducting a frightening shooter drill in Omaha. Authorities say John Channels entered the Catholic Charities near 92nd and Bedford on May 19th and fired blanks from a handgun, causing people to panic. He was charged with making terroristic threats, but his defense attorney says the drill was planned in conjunction with Catholic Charities leaders. The Omaha World-Herald reports Douglas County prosecutors have added a child sexual assault case, with 22 more charges, against Channels. The Air Force security officer at Offutt Air Base was the underage victim's Taekwondo instructor. The 27-year-old could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted in the two separate cases.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Police make arrest in shooting near 30th and Vine Streets

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police have made an arrest in a shooting that happened near 30th and Vine Streets early Sunday morning. Frederick Gooch, 36, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Around...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Inmate at Lincoln Reception and Treatment Center Dies in Custody

George Smith, 69, died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC) in Lincoln. Smith started his sentence June 21, 2021, and was serving a sentence of 30 to 40 years on charges of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony out of Box Butte County. The...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

13-year-old shot in Omaha overnight on New Year’s Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 13-year-old boy was sent to the hospital after he was shot in the leg around 2 a.m. Sunday. According to Omaha Police, it happened near 61st and Ogden. Officers responded and found the boy with a gunshot wound. He was sent to University of Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lancaster County man arrested for stalking again

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lancaster County man with a history of stalking has been arrested again for the same crime. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division arrested Jeffrey Dieken, 45, of Hickman for stalking and violation of a protection order following a month-long investigation. LSO said...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Lincoln police make arrest in New Year's Day shooting

Lincoln Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting on New Year's Day. Officers booked 36-year-old Frederick Gooch, of Lincoln, on multiple charges, including first-degree and second-degree assault. Police say a 26-year-old man was found shot inside a home near North 30th and Vine Street around 3 a.m....
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Three arrested in Mills County

(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. On Thursday, 21-year-old Nicholas Turnbull, of Red Oak, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. 38-year-old Lambert Campuzano, of Columbus, NE, and 35-year-old Clayton Shane Geick, of Council Bluffs, were arrested in separate incidents on Friday. Campuzano is charged with OWI 1st and Geick Violated a No Contact Order.
MILLS COUNTY, IA

