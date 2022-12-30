This mile-high hygiene video will make you realize just how germy jets really are. Flight attendant Tommy Cimato has taken to TikTok to tell passengers how to stay sanitary during long-haul flights — and his video has left some sickened. The Arizona-based airline worker revealed his tips in a clip titled “5 things you should never do on an airplane,” which has gone viral amid Americans’ frustrations with air travel following flight cancellations, delays, and luggage issues. In the clip, Cimato warned travelers — and his nearly 500,000 followers — not to wear shorts while flying on planes, saying seats...

5 DAYS AGO