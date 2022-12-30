Read full article on original website
WOWT
July 4 fireworks attack update: Pair await sentencing in Sarpy County after pleading ‘no contest’
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A Sarpy County man pled “no contest” Tuesday after a plea agreement was reached for one of multiple people charged in a Fourth of July fireworks attack that left two people with severe injuries. Jeremy Brown, 41, was declared guilty by Sarpy County District...
Power outages reported in Douglas County Tuesday morning
Over 2,000 people are without power in Douglas County on Tuesday morning. It's mainly impacting residents in North Omaha and Midtown.
KETV.com
Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down Interstate 880 on Friday for investigation
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down part of Interstate 880 near Interstate 80 Friday morning to investigate a potentially armed and dangerous man. Deputies received the call from Dakota County, Iowa, around 2 a.m. on Friday to be on the lookout, according to authorities.
klkntv.com
A murder-suicide in David City has Nebraska State Patrol investigating
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol revealed two people were found dead in a possible murder -suicide inside a house inside David City. The bodies were discovered Friday afternoon by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office after they were called in by family to conduct a welfare check around 4th and K Street.
etxview.com
Lincoln man sues Nebraska officials, all of the state's county election commissioners alleging fraud
Attorneys for all 93 county election commissioners in Nebraska and high-ranking state officials have asked a district judge to toss a Lincoln man's lawsuit against them as frivolous. Rick Hill's suit — against Gov. Pete Ricketts, Secretary of State Bob Evnen, Attorney General Doug Peterson, Speaker of the Legislature Mike...
WOWT
Omaha woman arrested after allegedly shooting into air on New Year's Eve
Omaha has once again opened its drop-off sites for Christmas tree disposal. The Omaha Fire Department had a record-breaking year. Hospitals urging Nebraska lawmakers to help financial crisis. Updated: 4 hours ago. Nebraska hospitals urge lawmakers to address financial issues. Ice threat continues north of Omaha tonight. Updated: 5 hours...
KETV.com
Interstate 80 reopens in Council Bluffs after being closed by authorities
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Authorities closed part of Interstate 80 in Council Bluffs on Monday morning. Around 8:04 a.m., the westbound I-80 express lanes were closed at Exit 4B, according to authorities. Council Bluffs police said a male experiencing a mental health crisis climbed up onto a sign above...
WOWT
Omaha woman arrested after allegedly celebrating new year with gunshots
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman is in custody for allegedly shooting into the air on New Year’s Eve. According to Omaha Police, Shotspotter detected a number of gunshots near 38th and Spaulding on Dec. 31. Officers say they found 17 shell casings on the patio and back...
WOWT
Hospitals urging Nebraska lawmakers to help financial crisis
Omaha has once again opened its drop-off sites for Christmas tree disposal. The Omaha Fire Department had a record-breaking year. Significant accumulation of ice are possible north of Highway 30 where an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. Scattered power outages and tree damage is possible.
iheart.com
New Charges for Man Who Conducted Shooter Drill
(Omaha, NE) -- New charges are being filed against the man accused of conducting a frightening shooter drill in Omaha. Authorities say John Channels entered the Catholic Charities near 92nd and Bedford on May 19th and fired blanks from a handgun, causing people to panic. He was charged with making terroristic threats, but his defense attorney says the drill was planned in conjunction with Catholic Charities leaders. The Omaha World-Herald reports Douglas County prosecutors have added a child sexual assault case, with 22 more charges, against Channels. The Air Force security officer at Offutt Air Base was the underage victim's Taekwondo instructor. The 27-year-old could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted in the two separate cases.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police make arrest in shooting near 30th and Vine Streets
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police have made an arrest in a shooting that happened near 30th and Vine Streets early Sunday morning. Frederick Gooch, 36, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Around...
KETV.com
'I still cry every day': Omaha father raises awareness about fentanyl after losing his son
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha father is starting a new year without his son. Adam Wiblishouser says his 16-year-old died from a fentanyl overdose in November. We told you last week about the spike in the use of the deadly drug. Omaha's Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration says it seized nearly 4.7 million lethal doses over a five-state region in 2022.
WOWT
Portion of Omaha’s Grover Street to close during the day for 3 weeks
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha street will be closed during the day for the next few weeks. According to Omaha Public Works, Grover Street from South 50th to 60th Streets will be closed from 9 am. to 4 p.m. for three weeks starting Tuesday, Jan. 3. The closure is...
klin.com
Inmate at Lincoln Reception and Treatment Center Dies in Custody
George Smith, 69, died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC) in Lincoln. Smith started his sentence June 21, 2021, and was serving a sentence of 30 to 40 years on charges of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony out of Box Butte County. The...
WOWT
13-year-old shot in Omaha overnight on New Year’s Day
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 13-year-old boy was sent to the hospital after he was shot in the leg around 2 a.m. Sunday. According to Omaha Police, it happened near 61st and Ogden. Officers responded and found the boy with a gunshot wound. He was sent to University of Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.
1011now.com
Lancaster County man arrested for stalking again
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lancaster County man with a history of stalking has been arrested again for the same crime. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division arrested Jeffrey Dieken, 45, of Hickman for stalking and violation of a protection order following a month-long investigation. LSO said...
KETV.com
Lincoln police make arrest in New Year's Day shooting
Lincoln Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting on New Year's Day. Officers booked 36-year-old Frederick Gooch, of Lincoln, on multiple charges, including first-degree and second-degree assault. Police say a 26-year-old man was found shot inside a home near North 30th and Vine Street around 3 a.m....
KETV.com
Southwest passengers credit Omaha staff for helping them locate their luggage
OMAHA, Neb. — These days, finding your luggage in an airport is like winning the lottery. Kristi Edgington said, “I called yesterday, and they said that they're here, so hopefully. It's been eight days.”. Several people showed up at Eppley Airfield Monday afternoon in luck. “It's been a...
Three arrested in Mills County
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. On Thursday, 21-year-old Nicholas Turnbull, of Red Oak, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. 38-year-old Lambert Campuzano, of Columbus, NE, and 35-year-old Clayton Shane Geick, of Council Bluffs, were arrested in separate incidents on Friday. Campuzano is charged with OWI 1st and Geick Violated a No Contact Order.
