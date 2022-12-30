Read full article on original website
How Is Former Hillsong Student Anna Crenshaw Doing Since Her Lawsuit Against the Church?
Content warning: This article mentions allegations of sexual assault. In May of 2022, former Hillsong megachurch student Anna Crenshaw brought a lawsuit against the church, claiming that she had been sexually assaulted by a drunken staffer in 2016. Article continues below advertisement. The reporting around this case, which first appeared...
'He's Seeing Red': O.J. Simpson Fuming At Ex-Pal Kris Jenner For Not Working Her PR Magic To Restore His Rep
Bitter O.J. Simpson is fuming over being a Hollywood pariah, and the angry ex-con resents old pal Kris Jenner for not helping him regain his former A-list status, RadarOnline.com has learned."He's fed up with being avoided like the plague or outright ignored by celebrities, and he's convinced Kris could change all that by inviting him back into her inner circle," spilled a source.The reality TV momager, 67, was best friends with 75-year-old O.J.'s ex, Nicole Brown Simpson — and spies revealed she's iced out the disgraced NFL legend since her former husband, Robert Kardashian, helped acquit him of her and...
Tim Robbins, 64, Gets Cozy With Reed Morano 2 Years After Divorcing Wife, 33: Rare Photos
Tim Robbins — who was previously in a long-term relationship with Susan Sarandon — was spotted out on a date to the theater in London on Thursday, Dec. 16 with director partner Reed Morano, 45. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the 64-year-old actor and filmmaker appeared to be enjoying his time with Reed as he walked arm-in-arm with her with a huge grin displayed on his face. The photos mark the first time the Shawshank Redemption actor and Reed were spotted out in public together.
'Way Over Her Head’: Friends Urge Cher, 76, To Dump Boyfriend AE Edwards, 36
Cher has made it clear she has zero regrets or misgivings about her new relationship with rapper and music producer Alexander “AE” Edwards — who’s a full 40 years her junior — but RadarOnline.com has learned that her inner circle has made their concerns about her boy toy known.“Cher has a lot of people worried for her right now,” said a source. “She’s saying it’s her business who she dates and she’ll make her own decisions, but the warning signs are there for everyone to see.” The source said insiders cringed when the Oscar winner gushed about her new love...
Eddie Cibrian Breaks Silence On Ex-Wife Brandi Glanville's Bombshell Claim He Had Affair With 'Cave' Costar Piper Perabo
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville came forward with some explosive allegations in a new interview, claiming Yellowstone actress Piper Perabo and her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, had an affair while filming the 2005 horror-action flick The Cave.The Bravolebrity revealed why she was not a fan of the Coyote Ugly star after the movie came up in conversation, claiming that she made "friends on set" of The Cave who told her "a lot of things" after she noticed their allegedly flirty banter herself."And [Perabo] was a horrible c--- to me," she claimed to Page Six.According to Glanville, she confronted...
Trisha Yearwood Has Been Happily Married to a Fellow Country Star for Almost Two Decades
Over the last 30 years or so, Trisha Yearwood has established herself as a driving force in modern country music. She first broke onto the scene with her 1991 hit track "She's in Love with the Boy," a song that promptly went number one on Billboard's country chart. In the years that followed, Trisha's successes nabbed her three Grammy Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards, three Country Music Association awards, and one Daytime Emmy.
Ricky Martin Distances Himself From Family After Nephew’s Bombshell Accusations Against Singer: Sources
Singer Ricky Martin has cut off his family to protect himself from any more unwelcome surprises after a nephew blindsided the Grammy winner with abuse and incest accusations, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, the 21-year-old nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez accused Martin of a 7-month romantic relationship.He claimed Martin had become obsessed with him and began stalking him after the relationship ended. The entertainer denied the accusations and said the relative made up the allegations.The nephew eventually dismissed his court case against Martin. At the time, the star’s lawyers said, “The request came from the accuser...
Drake Bell & Wife Janet Von Schmeling Separate (Report)
After four years of marriage, it looks like former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell and his wife Janet Von Schmeling have called it quits. Page Six reports the two have separated and are getting divorced. A source told the outlet that Von Schmeling has “had enough” after Bell was photographed huffing...
