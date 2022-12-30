2 USPS mail carriers in different parts of Houston robbed at gunpoint

An investigation is underway after two mail carriers were robbed at gunpoint.

Authorities say two young men believed to be in their early 20s, and about 6 feet in height, are considered suspects.

On Dec. 7, authorities with the United States Postal Inspection Service said the first robbery took place before 3 p.m. in the 2500 block of Yorktown Street. The second robbery took place about two and a half hours later in the 900 block of Century Plaza.

ABC13 reached out to USPS representatives to comment on the matter. They sent ABC13 a statement that reads in part:

Eyewitness News received more details from a representative that did not want to go on camera, but shared that the suspects fled the scene in a black, Nissan Altima, which they car-jacked earlier in the day.

ABC13 talked with residents in both neighborhoods where the incidents took place. They described their respective areas as calm and quiet.

Armed robbery of a USPS letter carrier is punishable by up to 25 years in federal prison.

USPS says they're offering a $50,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved in the robbery.

They ask anyone with any information about the incidents to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.