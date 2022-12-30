ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC Miami

Giant Cheez-It Takes Over Pregame Ceremony at Bowl Game in Orlando

Just when you thought you've seen it all at a football game, the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando took things to a whole new level Monday. During pregame events before the showdown between the LSU Tigers and Purdue Boilermakers, a reported six-foot tall version of the popular snack cracker game out of a giant box to the hit song "Party Up" from late rapper DMX.
ORLANDO, FL
NBC Miami

What Are the Future Host Sites of the NHL Winter Classic?

What are the future host sites of the NHL Winter Classic? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The new year is here, and we all know what that means – it’s time for the annual Winter Classic. The NHL Winter Classic is an event that happens yearly and...
NBC Miami

Buffalo's Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field, Bills-Bengals Postponed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after collapsing on the field during Monday Night Football. Hamlin collided with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins while making a tackle in the first quarter. Hamlin got to his feet and momentarily stood in place before falling backwards to the field. Medical personnel immediately began tending to Hamlin, administering CPR for roughly 10 minutes while an ambulance was on the field.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Miami

Could Tom Brady Join Dolphins in 2023? Albert Breer Explains Why Miami Is Intriguing

Breer: Why Dolphins are an intriguing destination for Tom Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. That's become an increasingly interesting question as the 45-year-old quarterback nears the end of his 23rd NFL season. It appears all options are on the table for Brady, who could A) decide to retire for good, B) re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fourth season, or C) sign with a new team in 2023.
MIAMI, FL