90 Day Fiance’s Veronica Rodriguez Is Dating Kim Menzies’ Son Jamal: We ‘Really Hit It Off’
Courtesy of Veronica Rodriguez/Instagram; Courtesy of Jamal/Instagram An unexpected new romance! 90 Day Fiancé personality Veronica Rodriguez is dating her franchise costar Kim Menzies’ son, Jamal Menzies. “[I’m dating] somebody that I met kind of casually and I didn’t expect it to go anywhere but we just really, really hit it off,” Veronica, 37, said […]
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe Robyn Brown’s Kids ‘Don’t Stand a Chance’ Alongside Christine and Janelle’s ‘Well-Adjusted’ Children
Some 'Sister Wives' fans believe that Robyn Brown's five kids 'don't stand a chance' against Christine and Janelle Brown's 'well-adjusted' children.
‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Would Have Stayed Married to Kody if He Was an ‘Awesome Dad’
'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown reveals the only way she would have stayed with her ex-husband Kody Brown if he had been a better father to their six children.
Todd & Julie Chrisley’s Son Grayson, 16, Explains Why He Never Plans To Watch The Family Reality Show
Grayson Chrisley admitted he’s “never watched an episode” of Chrisley Knows Best, the reality television show that introduced the world to his family – most notably, Todd and Julie Chrisley. Grayson, 16, made this confession on the Dec. 6 episode of Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, sitting down with his sister, Savannah Chrisley, for a conversation. “I don’t think it’s interesting,” he said about this fact, per Entertainment Tonight. “I mean, I don’t like it, but apparently people do… I haven’t even watched myself on TV.”
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Hosts Family Dinner in Flagstaff After Kody Brown Split
Focusing on family. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown hosted a family dinner in Flagstaff, Arizona, after confirming her split from Kody Brown. “Making Christine’s rolls for Sunday dinner with the Flagstaff kids,” Janelle, 53, wrote alongside a photo of rolls in the oven via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 11.
Janelle Brown Hits The Gym As She Puts Her Health ‘First’ After Kody Brown Split: Watch
Janelle Brown, 53, gave her fans a glimpse into her fitness progress on Instagram Dec. 12, following her split from husband Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star posted a video with a montage of her transformation, including a clip of her lifting weights at the gym. “At what point do you decide it’s time to put your health first,” Janelle wrote on the video, before the footage showed her choosing a healthier lifestyle. “Because this has been a game changer,” she also wrote, adding, “I’m coming for you 2023.”
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown’s Aunt Kristyn Decker Calls Her ‘False Representation’ on the TLC Show ‘Pathetic’
Christine Brown's aunt, Kristyn Decker, says the producers creating false storylines on the episode of 'Sister Wives' she was on was 'pathetic,' especially the infamous bathroom scene.
Why Aren’t ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Meri and Christine Brown Friends? Inside Their Feud
Sister Wives stars Christine Brown and Meri Brown are officially single women following their splits from polygamous patriarch Kody Brown — but where do the former sister wives’ friendship stand now?. During the dramatic season 17 premiere, Christine opened up about her November 2021 split from the father...
‘Sister Wives’: 3 Ways Robyn Brown’s Life Is Identical to Her Mother’s Life
'Sister Wives' star, Robyn Brown and her mother, Alice Sullivan's lives mirror each other. Here are 3 ways Robyn modeled her life after her mother's life.
Gwendlyn Brown Says Kody Brown is ‘Getting Better’ As a Father After Split From Mom Christine
A slight improvement. Taking to her self-titled YouTube channel on Wednesday, December 21, to react to Sister Wives season 17, episode 2, Gwendlyn Brown admitted that her father, Kody Brown, is becoming a more understanding parent with time. “Does your dad ever look back and realize the lies he’s told...
Moving On! Everything Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Has Said Since Kody Split: Quotes
A new chapter. Sister Wives fans were shocked after In Touch exclusively broke the news that Janelle Brown and Kody Brown had split after nearly 30 years of marriage on December 9, 2022. The pair spiritually wed in 1993, and in Janelle’s former TLC bio, she recalled the moment she...
Khloé Kardashian Didn’t Love Kourtney’s Wedding Dress, Calls Her Travis Barker Style a ‘Phase’
Damn, Khloé Kardashian…tell Kourtney how you really feel!. Sometime before Khloé debuted her new ’70s-inspired bangs, the reality star went head-to-head with sister Kourtney Kardashian for the latest installment of Vanity Fair's lie detector test…and let's just say she didn't hold back. I mean, she was strapped to a polygraph test—can she really be blamed for being honest?
