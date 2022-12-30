ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

ODU rallies, but drops Sun Belt opener to Arkansas State 60-57

By Nathan Epstein
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HCt1s_0jyIMSmo00

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Jeff Jones provided some brutal honesty after Old Dominion’s 60-57 loss to Arkansas State at Chartway Arena on Thursday night.

“The scouting report on this Old Dominion team is out, and it’s that we’re soft,” said Jones. “The world will get around very quickly. Arkansas State came at us, they were physical, they took the fight to us, and we blinked.”

The Monarchs (8-5, 0-1 in Sun Belt) found themselves trailing by 13 points in the first half, and by 14 with six minutes to play, but fought back and nearly tied up the contest at the final horn sounded.

Imo Essien’s last-second attempt from three-point range bounced off the side of the rim, but likely wouldn’t have counted.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson, who scored a career-high 30 points in his last game against George Mason, led ODU with 16 points.

Omar El-Sheikh controlled the paint and scored a game-high 18 points to go along with 13 rebounds.

Up next for ODU is a Saturday afternoon matchup against Louisiana, which was picked to win the Sun Belt Conference .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

ODU rebounds, upsets Sun Belt title favorite Louisiana 70-66

NORFOLK (WAVY) – A less-than-pleased Jeff Jones sent a clear challenge to his team on Thursday night, saying Old Dominion was “soft” after a two-point home loss to Arkansas State. His Monarchs responded in a pretty big way on Saturday with a 70-66 upset win over Louisiana (10-4, 0-2 Sun Belt), the preseason favorite to […]
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Admirals lose third straight

ATLANTA, Ga. – (WAVY) – The Norfolk Admirals have played a trio of one-goal games in the past week, and none have gone their way. After falling 3-2 in a shootout Dec. 28 to the South Carolina Stingrays (17-5-2-1), the Admirals fell on back-to-back nights to the Atlanta Gladiators to close 2022, 4-3 Dec. 30 and 3-2 on New Year’s Eve.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia State Police

Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia …. City Manager: Norfolk arena could be built downtown, …. Resident, pet dogs displaced following overnight …. Man reported missing in VB is considered endangered. Local foodbank to Receive nearly $450,000 in funding …. WAVY News 10. New Virginia Beach Fire chief to...
SALUDA, VA
WAVY News 10

A bright smile in 2023

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A new smile can be yours in 2023! You can make a big change in your smile in minutes with Power Swabs. Check out some amazing before-and-after photos and listen for special savings running now!. Hampton Roads Show viewers get 40% off plus FREE shipping...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman reported missing in Newport News

City Manager: Norfolk arena could be built downtown, …. Resident, pet dogs displaced following overnight …. Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia …. Man reported missing in VB is considered endangered. Local foodbank to Receive nearly $450,000 in funding …. WAVY News 10. New Virginia Beach Fire chief to...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

City Manager: Norfolk arena could be built downtown, not at Military Circle Mall

City Manager: Norfolk arena could be built downtown, …. Resident, pet dogs displaced following overnight …. Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia …. Man reported missing in VB is considered endangered. Local foodbank to Receive nearly $450,000 in funding …. WAVY News 10. New Virginia Beach Fire chief to...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Flames engulf Carrollton home on New year's Day

Police: Armed man in barricade situation in Virginia …. 15-year-old alleged suspect in custody following …. Adolescent boy shot in area of 36th Street in Newport …. The victim’s injuries appear to be life-threatening, police say. He was found after officers responded to the 800 block of 36th Street, and taken to a local hospital.
CARROLLTON, VA
WAVY News 10

VB delegate claims to have personal laptop of mass shooter

Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler says she was given a personal laptop that allegedly belonged to the Virginia Beach mass shooter. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VAqIip. VB delegate claims to have personal laptop of mass …. Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler says she was given a personal laptop that allegedly belonged to...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Armed man in barricade situation in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police worked a barricade situation Monday night near Virginia Wesleyan University. A police spokesperson told WAVY that officers were called to the 700 block of Gourmet Way, off Baker Road. A man with warrants on file was armed and would not leave his residence, police said. No one else was believed to be inside with him at the time of the incident.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police respond to Menchville High School in Newport News following threats

Police respond to Menchville High School in Newport …. City Manager: Norfolk arena could be built downtown, …. Resident, pet dogs displaced following overnight …. Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia …. Man reported missing in VB is considered endangered. Local foodbank to Receive nearly $450,000 in funding …
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing Virginia Beach man last seen on Christmas found safe

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY — A missing man who hasn’t been heard from since Christmas is considered endangered, police say. Marc Nozzolillo has known mental health struggles, police say, and has had recent episodes of psychosis. He’s 34 years old and about 5 feet 9 inches tall and...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Begin your weight loss journey

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If losing weight is on your New Year’s resolutions list, you can begin your weight loss journey today. Call today to receive 50% off the initial starter kit. (757)-216-1994. This segment of the Hampton Roads Show was sponsored by TD Tele-Doc Weight Loss.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

53K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy